Oxford ends their season with loss to Clarkston
Independence Township — The Wildcats closed the fall season last week in the MHSAA Volleyball Division 1 District 31 Semifinal, losing to Clarkston on, Nov. 2, 3-0. Oxford opened the first set with the first point from senior Rachel Townsend. The Wolves tied it up taking the next two points to take the lead. The momentum continued for Clarkston as they distanced themselves on the board. The Wolves took the first set with a 25-14 win.
Oxford students take their sorrow and use it for good
The one-year anniversary of the mass shooting in Oxford High School is fast approaching and the healing for students, staff and community continues. The pathway to healing for one former OHS student and 18 current students has meant reaching out to students who this May shared a similar tragic experience.
Wildcats finish 6th at State race
Oxford sophomore Mallory Bigelow led the Wildcats during their run in the Michigan High School Athletic Association Girls Cross Country Division 1 State Championship, at the at Michigan International Speedway, last Saturday. In the field of 28 teams, Oxford finished in sixth place with 255 points. The top team was Holland West Ottowa, with a 97 score. The top runner in the 5,000 meter race was Holland sophomore Helen Sachs with a time of 17:18.74.
Don dives in to the weird stuff
I don’t know why it is, but it has always been. When it comes to “interesting” items my curiosity is piqued. Maybe it was because when I was but a wee shaver (which was years before I started shaving) I had a grandpa tell scary (but true) stories and his son, Uncle Jim told outlandishly wild stories (which may or may not have been created with the help of un-prescribed pharmaceuticals. Don’t judge, it was the early 1970s). Whatever the reason, I always liked news of the weird. I like ghost stories. I like BigFoot stories. And, of course I like stories about unidentified flying objects, the ever-lovin’ UFO.
You voted here are the unofficial results.
Voters across the state turned out to vote on Nov. 8. According to the Oakland County Clerk’s unofficial results, 72 percent of the registered voters turned out in Addison Township; 64 percent in Oxford Township. The online reports showed 11,548 voters in Oxford turned out and 3,677 in Addison Township.
Brownie beer?
What do you get when you mix 200 pounds of mixed grains, about 100 gallons of water and three trays of brownies?. In Oxford, they call it the beginning of a batch of beer. Last Thursday, the Oxford Village Downtown Development Authority arranged to have two local businesses work together to make a special Oxford brew. On that morning, Paul and Heather Lepping of the Magic Brownie Box, 40 N. Washington St., brought over three trays of brownies to Joe Powers of Homegrown Brewing, 28 N. Washington.
Send us your thoughts for Wildcat Remembrance Day
November 30, Wildcat Remembrance Day, is a day all of Oxford will reflect on the tragic events of Nov. 30, 2021. At 12:51 p.m. that day, wherever you’re at, share a moment of silence. Later that evening, at 7, members of the community are invited to simultaneously light luminaries. Additionally, The Leader will publish any words of hope, healing, encouragement and remembrance. Please share your thoughts via email to Drush@MiHomePaper.com, or by US Postal Service to The Oxford Leader, 666 S. Lapeer Road, Oxford, MI 48371. Our deadline is Nov. 22. The All For Oxford Resiliency Center, 1370 S. Lapeer Road, is open and offering mental health resources for anyone in need. On November 30, specifically, the Center will be open extended hours, from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m., and will be prepared to serve our community with any mental health supports needed. The center’s phone number is 248-653-5511. — Don Rush.
Public Notice: Oxford Township
Of the Regular Meeting of the Charter Township of Oxford Board of Trustees held on October 12, 2022 at the. Oxford Township Hall Meeting Room. PRESENT: Supervisor Curtis, Clerk Wright, Treasurer Ferrari, Trustee Charles, Trustee Colvin, Trustee Nold,. Trustee Payne. ABSENT: None. The following actions were taken:. Approved the Agenda...
Paying respect
On a sunny and warm Sunday, scouts from Pack 108 gathered at Ridgelawn Cemetery in Oxford Village. They were there with rakes, leaf blowers, brooms and American flags. They were there to find grave markers of those who had served in the United States Armed Services, clean them and place flags. According to cemetery owner/caretaker Chris Acheson, there are over 200 veterans buried in the cemetery. Below are father Ken Oberle and Stella Oberle, 9; and Joey, 10, and Will, 8 Castonia. Photos by D. Rush.
Lunch for First Responders Day
October 28 was National First Responders Day where we get to shine an extra light on first responders who dedicate their lives to keeping us safe and protected. Recently, the home office of BELFOR property restoration, a disaster recovery company from Birmingham delivered lunches to the Oxford Fire Station No. 1, to express how thankful the town is for their support and sacrifice “they continue to pour into the community.”
