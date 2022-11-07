Read full article on original website
Related
Did you get a text from the City of Memphis Mass Communication system? It’s not a scam
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A mass text sent to some City of Memphis residents raised questions early Wednesday evening. The text was received by several people in the ABC24 newsroom. It said, “This is a test from the City of Memphis Mass Communication system that will contact you during… Reply with Yes to confirm receipt or…” and provided a link.
Mississippi murder suspect captured by US Marshals in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man who was wanted in Drew, Mississippi for conspiracy to commit murder was captured by U.S. Marshals in Memphis on Tuesday. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Drew Police obtained an arrest warrant for 23-year-old Stanley Self on October 6 and requested assistance from their Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task […]
localmemphis.com
Memphis neighbors concerned after teenage girl shot in Frayser
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 13-year-old was shot in Frayser Wednesday morning but thankfully is expecting to make a full recovery. Frayser community members spoke about what they’re urging leaders to do to prevent youth violence. “Get in the streets and not just stand beside the street activist at...
Fight over hamburger leads woman to set house on fire with 3 kids inside, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two families in the Nutbush area of Memphis are feuding after police said a woman set a home on fire after an argument over a hamburger. “It’s over $2.50, a hamburger. She almost killed these kids over a hamburger,” said a woman in a wheelchair who did not want to be identified.
Whitehaven church struck twice by burglar
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a man who broke into a Whitehaven church more than once, according to surveillance video. Deacon Morris Brown still can’t believe it when he watches surveillance video of a man breaking into the Zarephath Christian Church in Whitehaven. “What type of person? I mean, it’s bad enough […]
Memphis Police search for answers after 13-year-old girl was shot in Frayser
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a 13-year-old girl was shot early Wednesday morning in Frayser. MPD officers said they responded to the shooting just before 5 a.m. in the 4000 block of 4072 Leweir St., near Georgian Hills Park. ABC24 confirmed the girl was inside the home when she was shot.
WBBJ
Jackson police: Minor struck by vehicle while crossing street
JACKSON, Tenn. — A minor was transported to a medical facility in Memphis after being struck by a vehicle, police say. According to the Jackson Police Department, the incident occurred around 7:33 p.m. Tuesday night in east Jackson. JPD says a female minor was crossing the road near the...
hottytoddy.com
Oxford Man Faces Felony Cyberstalking Charge
An Oxford man was arrested recently for allegedly harassing someone on a dating app. According to the Oxford Police Department, on Nov. 2, some filed a report in reference to harassment over a dating app. After an investigation, Keenan Darnell Thompson, 24, of Oxford was arrested and charged with cyberstalking.
One detained after pedestrian struck in North Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said one person has been detained after a pedestrian was struck in north Memphis Tuesday afternoon. MPD officers were called to the scene in the 1600 block of N. Hollywood, north of Peres Ave., about 4 p.m. They found a man had been hit and he was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
West Memphis man shot, killed on I-40 by passing driver
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has died after a shooting on Interstate 40 in West Memphis. Arkansas State Police say 21-year-old Yasmon Lewis was shot by a passing driver on I-40 near Mound City Road around 10:30 p.m. Monday night. He later died from his injuries at a Memphis hospital, police say. It is believed […]
Man charged with murder after deadly shooting at Bartlett gas station
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Bartlett Police have arrested and charged a man with murder after a deadly shooting Tuesday night at a gas station. BPD said officers were called to the Shell station in the 6300 block of Highway 70 about 9 p.m. Tuesday. They found a man shot, and he was taken to St. Francis Hospital – Bartlett, where he died from his injuries.
panolian.com
‘Gas Station Drugs’ still major danger
A new phenomena of “gas station drugs” is sweeping the nation. They’re perfectly legal and openly available. They go by exotic names like Tiana and ZaZa Red. There is no age restriction — anyone can walk in and buy them at the corner store or neighborhood gas station.
Former UK student banned from campus after racist attack against student with Memphis ties
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A woman is no longer a student and banned from the University of Kentucky after a video of her using racial slurs toward a fellow student with Memphis ties goes viral. The shocking video shows University of Kentucky senior Sophia Rosing repeatedly using racial slurs toward the freshman who was working […]
MPD investigating after 5-month-old girl found dead at Memphis hotel
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after they said a 5-month-old baby girl was found dead at a Memphis hotel. MPD officers responded to a call about 8 a.m. Tuesday at the Travelodge in the 1400 block of East Brooks Road, not far from I-55. They found a 5-month-old girl dead at the scene.
Arkansas State Police investigate after West Memphis man shot and killed on I-40
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Arkansas State Police are investigating after they said a West Memphis man was killed after he was shot along I-40. Troopers said Yasmon Lewis, 21, was believed to have been driving from Memphis to his home in West Memphis about 10:30 p.m. Monday when he was shot by a passing motorist on Interstate 40 near Mound City Road.
One dead and one injured in Southwest Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a wounding call Tuesday morning and found one dead in the driveway of a home and another injured. Police responded around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday at West Levi and Hammett Drive in Southwest and pronounced one person dead on the scene. Police later determined another person was taken to […]
Teen injured in Binghampton apartment shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has been hospitalized overnight after a shooting in Binghampton. Police say the shooting happened late Sunday at the Chickasaw Place Apartments near Mimosa and Tillman street. An 18-year-old was injured in the shooting and taken to Baptist Hospital in non-critical condition. Another teen was transported to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital following […]
Oakhaven shooting leaves man dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after he was shot Monday night in Oakhaven, according to the Memphis Police Department. Memphis police said at 10:21 p.m., officers found a man dead after he was shot at 4625 Tchulahoma Rd. Police haven't released any information on a suspect. If...
19-year-old charged in toddler’s death appears in court
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A teenager charged with the shooting death of a toddler in North Memphis on Friday was in court Monday morning. Judge Christian Johnson officially charged 19-year-old Juanita Bruce with first-degree murder, four counts of attempted first-degree murder, and four counts of employing a firearm with intent to commit a felony. This all stems […]
localmemphis.com
Police searching for attempted kidnappers after Southland Mall mugging
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person was robbed and nearly kidnapped walking into the Southland Mall on Oct. 18, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Officers said they responded near 5 p.m. and were told that a victim was approached by a man and woman who were armed. While the victim was walking into the mall, these two robbed and attempted to kidnap the victim, according to MPD.
WATN Local Memphis
Memphis, TN
21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Memphis local newshttps://www.localmemphis.com/
Comments / 1