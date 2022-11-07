Read full article on original website
Michigan State Police Cadillac Post Reopens 1983 Missing Person’s Case
After nearly 40 years, a missing person’s case that went cold is now being reopened by Michigan State Police. On the morning of March 7, 1983 David Gionet was reported missing after he failed to make it back home after leaving a party by Green Lake Peninsula on March 3 around 5:30 a.m. Before leaving, he mentioned to others he was thinking about walking across the lake to reduce the commute time.
One Man Pleads Guilty to Lake County Bank Robbery
Lake County Sheriff’s Office says that Paul Phipps pleaded guilty on Nov. 8 for his part in the robbery of the Luther Branch of Lake Osceola State Bank. They say sentencing will happen at a later date, and if you have any information on this robbery you are asked to contact D/Lt. Nixon or Detective Hedlund at 231-745-2712.
3 facing charges in Northern Michigan after trooper clocks car going 104 mph; driver switched seats, had baggie of fentanyl in sock
Three men have been charged after Michigan State Police caught their car speeding on I-75 in Northern Michigan while the driver was in possession of drugs and driving on a suspended license.
Charlevoix moves forward with police chief search
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Charlevoix’s City Council voted to keep Deputy Chief Rob Scholey on as its interim police chief moving forward. Scholey is filling in after Former Police Chief Gerard Doan retired amid an investigation into complaints filed in October. Doan was placed on administrative leave on...
Father arrested after infant suffers 'numerous' broken bones, authorities say
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) — Michigan State Police said a man from Essexville has been charged with one count of first-degree child abuse. Tristin Green, 25, was arraigned on Thursday in the 89th District Court in Cheboygan County. State police said they responded to McLaren Hospital in Petoskey regarding...
Inside the Race for the New 103rd District
Meredith St. Henry has been in Traverse City outside the Governmental Center Tuesday night, keeping us updated on the race to represent the newly drawn 103rd State House District. The newly drawn district is made up of Leelanau County along with parts of Grand Traverse and Benzie counties. Republican State...
Downed Power Lines Cause Fire in Wexford County
Strong wind gusts led to a pole barn catching fire in Wexford County early Sunday morning. Many calls were received over the weekend for downed power lines according to Wexford Central Dispatch. One of the calls led the Colefax-Greenwood Fire Department north of Meauwataka, where upon arrival, the fire department...
Michigan woman pleads guilty in case of dead pets found in freezer
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI – A Northern Michigan woman has pleaded guilty to charges of first-degree killing and torturing animals, WPBN/WGTU reports. In April, authorities seized more than 200 animals – many of them starving and dehydrated – from the Antrim County home of Brooklyn Beck, of Central Lake. The animals included a horse, 19 rabbits, 28 dogs, more than 20 snakes and other reptiles, two cats, and 50 mice and rats. Dead animals were also found in a freezer, the report said.
Cadillac Traffic Stop Leads to Over 243 Grams of Narcotics and Array of Weapons Seized
Following a traffic stop in Cadillac on Nov. 2, over 243 grams of narcotics were seized from a vehicle traveling for delivery in Northern Michigan. Weapons were also found on the scene, including guns and ammunition, knives and a baton. The driver was identified by state troopers as 42-year-old Allen...
O’Malley’s Time in State House Comes to an End, Coffia Wins New 103rd House District
A Grand Traverse County Commissioner will get a promotion of sorts, after winning her bid for the State House. Democrat Betsy Coffia will head to Lansing, while incumbent Republican Jack O’Malley will not get a chance to represent the newly redrawn 103rd State House district in Leelanau, Benzie and part of Grand Traverse County.
Charlevoix Police Chief, On Administrative Leave, Announces Retirement
Charlevoix’s police chief has retired, and his decision comes two weeks after he was put on administrative leave. City Manager Mark Heydlauff confirmed that Chief Gerald Doan announced his retirement Monday, effective Tuesday, Nov. 1. “Chief Doan had a long career working in law enforcement in Charlevoix. He reassured...
Many Without Power Across Northern Michigan After Weekend Wind Storm
High winds caused thousands of power outages across northern Michigan this weekend. Consumers Energy says they restored services to nearly half of their customers impacted by the storm. “Consumers Energy crews made great strides, aided by calmer weather [Sunday], to turn the lights back on for nearly half of our...
Michigan teen arrested after police find meth during traffic stop, officials say
CADILLAC, Mich. – A Michigan teenager was arrested after state troopers found methamphetamine in his car during a traffic stop, they said. Michigan State Police troopers said they pulled a car over around 12:40 a.m. Thursday (Oct. 27) for an equipment violation on Wright Street near 3rd Avenue in Cadillac.
The Portal to Hell can be found on the grounds of the old Traverse City State Hospital
In 1885 the Traverse City State Hospital was built in Traverse City, Michigan, previously known as The Northern Michigan Asylum. Gordon W. Lloyd designed the hospital; construction started in 1883 and was completed by 1885.
