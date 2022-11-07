ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

Harrison County prosecutor says lethal force 'justified' when man pointed shotgun at officers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Harrison County prosecutor said lethal force was justified when a man was shot by sheriff's deputy on Nov. 4. According to Harrison County Sheriff Nick Smith, deputies went to a home in Laconia, Indiana, to arrest a man on an escape warrant and other charges. The man, 28-year-old Michael Kerns Jr., first approached officers outside with a chainsaw and refused to listen to orders to put it down.
HARRISON COUNTY, IN
Wave 3

LMPD chief talks about the future under a new mayor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s police department is in limbo. LMPD finds itself in the midst of a new mayoral transition, a Department of Justice investigation with a possible consent decree and a dwindling number of officers. “How would you describe LMPD when you first got here?” WAVE News...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Motorcyclist killed in crash with vehicle near PRP

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A motorcyclist has died after crashing into another vehicle at high speeds, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell confirmed around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to a crash involving a motorcycle at the intersection of Arnoldtown Road and Hardwood Forest. Early...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Federal jury convicts men of drug trafficking around Louisville area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A federal jury convicted two Louisville men of a drug trafficking conspiracy involving heroin and 40 grams or more of fentanyl, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Frank Trammell Jr., 30, and Khalid Ashanti Rahemm II, 25, conspired to distribute fentanyl and heroin in the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Gun found in student’s backpack at Fern Creek High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Security was heightened at a Jefferson County Public School on Wednesday afternoon after a student was found with a gun in their backpack. According to a letter sent to families from Fern Creek High School Principal Rebecca Nicolas, staff received a report on Wednesday afternoon that a student may have a gun in their possession.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Newberg neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A pedestrian was taken to UofL Hospital after being hit by a vehicle in the Newberg neighborhood. Louisville Metro police officers were called to the 4500 block of Poplar Level Road on Thursday at about 6 a.m. LMPD’s preliminary investigation revealed that an adult male was...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

3 arrested by FBI in defense fraud scheme

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A prominent Louisville businessman, known for a $95 million facility in Louisville ,has been arrested by the FBI, WAVE Troubleshooters have learned. According to records, Phil Pascoe, 60, of Floyds Knobs, Ind., was arrested November 9 and taken to the Oldham County Jail. Also facing charges are Monica Pascoe, 45, of Floyds Knobs; Scott Tubbs, 59, of Georgetown, Ky.; and Quadrant Magnetics LLC. Each are charged with “wire fraud, violations of the Arms Export Control Act, and smuggling of goods for their roles in an illegal scheme to send export-controlled defense-related technical data to China and to unlawfully supply U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) with Chinese-origin rare earth magnets for aviation systems and military items.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Operation Return Home canceled for missing woman in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UPDATE: LMPD has canceled the ORH for Teresa Ellis/Vannatta. They say she was located safely and will be reunited with loved ones. An Operations Return Home has been issued for a missing woman in Louisville. According to Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD), 43-year-old Teresa Ellis/Vannatta was...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Motorcyclist killed in late night crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man operaitng a motorcycle has died after losing control and striking a utility pole. Louisville Metro police say the crash happened just after midnight Wednesday at the intersection of Clarks Lane and Alexander Ave., just east of Preston St. Officers called to the scene found...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Kids Rob Louisville Code Inspector

A Louisville code inspector is back to work after being knocked to the ground and robbed of her personal handgun last week by two kids. Code inspectors typically work alone documenting complaints about property violations. At least for this week, the inspectors will be working in pairs. A video shows...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LOUISVILLE, KY

