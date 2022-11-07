“Fantastically random,” Fans react as combined F1 standings barring Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton comes out for the 2020-2022 seasons

Read full article on original website
Hamilton becomes honorary citizen of Brazil before race
Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton became a Brazilian driver on Monday. Hamilton received honorary citizenship at Brazil’s Congress chamber in Brasilia in front of hundreds of raucous fans. He’s in the country for the Brazilian Grand Prix this weekend. Congressman Andre Figueiredo first made the suggestion last...
SkySports
Sao Paulo F1 Grand Prix: When to watch practice, qualifying. the sprint and race live on Sky Sports F1
The third and final Sprint of the season once again sees a change to the weekend format with qualifying on Friday, the mini grid-setting race on Saturday and the Grand Prix on Sunday. The key times are:. Qualifying starts at 7pm on Friday, with build-up from 6pm. The Sprint starts...
Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton can still avoid his worst season
Lewis Hamilton is on pace for his worst career Formula 1 season, but there is still time to avoid it. However, he will need to do one of two things, if not both. In his first 15 seasons in Formula 1, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton never had a winless season, and he never finished outside of the top five in the driver standings.
ESPN
Michael Schumacher's 2003 championship-winning F1 car sells for $14.8m
Michael Schumacher's 2003 championship-winning Formula One car has sold at auction for $14.8 million (£12.9 million). The F2003 is the most expensive modern-era F1 car ever sold, breaking the record set on Schumacher's 2001 F1 car, which sold for $7.5 million in 2017. The 2003 was also a record...
Gerard Pique Kisses GF Clara Chia After Playing His Final Soccer Match Before Retiring: Watch
Gerard Piqué, 35, showed some love to his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti after playing his final soccer match in his career on Saturday, November 5. Gerard, who announced his retirement from the sport last week, was seen kissing Clara on the cheek in a brief but cute PDA moment seen HERE. The couple started seeing each after Gerard and Shakira, 45, ended their 11-year-relationship in June.
tennisuptodate.com
"If Nadal’s team used their body to hide to make some drink in this manner, All tennis world would tear him apart" - Nadal fans call double standards in Djokovic 'magic potion' gate at Paris Master
Novak Djokovic created headlines at the Paris Masters with the return of his potion which was mixed on the stands with his team hiding it from cameras. The video of the team preparing the drink went viral on social media and created much outrage among Nadal fans. As journalist Ben Rothenberg pointed out, the whole situation looks suspicious and even more so with the behaviour of his fans.
Sporting News
Brazil World Cup squad snubs: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino, Arsenal's Gabriel among star players left out
Brazil is considered to be the top favorite at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with one of the most star-studded and loaded squads of any nation on the planet. The squad, which was announced by manager Tite on November 7, features top names like Neymar, Vinicius Jr, Alisson, Thiago Silva, Gabriel Jesus, and many other global superstars that are household names among even the most casual football fans.
NASCAR's Chase Elliott Says He's Glad 'No One Got Hurt' During Ross Chastain's Risky Racing Move
Ross Chastain shocked the racing world when he hugged the wall during the final lap of the Martinsville race to move from 10th to 5th place Chase Elliott was sitting pretty on the final lap of NASCAR's regular-season finale at Martinsville Speedway on Oct. 30 when one of the biggest surprises in recent racing memory happened. Having essentially secured his spot in the "Championship Four" barring any last-lap chaos, the Georgia native says he was trying to stay out of trouble when he saw fellow NASCAR driver...
tennisuptodate.com
Pegula withdraws from Billie Jean King Cup Finals: "Really upset I couldn't represent the USA"
Jessica Pegula has pulled out of the Billie Jean King Cup Finals following a very poor performance at the WTA Finals. Pegula was supposed to fly to Scotland in order to represent the US in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Glasgow. She won't because she withdrew from the event after playing a lot of tennis in the past few days at the WTA Finals.
conceptcarz.com
Aston Martin set to crown a new GTE Am world champion in the FIA World Endurance Championship Bahrain finale
• TF Sport and NorthWest AMR fight for GTE Am world crown. •Aston Martin set to take WEC world championship tally to 11 titles. •Vantage success story continues as it seeks 15th WEC GTE class victory. •Paul Dalla Lana targets second title to add to his 2017 WEC crown; Ben...
Chris Froome labels WorldTour relegation a ‘death sentence for many teams’
Four-time Tour de France winner says UCI points system needs overhaul as Israel-PremierTech face relegation from the WorldTour
SB Nation
F1’s Sergio Pérez unveils new ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ helmet for the Brazilian Grand Prix
The 2022 F1 season is winding down, with the circuit headed Brazil for this weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix. However, that race is not the only big event on the calendar this week. Later this week, Marvel will release Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The highly-anticipated sequel to 2018’s Black Panther is certain to do incredible numbers at the box office, given the success of the first movie.
lastwordonsports.com
Red Bull and Sky Sports: A Dangerous Precedent for Media
After Oracle Red Bull’s bold statement by shunning Sky Sports in Mexico, what does it mean for Max, Christian, Ted, and F1’s future coverage?. In the United States of America, the importance of the Freedom of the Press is highlighted by the 9th section of the 1st Amendment of the Constitution.
tennisuptodate.com
Evert already looking forward to 2023 WTA season: “Just think if Kenin, Brady, Osaka, Andreescu and Kerber get back to their top form
Chris Evert is excited about the 2023 WTA season with so many great players gearing up for bounce-back years after this one. The 2022 season saw many great moments but it also saw many excellent players struggle with their tennis and all of them will be looking for a bounce-back season next year. Chris Evert, who pays close attention to tennis daily, is excited about the prospect of grand slam champions Osaka, Kenin, Andreescu, Kerber and others returning to their best.
lastwordonsports.com
Manchester United Suffer Blow as ‘Unbelievable’ Defender Ruled Out for Barcelona Clash
Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez will not be available to play in the first leg of their Europa League playoff clash against Barcelona in February. This is due to him being suspended for the game after picking up a booking in his side’s final group stage game, the 1-0 win over Real Sociedad.
racer.com
Gasly aiming for the front with Alpine move
Pierre Gasly says the time was right to leave the Red Bull set-up and join Alpine because he believes he should be fighting with the likes of Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, and George Russell at the front of the grid. Alpine has signed Gasly to replace Aston Martin-bound Fernando Alonso...
SkySports
Emma Raducanu: Britain's Billie Jean King Cup captain Anne Keothavong backs Briton to achieve greatness
Great Britain's Billie Jean King Cup captain Anne Keothavong says Emma Raducanu is "capable of achieving great things" having already become a Grand Slam champion. The British No 1 sent the tennis world into a spin when she claimed the US Open title last year having come through qualifying, not dropping a set in 10 matches.
tennisuptodate.com
Father of Novak Djokovic, Srdjan Djokovic on potential for help in Australian Open cause: "Of course they will not lobby because he is the best tennis player in the world"
It's still unclear whether Novak Djokovic will play at 2023 Australian Open despite reports from Australia suggesting he will. His father Srdjan Djokovic recently talked about his future during an appereance on the K1 television explaining that he doesn't see anybody help Djokovic get back to the Australian Open. He said that whatever happens he will go down as the greatest athlete of all time:
Manchester United’s Luke Shaw Held Talks With Premier League Rivals Amid Contract Decision
Manchester United left back had reportedly held talks with two Premier League rivals over the summer.
racer.com
INTERVIEW: The 'Guenther Steiner effect'
Unless you’re Alpine, it was hard not to be impressed by Haas at last month’s United States Grand Prix. From a cool photoshoot in a saloon bar to Stars and Stripes on the livery, Haas was embracing America. But then, that was perhaps a little easier to do as it announced its major new title sponsor – Dallas-based MoneyGram – ahead of the race weekend.
