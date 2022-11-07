ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

MLive.com

Michigan basketball signs three recruits, all top-100 prospects, for 2023

On the same day the Michigan women’s basketball team starts a new season, the program looked ahead to next year. On Wednesday (Nov. 9), three high school players signed a national letter of intent to play at Michigan next season: Taylor Woodson, Macy Brown, and Taylor Eidle. All are ranked in the ESPN top-100 for the class of 2023.
Detroit News

Michigan State's Suzy Merchant finally has new contract, with a big raise

Suzy Merchant has completed 15 seasons as Michigan State head women's basketball coach. Throughout those 15 seasons, she had signed just one new contract: Her original one. The original contract was a rollover deal that left increases in pay mostly up to university administration. That changed June 22, when Merchant...
saturdaytradition.com

Cade McNamara hints at undergoing surgery in post on social media

Cade McNamara posted an Instagram Story of himself undergoing surgery. McNamara posted the picture of himself in a hospital bed and captioned the story, “Here we go!” He confirmed that he was going through surgery. It is unclear how long McNamara will be out as a result of the surgery.
detroitsportsnation.com

Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy has message for Ohio State

Heading into the 2021 season, not many people believed the Michigan Wolverines had any shot at all of beating Ohio State. Well, that is exactly what the Wolverines did as they not only dominated the Buckeyes, but they went on to win the Big Ten Championship, and advance to their first-ever berth in the College Football Playoff. Now, the question is, can the Wolverines continue to beat the Buckeyes on a regular basis, or will the Buckeyes resume their dominance? Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy believes last year was just the beginning and he has a message for the Buckeyes.
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan hockey drops from No. 1 spot in national polls

Michigan’s stint at the top of the college hockey national polls was short-lived. The Wolverines (8-2) dropped two spots Monday in both the U.S. College Hockey Online and USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine polls after opening Big Ten play last week with a road split at then-No. 13 Penn State, losing 3-0 Friday and winning 4-3 in overtime Saturday.
diehardsport.com

Michigan On Verge Of Landing Five-Star Signal Caller?

After hosting five-star and top 15 2024 recruit Jadyn Davis many times already this year, Michigan looks to be the clear front-runner. The Wolverines recently saw a prediction from insider Brian Dohn with a confidence of 6 for the Charlotte, NC native. Davis is expected to make a college decision after his high school season and sometime in December.
The Grand Rapids Press

See who was elected to 3 Michigan university boards

Six Democrats won elections to sit on the boards of Michigan’s three largest public universities. For the University of Michigan Board of Regents, Kathy White won with 25% of the vote followed by Michael Behm with 24%. They narrowly beat two Republican candidates, according to unofficial election results reported by the Michigan Secretary of State Wednesday afternoon.
