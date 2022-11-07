Read full article on original website
WLBT
Barbara Dunn, longtime Hinds County circuit clerk, passes away
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Barbara Dunn, Hinds County’s longtime circuit clerk, has died, according to current Circuit Clerk Zach Wallace. Dunn, served as circuit clerk for more than 31 years before retiring. She stepped down in 2015, endorsing her successor, Wallace, in that year’s race. Wallace said he...
WLBT
Mayor submitted letter to Biden ‘clarifying and reiterating’ Jackson’s critical water needs
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In his weekly press briefing Monday, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said he wrote a letter to President Joe Biden to underscore the critical nature of Jackson’s water needs. “Every time I have an opportunity to reach out, I will do so to emphasize the...
WLBT
Ballots from 21 Hinds Co. precincts unaccounted for as of Tuesday night
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ballots from a total of 21 Hinds County precincts are unaccounted for as of Tuesday night. This according to District 4 Election Commissioner Yvonne Horton. Officials were seen scrambling Tuesday as they worked to locate all the thumb drives that contain the ballots casted. They’re confident...
WLBT
School board race reportedly left off some Madison County ballots
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some voters turning out for the Mid Term Elections ran into problems in Madison County Tuesday morning when they said an entire race was left off their ballots. According to election officials, the votes were cast for their candidates, but that doesn’t alleviate the concerns about the outcome of the race.
WLBT
Things To Know Thursday, November 10
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Hackers made Mississippi one of their election-day targets. But officials say...
Meet the candidates running for Hinds County Chancery, Circuit Court judges
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The General Election in Mississippi will be held on Tuesday, November 8. In Hinds County, there are several candidates who are running for judge positions in the Chancery and Circuit courts. WJTV 12 News talked to the candidates ahead of the General Election. Chancery Court District 5-3: Gayla Carpenter-Sanders Tametrice Hodges […]
Mississippi governor responds to Congressional letter on Jackson water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) responded to a letter sent by Reps. Bennie Thompson, of Mississippi, and Carolyn Maloney, of New York, about their concerns over the Jackson water crisis. They requested information on how Mississippi plans to spend $10 billion from the American Rescue Plan Act and from the Bipartisan Infrastructure […]
WAPT
Jackson mayor says it's 'unlikely' water system will be completely weatherized before winter
JACKSON, Miss. — Despite the work that's been done to repair Jackson's water system, it is not completely ready for winter. "I think that it would be unlikely that we will be able to do all the things that need to take place for all of the weatherization to be done," Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said.
WLBT
City, state saying little on water manager selection process
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More questions than answers Monday regarding the capital city and state’s separate efforts to bring on a water system operator for Jackson. Responses to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency’s (MEMA) request for qualifications and the city’s request for proposals to manage Jackson’s water system were due on November 7.
WLBT
Final preparations and predictions are being made ahead of Mississippi’s midterm election day
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Polls open for the midterm elections at 7:00 Tuesday morning. Local races will vary depending on where you live, but everyone in the state will be voting for the U.S. House seats. It takes a lot of logistics work at the county level to be prepared...
Mississippi Alleged Arsonist Whom Set Fires At Two Black Churches And An HBCU Arrested
A 23-year-old Black man from Mississippi was arrested Tuesday for multiple fires he allegedly set around the city. The post Mississippi Alleged Arsonist Whom Set Fires At Two Black Churches And An HBCU Arrested appeared first on NewsOne.
Governor gives commitment to fixing water infrastructure in Mississippi
(The Center Square) – Responding to a pair of federal legislators, Gov. Tate Reeves said he and his administration are committing to repairing water infrastructure in the state capital. Representatives Carolyn Maloney, D-NY, and Bennie Thompson, D-MS, chastised the Republican governor for the handling of water infrastructure in Jackson,...
WLBT
Alleged arsonist denied bond in Jackson Municipal Court
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man arrested in connection with a string of arsons this week has been denied bond in Jackson Municipal Court. On Tuesday, the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department arrested Devin McLaurin, and charged him with six counts of arson and one count of felony malicious mischief.
WJTV.com
Man to be sentenced for defrauding Jackson area homeowners’ associations
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The sentencing for the man accused of defrauding homeowners’ associations in the Jackson-metro area will be held on December 14, 2022. The Northside Sun reported David Luke Lane will be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. in U.S. District Court in Jackson. He pled guilty to...
WLBT
Organization to host medical cannabis patient seminar in Pearl
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An organization is hosting a medical cannabis patient seminar in Pearl Tuesday. The Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance says the seminar will occur from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Clyde Muse Center. The organization says it will be discussing the following:. How patients can become...
WLBT
Identity released of man found dismembered behind abandoned Jackson home
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The identity of the man whose dismembered body was found near an abandoned Jackson home has now been revealed. According to Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart, the victim’s name is Scott Allen Tyler. He was 54 years old and white. The case began Saturday, when...
mageenews.com
Vote!!!—Sample Ballot
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The midterm election is one day away! Have you voted? Do you intend to vote?. Every time I work an election...
WLBT
As winter approaches the Jackson Fire Department installs free smoke detectors to prevent fire injur
The Hope House provides safe shelter and essential services to homeless families in Central Louisiana. Now, after a year of planning, they broke ground on the Hope Community Affordable Housing Project. Tips to help election day go smoothly. Updated: 6 minutes ago. 2 moments during LSU vs. Alabama game register...
WDSU
Mississippi churches among multiple fires set near and on the JSU campus
Jackson police and fire department are on the scene of multiple fires across Jackson. Officials started to receive calls of several fires starting around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday. According to JFD Assistant Chief Patrick Armon, at least seven locations were set on fire overnight. Here are the locations that we know were set on fire:
WLBT
Board of Supervisors clear the way for 183-acre housing project
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A nearly 183-acre residential development outside the city of Clinton is moving forward, following a vote Monday by the Hinds County Board of Supervisors. On Monday, the board approved a rezoning request from Dale and Casey Keith to rezone property along Clinton-Tinnin Road from agricultural to...
