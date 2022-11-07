Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Brazil World Cup squad snubs: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino, Arsenal's Gabriel among star players left out
Brazil is considered to be the top favorite at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with one of the most star-studded and loaded squads of any nation on the planet. The squad, which was announced by manager Tite on November 7, features top names like Neymar, Vinicius Jr, Alisson, Thiago Silva, Gabriel Jesus, and many other global superstars that are household names among even the most casual football fans.
Sporting News
Brazil World Cup squad player reactions: Neymar, Antony, Richarlison and others share emotional videos after being named to roster
The dreams of 26 Brazilian players came true on November 7 when Tite revealed his final squad for the 2022 World Cup. While a number of the players named have featured at previous tournaments, another appearance remains just as special. For those making their World Cup debut, meanwhile, the emotions...
Brazil World Cup 2022 squad: Roberto Firmino misses out but Gabriel Martinelli included for Qatar
Arsenal forwards Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus have been included in Brazil’s World Cup squad, but there is no place for Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino in manager Tite’s 26-man group.Martinelli has been rewarded for his excellent start to the season for the Premier League leaders and joins a star-studded group of forwards that includes Neymar and Vinicius Junior, as well as Richarlison, Antony and Raphinha.Jesus and Martinelli had both missed out on Brazil’s previous squad in September, despite Arsenal’s strong start to the campaign. Firmino, who was included in Brazil’s 2018 squad, has scored eight times for Liverpool this season...
Dani Alves: Brazil manager Tite explains defender’s World Cup squad inclusion
Brazil named their squad for the World Cup 2022 on Monday, with one of the most intriguing inclusions being that of veteran full-back Dani Alves.Now aged 39, Alves is playing in Mexico for UNAM but has not featured for a month due to a knee issue.World Cup 2022 LIVE: Brazil squad announcement and latest newsHowever, he’s in the 26-man Selecao group as one of four full-backs, where he’ll likely go up against Juventus’ versatile performer Danilo for a starting spot on the right side of defence.Head coach Tite has detailed exactly why Alves, the oldest and most-capped player in...
Yardbarker
Argentina suffer major injury blow for 2022 World Cup
Lionel Messi will lose one of his best lieutenants as Argentina set out to conquer the World Cup in Qatar. Mundo Deportivo have confirmed that Giovani Lo Celso will miss the tournament. The 26-year-old Villarreal playmaker suffered a slight muscle tear against Athletic Club less than two weeks ago and...
Soccer-Alves makes Brazil World Cup squad, Firmino left out
Nov 7 (Reuters) - Brazil have included 39-year-old defender Daniel Alves but left out Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino in their 26-man World Cup squad which was named by coach Tite on Monday.
Senegal forward Sadio Mané a doubt for World Cup with injury
Senegal forward Sadio Mané is in doubt for the World Cup after Bayern Munich said Wednesday he would miss the last league game before the tournament with a leg injury. Bayern said the two-time African player of the year had an injury to the head of the fibula bone in his lower right leg. Bayern didn’t specify how serious the injury might be, saying only that Mané would not be available to play Schalke on Saturday.
Soccer-Croatia's Dalic mixes youth and experience in bid for World Cup success
Nov 9 (Reuters) - Croatia head coach Zlatko Dalic named a 26-man squad with a blend of new and experienced players for this month's World Cup in Qatar, pairing the expertise of veterans like Luka Modric and Domagoj Vida with younger talent like Josko Gvardiol.
Germany taking Moukoko, 17, to World Cup; Reus misses out
BERLIN (AP) — Germany is taking 17-year-old striker Youssoufa Moukoko to the World Cup but Borussia Dortmund teammates Marco Reus and Mats Hummels have missed out. Germany coach Hansi Flick named his 26-man squad for the tournament in Qatar on Thursday, rewarding Moukoko for scoring six goals and setting up four more in 13 Bundesliga appearances this season. Moukoko is the youngest player to reach 10 career Bundesliga goals. Last season, he became the youngest player to appear in the league.
SkySports
Belgium World Cup squad: Romelu Lukaku in alongside Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard
Romelu Lukaku has been included in Roberto Martinez's 26-man World Cup squad, although question marks remain over his fitness for the tournament. The striker, who is currently on loan at Inter Milan from Chelsea, has had an injury-hit start to the season. Lukaku has been suffering with a hamstring injury which, coupled with a thigh problem earlier this season, means he has played just twice since August for the Serie A side.
Porterville Recorder
'Betrayed': Mourinho unleashes verbal tirade at Karsdorp
ROME (AP) — Merciless accusations aimed at referees. Outlandish proclamations to the media. Verbal attacks on opposing players. Those have all been hallmarks of José Mourinho’s career. Rarely, though, has the outspoken Portuguese coach been so publicly upset with one of his own players as he was...
FOX Sports
Dest misses 3rd straight AC Milan match as US roster nears
American right back Sergiño Dest missed his third straight match for AC Milan on Tuesday night, a day before U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter announces his World Cup roster. Dest did not dress for Milan's Serie A match at Cremonese. The club said last week that Dest was bothered by adductor fatigue.
USA Coach Names 25 World Cup Newbies In Squad For Qatar Including Nine Players Based In UK
Qatar 2022 will be Berhalter's third World Cup, after he went to the 2002 and 2006 tournaments as a player. But this will be the first World Cup adventure for 25 of the 26 players in his squad.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Midfielder Mario Gotze returns to Germany squad for first time in five years
Midfielder Mario Gotze has been named in Germany's World Cup squad after a five-year absence. Goetze, 30, who scored the wining goal in the 2014 World Cup final, has not played for Germany since a friendly against France in November 2017. Bayern Munich teammates Manuel Neuer and Thomas Muller will...
CBS Sports
2022 World Cup squad list tracker: France team missing injured Kante, Pogba; Deadline dates for USMNT, England
The 2022 FIFA World Cup begins on Nov. 20 in what will be the first winter edition in the history of the competition. The best players in the world will take center stage in Qatar with the action running through the final on Dec. 18. You can watch all of the World Cup live on fuboTV (Try for free).
ESPN
Morocco include Ziyech despite lack of game time at Chelsea
Morocco included Hakim Ziyech in their World Cup squad as coach Walid Regragui gambled on the fitness of several players and sprung some surprises when he named his 26-man selection on Thursday. Ziyech has started only twice for Chelsea this season but is one of nine players who return for...
Yardbarker
Six La Liga players in France World Cup squad but Real Madrid star snubbed
France have announced their 25-man squad for the World Cup, perhaps the strongest in the world in terms of depth. Didier Deschamps elected to take six players from La Liga with him; three from Real Madrid, two from Barcelona and one from Atletico Madrid. Los Blancos will wave goodbye to...
Report: Chelsea Keeping Track Of Guadalajara Winger Alexis Vega
Chelsea are keeping track of Mexican winger and Guadalajara player Alexis Vega.
Yardbarker
Video – Juventus U-19 pick up a point in Primavera Derby d’Italia
While the senior squads clashed on Sunday, Juventus U-19 and Inter U-19 also met in Turin for the Primavera’s version for the Derby d’Italia. The first half at Vinovo training ground ended goalless, but the Bianconeri broke the deadlock from the spot through Luis Hasa in the 65th minute. However, Nikola Iliev replied in the same manner in the 82nd minute.
Yardbarker
Ronaldo Nazario names shock option for Brazil squad he would have taken
Brazil have name their squad for the 2022 World Cup and naturally, whatever the result was, there was going to be plenty of debate on the matter. Coach Tite has elected to pack out his squad with impressive and skilful forwards, headlined by Neymar Junior. From La Liga, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes and Raphinha all made the cut, but Matheus Cunha of Atletico Madrid did not.
