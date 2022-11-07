ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

WLBT

Barbara Dunn, longtime Hinds County circuit clerk, passes away

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Barbara Dunn, Hinds County’s longtime circuit clerk, has died, according to current Circuit Clerk Zach Wallace. Dunn, served as circuit clerk for more than 31 years before retiring. She stepped down in 2015, endorsing her successor, Wallace, in that year’s race. Wallace said he...
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WLBT

School board race reportedly left off some Madison County ballots

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some voters turning out for the Mid Term Elections ran into problems in Madison County Tuesday morning when they said an entire race was left off their ballots. According to election officials, the votes were cast for their candidates, but that doesn’t alleviate the concerns about the outcome of the race.
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Things To Know Thursday, November 10

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Hackers made Mississippi one of their election-day targets. But officials say...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi governor responds to Congressional letter on Jackson water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) responded to a letter sent by Reps. Bennie Thompson, of Mississippi, and Carolyn Maloney, of New York, about their concerns over the Jackson water crisis. They requested information on how Mississippi plans to spend $10 billion from the American Rescue Plan Act and from the Bipartisan Infrastructure […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

City, state saying little on water manager selection process

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More questions than answers Monday regarding the capital city and state’s separate efforts to bring on a water system operator for Jackson. Responses to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency’s (MEMA) request for qualifications and the city’s request for proposals to manage Jackson’s water system were due on November 7.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Alleged arsonist denied bond in Jackson Municipal Court

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man arrested in connection with a string of arsons this week has been denied bond in Jackson Municipal Court. On Tuesday, the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department arrested Devin McLaurin, and charged him with six counts of arson and one count of felony malicious mischief.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Organization to host medical cannabis patient seminar in Pearl

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An organization is hosting a medical cannabis patient seminar in Pearl Tuesday. The Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance says the seminar will occur from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Clyde Muse Center. The organization says it will be discussing the following:. How patients can become...
PEARL, MS
mageenews.com

Vote!!!—Sample Ballot

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The midterm election is one day away! Have you voted? Do you intend to vote?. Every time I work an election...
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
WDSU

Mississippi churches among multiple fires set near and on the JSU campus

Jackson police and fire department are on the scene of multiple fires across Jackson. Officials started to receive calls of several fires starting around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday. According to JFD Assistant Chief Patrick Armon, at least seven locations were set on fire overnight. Here are the locations that we know were set on fire:
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Board of Supervisors clear the way for 183-acre housing project

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A nearly 183-acre residential development outside the city of Clinton is moving forward, following a vote Monday by the Hinds County Board of Supervisors. On Monday, the board approved a rezoning request from Dale and Casey Keith to rezone property along Clinton-Tinnin Road from agricultural to...

