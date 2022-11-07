Read full article on original website
6 new Netflix releases that’ll have everyone obsessed next week
Netflix throws so much content at us from one week to the next that, sometimes, our regular curated preview of upcoming Netflix releases can feel a little like that fan-favorite bit on Saturday Night Live — the one where Stefon was always talking up New York’s hottest new clubs. With apologies to Bill Hader’s overly enthusiastic regular guest on Weekend Update, though, next week’s slate of releases coming to the streaming giant really does have everything (you can’t see it, but I’m covering my face with my hands right now, Stefon-style).
‘DAHMER’ has finally been dethroned on the Netflix charts by another true crime thriller
The onslaught of true crime shows no signs of slowing down, as Dahmer has finally been taken down a notch on streaming — by another true crime drama from Netflix. After nearly a month of dominating the service and causing a near endless amount of discussion and controversy, the Jeffrey Dahmer series has been upstaged by The Watcher. Based on a harrowing story of a family being harassed after moving into a new home, it’s struck a nerve on streaming and gone straight to the top.
The 2 biggest Netflix movies in the world right now
One of the things that stands out, at least to me, about this week’s Netflix Top 10 list of the most-watched films globally on the streamer is the way that two just-released Netflix movies have rocketed straight to the top of this week’s list — specifically, to the #1 and #2 spots in their first week on the chart.
The first ever Netflix original series is leaving the platform next month
Streaming’s golden age is upon us, but not even Netflix’s original series can guarantee their place on the service with its first-ever original getting kicked off the platform. Norwegian-American coproduction Lilyhammer will soon disappear to the mists of time with the series facing its final days on Netflix...
9 new movies to watch this week on Netflix, HBO Max and more (Oct. 18-22)
The nine top new movies you can stream at home this week feature big stars and bigger true stories.
Rebecca Godfrey Dies: True-Crime Author Whose ‘Under The Bridge’ Is In Development At Hulu Was 54
Rebecca Godfrey, the author whose best-selling true-crime book Under the Bridge was ordered to series by Hulu just more than a month ago, has died of lung cancer at a New York City hospital. She was 54. Her passing on Oct. 3 is just now being widely reported. Godfrey’s death was confirmed by agent Christy Fletcher to The New York Times. Just a week before her death, Hulu announced that it had ordered eight episodes of the limited series Under the Bridge, based on Godfrey’s book about the 1997 murder of a 14-year-old Canadian girl who went to join friends at a...
Netflix Taking Over As Streaming Home For One Of Peacock’s Best Shows, And A New Season Is Coming
Netflix has been known to save TV shows that have been axed, but the service just picked up an excellent Peacock series that hadn't even been canceled.
Netflix just renewed one of Peacock’s best shows
One of Peacock’s best originals is coming back for a third season, but you can’t watch it on Peacock. In a truly shocking turn of events, Netflix has picked up the Peacock comedy series Girls5eva for a third season. NBCUniversal never made a public announcement, but Deadline reports that the company decided to cancel the show after its second season ended in June. But now it’s coming back on a different streaming service.
I've Already Binged All 9 New Episodes of ‘Manifest’ Season 4 on Netflix—Here’s My 5-Star Review
After three seasons of cryptic references, major plot twists and wild cliffhanger endings (followed by a very lengthy hiatus), Manifest is finally back. Like those confused passengers on Flight 828, the supernatural drama has returned with a bang—complete with three-steps-ahead-of-the-audience plot twists that'll reel you right back in. And if you thought the first three seasons were bizarre, just wait until you get through the entirety of season four, part one.
HBO Just Surprisingly Canceled One Of Its Emmy-Winning Shows After Four Seasons
HBO has canceled one of it's popular and Emmy-winning shows after four seasons.
11 Best New Shows on Netflix: November 2022’s Top Upcoming Series to Watch
Netflix is serving up plenty of delectable titles in their list of new content available this November that will make you feel thankful all month long. While it’s always hard to say goodbye to the titles leaving Netflix, you won’t be feeling down for long once you get a good look at the impressive array of Netflix Original series coming to the platform to take their place. With everything from brand new titles to long-awaited continuations of fan favorites, Netflix’s diverse and delightful November 2022 premieres are sure to have something for everyone.
New on Netflix: New movies and shows week of November 7
Find out what's new on Netflix this week, and what's leaving this week as well.
The Ultimate Guide to What to Watch on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Prime Video, and More in November 2022
Remember learning about cornucopias every November in school? This is what they were talking about. There's an abundance of good TV in this month's lineup, starting with the high-profile release of the new season of The Crown. Yellowstone fans are feasting especially well in November, with the premiere of Yellowstone Season 5 and the debut of the new Taylor Sheridan series Tulsa King, starring Sylvester Stallone. Plus, Emily Blunt gets in on the Western action with Prime Video's The English.
Top 10 most-watched series on Netflix from last week
The talk of streaming (Photo by Thiago Prudencio / SOPA Images/Sipa USA) Ready or not, there's a Netflix show out there calling your name. We've all gotten fixated on a show we just can't take our eyes off of. There's nothing wrong with that. Sometimes the biggest issue is finding the next one to fire up once your latest choice comes to an end. Allow us to help. Check out the series that have been the most watched on Netflix over the past week ending October 30:10. "Little Angel: Volume 1" Netflix Hours watched: 10,800,000 9. "Big Mouth: Season 6" Netflix Hours watched: 13,590,0008. "28 Days Haunted: Season 1" Netflix Hours watched: 13,670,0007. "The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself: Season 1" Netflix Hours watched: 13,830,0006. "Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3" Netflix Hours watched: 14,060,0005. "DAHMER: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" Netflix Hours watched: 40,960,0004. "Love Is Blind: Season 3" Netflix Hours watched: 42,070,0003. "Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities: Season 1" Netflix Hours watched: 49,950,0002. "The Watcher: Season 1" Netflix Hours watched: 67,510,0001. "From Scratch: Limited Series" Netflix Hours watched: 72,020,00011
Netflix thinks you should watch these series next after you’re done with Manifest
This won’t come as any surprise to the show’s legions of fans or to anyone who’s watched its un-cancellation by Netflix unfold over the past year. Even so, after Netflix debuted the long-awaited 10-episode Season 4 of Manifest on Friday, so many people quickly binged the new season that it sent the show straight to #1 on the streamer in the US.
The 28 best shows on Amazon Prime Video to watch right now
The best shows on Amazon Prime Video are all here with our picks of the top TV series available to stream
'Manifest' Has Shot to #1 on Netflix Only One Day After the Season 4 Premiere
Manifest is back! And clearly fans were anxious for season 4, because the show has already shot to #1 on Netflix's list of most-watched shows, only one day after the new season premiered. Currently, the show is sitting above other major titles, including Love Is Blind, which just dropped its...
How Should Ryan Murphy's The Watcher Handle Season 2 On Netflix?
Even as Evan Peters was still terrifying bazillions of Netflix viewers with his Jeffrey Dahmer portrayal in Monster, its creator Ryan Murphy unleashed even more terror in the form of The Watcher. Though the latter’s true-to-life ending peeved certain audience members, more than enough droves of people binged through it that Netflix went ahead and confirmed Season 2 within the same announcement revealing that Monster is now a...
‘Westworld’ Canceled After 4 Seasons on HBO
HBO science-fiction series “Westworld” has been canceled by the network, IndieWire has confirmed. The news comes three months after the show’s fourth season aired its finale on August 14. Based on the 1973 Michael Crichton film, “Westworld” focused on the staff, guests, and android residents of the eponymous wild-west themed amusement park, catering to the wealthy. Over the course of four seasons, as the Westworld “hosts” rebelled against their masters, the show expanded its scope to other theme parks run by the same company, and eventually the outside world. The show was created by husband-wife duo Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy,...
‘Partner Track’ and ‘The Imperfects’ Both Canceled By Netflix After One Season
Netflix has canceled two of its freshman drama series: “Partner Track” and “The Imperfects.” “Partner Track” premiered in late August of this year, while “The Imperfects” came in early September. Both made appearances on the Netflix Top 10 and stayed there for three weeks, with the former peaking in the No. 4 position and the latter peaking at No. 3. Based on Helen Wan’s 2013 novel of the same name, “Partner Track” was a legal drama starring Arden Cho as Ingrid Yun, a young lawyer caught between her moral compass and her passions as she climbs the partner track at an...
