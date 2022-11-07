ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senatobia, MS

WJTV 12

Mississippi murder suspect captured by US Marshals in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man who was wanted in Drew, Mississippi for conspiracy to commit murder was captured by U.S. Marshals in Memphis on Tuesday. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Drew Police obtained an arrest warrant for 23-year-old Stanley Self on October 6 and requested assistance from their Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Memphis neighbors concerned after teenage girl shot in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 13-year-old was shot in Frayser Wednesday morning but thankfully is expecting to make a full recovery. Frayser community members spoke about what they’re urging leaders to do to prevent youth violence. “Get in the streets and not just stand beside the street activist at...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Whitehaven church struck twice by burglar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a man who broke into a Whitehaven church more than once, according to surveillance video. Deacon Morris Brown still can’t believe it when he watches surveillance video of a man breaking into the Zarephath Christian Church in Whitehaven.  “What type of person? I mean, it’s bad enough […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

Jackson police: Minor struck by vehicle while crossing street

JACKSON, Tenn. — A minor was transported to a medical facility in Memphis after being struck by a vehicle, police say. According to the Jackson Police Department, the incident occurred around 7:33 p.m. Tuesday night in east Jackson. JPD says a female minor was crossing the road near the...
JACKSON, TN
hottytoddy.com

Oxford Man Faces Felony Cyberstalking Charge

An Oxford man was arrested recently for allegedly harassing someone on a dating app. According to the Oxford Police Department, on Nov. 2, some filed a report in reference to harassment over a dating app. After an investigation, Keenan Darnell Thompson, 24, of Oxford was arrested and charged with cyberstalking.
OXFORD, MS
WATN Local Memphis

One detained after pedestrian struck in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said one person has been detained after a pedestrian was struck in north Memphis Tuesday afternoon. MPD officers were called to the scene in the 1600 block of N. Hollywood, north of Peres Ave., about 4 p.m. They found a man had been hit and he was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

West Memphis man shot, killed on I-40 by passing driver

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has died after a shooting on Interstate 40 in West Memphis. Arkansas State Police say 21-year-old Yasmon Lewis was shot by a passing driver on I-40 near Mound City Road around 10:30 p.m. Monday night. He later died from his injuries at a Memphis hospital, police say. It is believed […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
panolian.com

‘Gas Station Drugs’ still major danger

A new phenomena of “gas station drugs” is sweeping the nation. They’re perfectly legal and openly available. They go by exotic names like Tiana and ZaZa Red. There is no age restriction — anyone can walk in and buy them at the corner store or neighborhood gas station.
BATESVILLE, MS
WREG

One dead and one injured in Southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a wounding call Tuesday morning and found one dead in the driveway of a home and another injured. Police responded around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday at West Levi and Hammett Drive in Southwest and pronounced one person dead on the scene. Police later determined another person was taken to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Teen injured in Binghampton apartment shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has been hospitalized overnight after a shooting in Binghampton. Police say the shooting happened late Sunday at the Chickasaw Place Apartments near Mimosa and Tillman street. An 18-year-old was injured in the shooting and taken to Baptist Hospital in non-critical condition. Another teen was transported to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital following […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Oakhaven shooting leaves man dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after he was shot Monday night in Oakhaven, according to the Memphis Police Department. Memphis police said at 10:21 p.m., officers found a man dead after he was shot at 4625 Tchulahoma Rd. Police haven't released any information on a suspect. If...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

19-year-old charged in toddler’s death appears in court

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A teenager charged with the shooting death of a toddler in North Memphis on Friday was in court Monday morning. Judge Christian Johnson officially charged 19-year-old Juanita Bruce with first-degree murder, four counts of attempted first-degree murder, and four counts of employing a firearm with intent to commit a felony. This all stems […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Police searching for attempted kidnappers after Southland Mall mugging

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person was robbed and nearly kidnapped walking into the Southland Mall on Oct. 18, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Officers said they responded near 5 p.m. and were told that a victim was approached by a man and woman who were armed. While the victim was walking into the mall, these two robbed and attempted to kidnap the victim, according to MPD.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

