Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wkok.com
Selinsgrove Borough Busy Applying for Grants for Various Projects
SELINSGROVE – The Borough of Selinsgrove has been busy applying for various grants to address many needed improvements. Borough Manager Lauren Martz says the borough has applied for ‘at least’ $4 million in grants, but is still waiting to hear back on many applications. Martz says one...
Union County contractor allegedly takes $5,070 deposit but never builds homeowner's deck
Lewisburg, Pa. — A Union County contractor is accused of taking a homeowner's deposit of $5,070 last spring and never returning to start the project. Jonathan T. Cataldi, 37, of Lewisburg, met with the homeowners in East Buffalo Township on April 29, 2021 to discuss a deck job. Cataldi agreed to install a 12-foot by 10-foot gray colored composite deck at the home for a price of $7,800, according to Patrolman Gary V. Heckman of Buffalo Valley Police. ...
Former Country Cupboard in Union County coming down
LEWISBURG, Pa. — The former Country Cupboard Restaurant was one of the most popular places to eat in Union County for nearly five decades. On this day, people gathered in the parking lot to watch it being torn down. "It's really sad to see such an institution go," Chad...
Controlled burn turned wildfire in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Local fire departments alerting residents in Centre and Clearfield Counties of smoke filling the area that was caused by a large wildfire. The wildfire was burning on Sandy Ridge Mountain, but it is contained, according to the Mountain Top Fire Company. They also reported the wildfire was the result of […]
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Lycoming County, PA
Did you know that some of the most fascinating and highly regarded tourist destinations in Pennsylvania are in Lycoming County?. With its attractive little villages and vibrant cities, Lycoming County is an excellent destination and is worth considering if you're looking for unique spots!. Williamsport, known as the cradle of...
PennDOT announces upcoming lane restrictions in Williamsport
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), there will be lane restrictions on Route 2014 (West Fourth Street) in Williamsport. The restrictions will take place on Thursday, November 10 and Monday, November 14 to make room for a tree planting project. Work will be performed during daylight hours. Motorists […]
Huge Moving/Estate sale in Williasmport, Pa. - Thur Nov 10 and Fri Nov 11
This upcoming sale will be at 501 Upland Rd in Williamsport, Pa. this coming week and it is a beautiful sale in a beautiful home. The sale is scheduled for starting at 9am and ending at 4pm daily and will be held the days of Thursday, November 10 & Friday November 11th, we will only be open Saturday for pickup of items which cannot be picked up during our normal sale hours. IMPORTANT INFORMATION REGARDING THE LISTING BELOW AND PHOTOS BECAUSE FAMILY HAS SHOPPED THE...
Lycoming County suit against central Pa. firm over landfill storage tank to continue
WILLIAMSPORT- A five-year-old lawsuit that accuses a Dillsburg contractor of not completing according to specifications a $5.7 million leachate storage tank at the Lycoming County landfill will continue. Lycoming County Judge William P. Carlucci last Thursday denied summary judgment motions filed by the county, its landfill engineering firm of Cummings...
Local crafter to open decor shop
Williamsport, Pa. — Despite economic turmoils in the world, small businesses continue to be created in Lycoming County. Working on a whim to create her version of the “American Dream,” local business owner Tabatha Nierle is opening the Tabby's Treasures shop, featuring homemade primitive and country decor. Nierle, who spent well over a decade as a local hair stylist, has been designing, manufacturing, and repurposing unique products for almost two...
wkok.com
Crews Respond to Garage Fire in Montour County
ANTHONY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY – Volunteer fire crews responded to a two-alarm garage fire in Anthony Township, Montour County early Wednesday afternoon. Montour-Columbia 911 says the blaze was first reported around 12:10 p.m. at 955 Strawberry Ridge Road, and a second alarm was called minutes later. According to the...
Selinsgrove vandalism speculation ruled ‘inaccurate’
SELINSGROVE, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Selinsgrove Area School District along with the Milton Area School District, have completed an investigation regarding an accusation made on social media of locker room misuse and vandalism, which was found to be not credible and ‘factually inaccurate.’ On Friday, November 4, the Milton Area School District Administrators reported […]
New use for vacant property in Milton sparks debate
Milton, Pa. — A Milton business owner is looking to transform a dilapidated property into a fly ash transfer station — but that will require state and borough approval. Fly ash is the residue left behind from firing coal in plants, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. The substance, consisting primarily of silicon, aluminum, iron and calcium, is often repurposed for use in construction materials. David Damaghi, Mr. Milton...
therecord-online.com
Leadership Clinton County gets a county history lesson
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Leadership Clinton County participants recently had the opportunity to learn about the rich history in Clinton County by touring the Heisey House Museum, Poorman Gallery and ice house; the Clinton Central Model Railroad club which features their layout of model trains and railroad memorabilia; a 1941 vintage restored caboose; the historical kiosk at the Castanea Train Station; and the Piper Aviation Museum.
PennDOT continues major roadwork projects
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week: Lycoming County updates Work continues on a safety improvement project on Route 220 in Woodward and Piatt townships. On Friday, Nov. 4, construction of the Larry’s Creek bridge and the Route 287 intersection, including the installation of a new...
Light repairs begin on Interstate 180 in Lycoming County
Drivers may experience slight delays this week on Interstate 180 in Williamsport, Loyalsock, Fairfield, Muncy, and Muncy Creek townships as a PennDOT maintenance crew does light repairs. The work began this morning at the Route 15 interchange in Williamsport and will continue east along I-180 to mile marker 13 (Muncy/Route 405 interchange) in Muncy Creek Township. The repair work, which will be in both directions of I-180, will be 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through Friday, Nov. 18, weather permitting. Drivers should expect lane restrictions where work is being performed.
Man from Hughesville dies in crash
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A driver was killed, and his passenger was seriously injured in a crash last week in Lycoming County. The one-vehicle wreck happened last Friday afternoon on Northway Road in Eldred Township. State police said Stephen Ranck, 66, from Hughesville, died after losing control of his...
lebtown.com
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
4 – 601.11(A) Equipment, Food Contact Surfaces, Nonfood Contact Surfaces and Utensils. Assorted containers on the drying shelf were observed to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. 4 – 601.11(B-C) Equipment, Food-Contact Surfaces, Nonfood Contact Surfaces, and Utensils. Observed shelving with an accumulation...
Students destress before school day in Schuylkill Haven
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — Students in Schuylkill County got to take a break and focus on their mental health. Students at Schuylkill Haven Area High School got to take part in a new initiative called mental health mornings. Once a semester, teachers invite students into their classrooms for self-care...
Route 322 outside Centre County reopened after tractor-trailer crash
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Part of Route 322 just outside of Centre County was shut down for hours on Tuesday after a crash, according to dispatch. Dispatch says that at 9:06 a.m., a tractor-trailer rolled over and is blocking Seven Mountains Road westbound. The Millroy exit and rest area was closed as crews cleaned up […]
wkok.com
Fire Hits Snyder County Business, Apartment, No Injuries Reported
SHAMOKIN DAM – Fire hit an apartment in Snyder County Sunday evening, no one was hurt but a family is being helped by the Red Cross. CSR 911 tells us, volunteers were called to 4747 Susquehanna Trail, that is a Route 15 business and apartment north of the 11 & 15 split. It was near Blue Hill Drive in Shamokin Dam.
Comments / 1