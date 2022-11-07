ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

Brazil World Cup squad snubs: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino, Arsenal's Gabriel among star players left out

Brazil is considered to be the top favorite at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with one of the most star-studded and loaded squads of any nation on the planet. The squad, which was announced by manager Tite on November 7, features top names like Neymar, Vinicius Jr, Alisson, Thiago Silva, Gabriel Jesus, and many other global superstars that are household names among even the most casual football fans.
The Independent

Brazil World Cup 2022 squad: Roberto Firmino misses out but Gabriel Martinelli included for Qatar

Arsenal forwards Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus have been included in Brazil’s World Cup squad, but there is no place for Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino in manager Tite’s 26-man group.Martinelli has been rewarded for his excellent start to the season for the Premier League leaders and joins a star-studded group of forwards that includes Neymar and Vinicius Junior, as well as Richarlison, Antony and Raphinha.Jesus and Martinelli had both missed out on Brazil’s previous squad in September, despite Arsenal’s strong start to the campaign. Firmino, who was included in Brazil’s 2018 squad, has scored eight times for Liverpool this season...
The Independent

Dani Alves: Brazil manager Tite explains defender’s World Cup squad inclusion

Brazil named their squad for the World Cup 2022 on Monday, with one of the most intriguing inclusions being that of veteran full-back Dani Alves.Now aged 39, Alves is playing in Mexico for UNAM but has not featured for a month due to a knee issue.World Cup 2022 LIVE: Brazil squad announcement and latest newsHowever, he’s in the 26-man Selecao group as one of four full-backs, where he’ll likely go up against Juventus’ versatile performer Danilo for a starting spot on the right side of defence.Head coach Tite has detailed exactly why Alves, the oldest and most-capped player in...
Yardbarker

Argentina suffer major injury blow for 2022 World Cup

Lionel Messi will lose one of his best lieutenants as Argentina set out to conquer the World Cup in Qatar. Mundo Deportivo have confirmed that Giovani Lo Celso will miss the tournament. The 26-year-old Villarreal playmaker suffered a slight muscle tear against Athletic Club less than two weeks ago and...
The Associated Press

Senegal forward Sadio Mané a doubt for World Cup with injury

Senegal forward Sadio Mané is in doubt for the World Cup after Bayern Munich said Wednesday he would miss the last league game before the tournament with a leg injury. Bayern said the two-time African player of the year had an injury to the head of the fibula bone in his lower right leg. Bayern didn’t specify how serious the injury might be, saying only that Mané would not be available to play Schalke on Saturday.
The Associated Press

Germany taking Moukoko, 17, to World Cup; Reus misses out

BERLIN (AP) — Germany is taking 17-year-old striker Youssoufa Moukoko to the World Cup but Borussia Dortmund teammates Marco Reus and Mats Hummels have missed out. Germany coach Hansi Flick named his 26-man squad for the tournament in Qatar on Thursday, rewarding Moukoko for scoring six goals and setting up four more in 13 Bundesliga appearances this season. Moukoko is the youngest player to reach 10 career Bundesliga goals. Last season, he became the youngest player to appear in the league.
SkySports

Belgium World Cup squad: Romelu Lukaku in alongside Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard

Romelu Lukaku has been included in Roberto Martinez's 26-man World Cup squad, although question marks remain over his fitness for the tournament. The striker, who is currently on loan at Inter Milan from Chelsea, has had an injury-hit start to the season. Lukaku has been suffering with a hamstring injury which, coupled with a thigh problem earlier this season, means he has played just twice since August for the Serie A side.
Porterville Recorder

'Betrayed': Mourinho unleashes verbal tirade at Karsdorp

ROME (AP) — Merciless accusations aimed at referees. Outlandish proclamations to the media. Verbal attacks on opposing players. Those have all been hallmarks of José Mourinho’s career. Rarely, though, has the outspoken Portuguese coach been so publicly upset with one of his own players as he was...
FOX Sports

Dest misses 3rd straight AC Milan match as US roster nears

American right back Sergiño Dest missed his third straight match for AC Milan on Tuesday night, a day before U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter announces his World Cup roster. Dest did not dress for Milan's Serie A match at Cremonese. The club said last week that Dest was bothered by adductor fatigue.
ESPN

Morocco include Ziyech despite lack of game time at Chelsea

Morocco included Hakim Ziyech in their World Cup squad as coach Walid Regragui gambled on the fitness of several players and sprung some surprises when he named his 26-man selection on Thursday. Ziyech has started only twice for Chelsea this season but is one of nine players who return for...
Yardbarker

Six La Liga players in France World Cup squad but Real Madrid star snubbed

France have announced their 25-man squad for the World Cup, perhaps the strongest in the world in terms of depth. Didier Deschamps elected to take six players from La Liga with him; three from Real Madrid, two from Barcelona and one from Atletico Madrid. Los Blancos will wave goodbye to...
Yardbarker

Video – Juventus U-19 pick up a point in Primavera Derby d’Italia

While the senior squads clashed on Sunday, Juventus U-19 and Inter U-19 also met in Turin for the Primavera’s version for the Derby d’Italia. The first half at Vinovo training ground ended goalless, but the Bianconeri broke the deadlock from the spot through Luis Hasa in the 65th minute. However, Nikola Iliev replied in the same manner in the 82nd minute.
Yardbarker

Ronaldo Nazario names shock option for Brazil squad he would have taken

Brazil have name their squad for the 2022 World Cup and naturally, whatever the result was, there was going to be plenty of debate on the matter. Coach Tite has elected to pack out his squad with impressive and skilful forwards, headlined by Neymar Junior. From La Liga, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes and Raphinha all made the cut, but Matheus Cunha of Atletico Madrid did not.

Comments / 0

Community Policy