Grand Traverse County, MI

Michigan State Police Cadillac Post Reopens 1983 Missing Person’s Case

After nearly 40 years, a missing person’s case that went cold is now being reopened by Michigan State Police. On the morning of March 7, 1983 David Gionet was reported missing after he failed to make it back home after leaving a party by Green Lake Peninsula on March 3 around 5:30 a.m. Before leaving, he mentioned to others he was thinking about walking across the lake to reduce the commute time.
CADILLAC, MI
One Man Pleads Guilty to Lake County Bank Robbery

Lake County Sheriff’s Office says that Paul Phipps pleaded guilty on Nov. 8 for his part in the robbery of the Luther Branch of Lake Osceola State Bank. They say sentencing will happen at a later date, and if you have any information on this robbery you are asked to contact D/Lt. Nixon or Detective Hedlund at 231-745-2712.
LAKE COUNTY, MI
Charlevoix moves forward with police chief search

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Charlevoix’s City Council voted to keep Deputy Chief Rob Scholey on as its interim police chief moving forward. Scholey is filling in after Former Police Chief Gerard Doan retired amid an investigation into complaints filed in October. Doan was placed on administrative leave on...
CHARLEVOIX, MI
Inside the Race for the New 103rd District

Meredith St. Henry has been in Traverse City outside the Governmental Center Tuesday night, keeping us updated on the race to represent the newly drawn 103rd State House District. The newly drawn district is made up of Leelanau County along with parts of Grand Traverse and Benzie counties. Republican State...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Downed Power Lines Cause Fire in Wexford County

Strong wind gusts led to a pole barn catching fire in Wexford County early Sunday morning. Many calls were received over the weekend for downed power lines according to Wexford Central Dispatch. One of the calls led the Colefax-Greenwood Fire Department north of Meauwataka, where upon arrival, the fire department...
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI
Michigan woman pleads guilty in case of dead pets found in freezer

ANTRIM COUNTY, MI – A Northern Michigan woman has pleaded guilty to charges of first-degree killing and torturing animals, WPBN/WGTU reports. In April, authorities seized more than 200 animals – many of them starving and dehydrated – from the Antrim County home of Brooklyn Beck, of Central Lake. The animals included a horse, 19 rabbits, 28 dogs, more than 20 snakes and other reptiles, two cats, and 50 mice and rats. Dead animals were also found in a freezer, the report said.
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI

