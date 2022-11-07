November 30, Wildcat Remembrance Day, is a day all of Oxford will reflect on the tragic events of Nov. 30, 2021. At 12:51 p.m. that day, wherever you’re at, share a moment of silence. Later that evening, at 7, members of the community are invited to simultaneously light luminaries. Additionally, The Leader will publish any words of hope, healing, encouragement and remembrance. Please share your thoughts via email to Drush@MiHomePaper.com, or by US Postal Service to The Oxford Leader, 666 S. Lapeer Road, Oxford, MI 48371. Our deadline is Nov. 22. The All For Oxford Resiliency Center, 1370 S. Lapeer Road, is open and offering mental health resources for anyone in need. On November 30, specifically, the Center will be open extended hours, from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m., and will be prepared to serve our community with any mental health supports needed. The center’s phone number is 248-653-5511. — Don Rush.

2 DAYS AGO