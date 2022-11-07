Read full article on original website
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State returns to Big Ten play in set with Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps weekend seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: Etling plays hero, No. 3 Buckeyes advance past Spartans 1-0 in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State gears up for back-to-back road matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes earn 2-1 win over Spartans, position well for Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
MLive.com
Michigan basketball signs three recruits, all top-100 prospects, for 2023
On the same day the Michigan women’s basketball team starts a new season, the program looked ahead to next year. On Wednesday (Nov. 9), three high school players signed a national letter of intent to play at Michigan next season: Taylor Woodson, Macy Brown, and Taylor Eidle. All are ranked in the ESPN top-100 for the class of 2023.
National recruiting analyst says "the smoke is real" between Michigan State, 5-star QB Dante Moore
Recruiting experts at 247Sports believe the Spartans have a real shot at flipping the highest-ranked player in the state of Michigan...
Detroit News
Michigan State's Suzy Merchant finally has new contract, with a big raise
Suzy Merchant has completed 15 seasons as Michigan State head women's basketball coach. Throughout those 15 seasons, she had signed just one new contract: Her original one. The original contract was a rollover deal that left increases in pay mostly up to university administration. That changed June 22, when Merchant...
saturdaytradition.com
Cade McNamara hints at undergoing surgery in post on social media
Cade McNamara posted an Instagram Story of himself undergoing surgery. McNamara posted the picture of himself in a hospital bed and captioned the story, “Here we go!” He confirmed that he was going through surgery. It is unclear how long McNamara will be out as a result of the surgery.
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy has message for Ohio State
Heading into the 2021 season, not many people believed the Michigan Wolverines had any shot at all of beating Ohio State. Well, that is exactly what the Wolverines did as they not only dominated the Buckeyes, but they went on to win the Big Ten Championship, and advance to their first-ever berth in the College Football Playoff. Now, the question is, can the Wolverines continue to beat the Buckeyes on a regular basis, or will the Buckeyes resume their dominance? Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy believes last year was just the beginning and he has a message for the Buckeyes.
USC 2025 CB commits White reacts to MSU offer
Jett White, a sophomore four-star cornerback from Orange (Cali.), has been committed to USC since September 2021. Michigan State's head coach Mel Tucker saw White camp.
3 things we learned in Michigan Basketball win over Purdue Fort Wayne
Michigan basketball opened its season with a 19-point win over Purdue Fort Wayne and here is what we learned about the Wolverines. You always want to be careful not to overreact to the first game of the season, but Michigan basketball sure had some stellar moments in a 75-56 win over Purdue Fort Wayne.
Michigan hockey drops from No. 1 spot in national polls
Michigan’s stint at the top of the college hockey national polls was short-lived. The Wolverines (8-2) dropped two spots Monday in both the U.S. College Hockey Online and USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine polls after opening Big Ten play last week with a road split at then-No. 13 Penn State, losing 3-0 Friday and winning 4-3 in overtime Saturday.
diehardsport.com
Michigan On Verge Of Landing Five-Star Signal Caller?
After hosting five-star and top 15 2024 recruit Jadyn Davis many times already this year, Michigan looks to be the clear front-runner. The Wolverines recently saw a prediction from insider Brian Dohn with a confidence of 6 for the Charlotte, NC native. Davis is expected to make a college decision after his high school season and sometime in December.
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh provides potential timeline for update on investigation into tunnel incident involving MSU
Jim Harbaugh told the press that he expects an update this week concerning the police investigation surrounding the tunnel incident involving Michigan State. “(I) was told that we’d probably hear something this week,” Harbaugh said per mlive’s Aaron McMann. Following the game in October, two Michigan defensive...
Look: Michigan President's Tweet About Ohio State Football Goes Viral
Few rivalries in sports are year-round the way Michigan-Ohio State is. But with less than three weeks to go before The Game, things are ramping up - and even the school administrators are getting in on the trash talk. Over the weekend, Michigan school president Santa Ono tried to channel...
Voters send all Democrats to seats on MSU, U-M, Wayne State boards
Voters stayed with the status quo Tuesday when it came to the governing boards at the three Michigan universities where board members are elected by popular vote. All incumbents listed on the ballot at Wayne State University, Michigan State University and the University of Michigan were reelected. More:Find all 2022 Michigan election results...
Voters defeat Michigan wind energy project, toss supportive officials
TRUFANT, MI — Rural voters delivered a crushing blow to plans for a 375 megawatt wind farm in mid-Michigan, where several local renewable energy ordinances were defeated across three townships and multiple officials were thrown from office for supporting the project. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, midterm voters resoundingly rejected...
See who was elected to 3 Michigan university boards
Six Democrats won elections to sit on the boards of Michigan’s three largest public universities. For the University of Michigan Board of Regents, Kathy White won with 25% of the vote followed by Michael Behm with 24%. They narrowly beat two Republican candidates, according to unofficial election results reported by the Michigan Secretary of State Wednesday afternoon.
‘Particularly chonky’ squirrels at University of Michigan great for Instagram, not so much for squirrel health
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Squirrels have always been big on the UM campus. Quite literally. The fox squirrels on the Diag -- the ones with orange-ish bellies -- were always bigger at UM than in her hometown a decade ago when Gail McCormick said she was a UM student. But...
‘Michigan has to be the next one’: Driver’s License for All campaign continues
Movimiento Cosecha and others hope Michigan becomes the next state to reinstate driver’s licenses for its undocumented immigrants.
interlochenpublicradio.org
Recapping the election: Democrats in charge in Lansing, a northern Michigan House district turns blue, some GOP incumbents hold on
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer led a ticket that won a historic sweep of election victories Tuesday night, putting Democrats in control of Lansing. This is the first time that’s happened in four decades. In a formal victory speech Wednesday, Whitmer spoke about some goals for the coming four years. “Our...
Detroit News
Dixon-Whitmer's 'high stakes fight' for Michigan's top job reaches final hours
Pontiac — Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon both contended they were problem solvers Sunday during some of their final campaign stops before Election Day, but they identified vastly different topics needing attention. Less than 48 hours before polls open in Michigan, Dixon held a rally...
Michigan politicians do the surrogate shuffle as they scramble toward Election Day
ANN ARBOR — When Mishal Charania drops off her ballot at city hall, it'll be the first time she's ever voted. The sophomore at the University of Michigan decided to celebrate the new foray into democracy with a trip Saturday night to hear from U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders. "I'm from Ann Arbor,...
