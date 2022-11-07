Jayhawks security's reaction to fans ripping up the goalposts after Kansas ended their bowl drought is the funniest thing you’ll ever hear

Read full article on original website
Hall of Fame Basketball Coach Suspended Amid FBI InvestigationNews Breaking LIVELawrence, KS
Motorcycle driver hospitalized following collision with SUV on I-35 in JoCoShawnee Mission PostJohnson County, KS
KU Suspends Coach Self, Self-Imposes Other Penalties on Men's Basketball TeamEvan CrosbyLawrence, KS
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
3 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Related
One century later, Kansas basketball has chance to repeat history as national champions
It seems just like yesterday that Kansas was celebrating its sixth national championship. The Jayhawk’s victory over the North Carolina Tar Heels was the biggest comeback win in NCAA title game history – and it’s a game that will live on in the minds of Kansas fans for years to come.
Kansas athletes sign letters of intent on National Signing Day
Many athletes in Kansas put pen to paper on Thursday, committing their athletic skills to colleges to compete at the next level.
kuathletics.com
🏀 Jayhawks Sign Highly Touted Duo on National Signing Day
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Head Coach Brandon Schneider has announced the addition of two student-athletes to the Kansas Women’s Basketball program as guards Laia Conesa and S’Mya Nichols signed with the Jayhawks on the first day of the early signing period. Both players will join the Jayhawks as...
rockchalktalk.com
Notebook: Kansas Mauls Omaha
“I was just trying to set the tone for the year,” Wilson said after the victory. “Now these games really do count, and it was just so exciting getting everybody involved and feeling the crowd’s energy. I’m just so happy to get the season going.”. “You’re...
New details revealed in former Chiefs assistant Adam Zimmer’s death
New details were revealed Tuesday in the death of former Kansas City Chiefs assistant Adam Zimmer, son of former Vikings coach Mike Zimmer.
Missouri marijuana legalization already has some Kansas police concerned
Missouri voters said yes to legalizing marijuana on Tuesday, but one Kansas City area police department is already raising a red flag.
Missouri Lottery player wins $100,000 after purchasing scratcher in Kansas City
The ticket was purchased at the Stop N' Shop off East Red Bridge Road in Kansas City, Missouri.
Former Kansas City TV anchor Mark Alford wins congressional seat
Former Kansas City television anchor Mark Alford has successfully traded a seat behind the anchor desk for a seat in Congress.
Election Results Kansas City: Derek Schmidt concedes KS Gov race to Laura Kelly
Voters across the Kansas City area took to the polls Tuesday in the 2022 midterm elections, KSHB 41 News is bringing you the election results as they are available.
KCTV 5
3 grocers with stores in KC metro say they’ll be open for half of Thanksgiving Day
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Three grocers with locations in the Kansas City metro say their stores will be open for half of Thanksgiving Day. A press release says that all Price Chopper, Hen House Market, and Sun Fresh grocery stores will be open on Nov. 24 from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Leawood birthday party ends in gunfire, 2 men injured
A birthday party shooting in Leawood involving members of the Cosentino family sent two men to the hospital. One man now faces charges.
KMBC.com
How much money?! Here's how much you'd actually bring home if you won the $1.9 billion Powerball
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Time is running out. You've got until Monday night to buy a lottery ticket for your chance to win a record Powerball jackpot. Monday's Powerball drawing is worth an estimated record $1.9 billion. There have been 40 consecutive Powerball drawings since August with no winner,...
Truck destroyed after hitting low bridge in Olathe
A semitruck hit a low bridge on Spruce Street in Olathe, Kansas, shearing off the top of the trailer and significantly damaging it.
With Kansas elections approaching fast, I searched for peace in this tranquil hideaway
Next to the Watkins Museum of History in downtown Lawrence sits a tiny park, a mere 90 by 92 feet. If you don’t keep your eyes open when strolling along the Massachusetts Street sidewalk, you could easily miss it. Walk up the concrete path and behind the cast iron fence, however, and you’ll find an […] The post With Kansas elections approaching fast, I searched for peace in this tranquil hideaway appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
lhsnews.net
Pink Out Fallout
(Liberty, MO)– The student section was painted pink at the football game against Blue Springs South on Oct 21. The ending score was 38-14 leaving the Jays with a loss heading into playoffs. The theme of this game was pink out, in honor of breast cancer awareness. The student...
bluevalleypost.com
Kansas House results in Blue Valley area — See results in your district
Incumbents from both parties held on to their seats in Kansas House contests in the Blue Valley area on the Nov. 8 general election ballot. The polls in Johnson County closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday, and the Johnson County Election Office has released unofficial final results later in the evening.
Nevada’s lessons for Kansas about Panasonic’s EV battery plant
The communities of Reno and Sparks, Nevada offer insight into the effect of a Panasonic electric vehicle battery plant coming to De Soto, Kansas.
KMBC.com
'I had the thought, we're all dead': Lawrence woman recalls moment before SUV crashed into restaurant
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Police in Lawrence, Kansas, are investigating after an SUV crashed into a restaurant. It happened around 8:30 p.m. at the Big Mill on Friday. Police said three customers were hurt, but not seriously. The driver of the SUV was critically injured but is now in stable condition.
WIBW
2 women sent to hospital after deer runs in front of van
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A deer sent two women from the Kansas City area to a Shawnee Co. hospital after it ran in front of their van. The Kansas Highway Patrol indicates that around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 172.2 on northbound I-335 in Shawnee Co.
KCK Catholic school closes after spike in sick staff, students
Kansas City, Kansas' Christ the King Catholic School will be closed through Friday to allow crews to clean after spike in flu and RSV cases.
