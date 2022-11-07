Read full article on original website
Related
“The Ravens punked us” Bobby Hebert on Saints Monday night loss
“The Ravens punked us” Bobby Hebert on Saints Monday night. Listen to his thoughts on the head-to-head history between the Saints & Ravens, what Roquan Smith could mean for the Ravens’ long term goals & why Lamar Jackson is better than Michael Vick.
Giants safety hopes to re-sign and stay in New York
Julian Love wants to stick around. The New York Giants safety would like to remain a member of the team. Giants general manager Joe Schoen said last week that he was opening up a window for contract negotiations with soon-to-be free agents. However, the bye-week is over and nothing has been negotiated with Love.
Giants’ Daniel Bellinger received Instagram message from Jaguars player that caused serious eye injury
Rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger was back in the Giants’ locker room Wednesday for the first time since undergoing surgery to repair a fractured bone near his left eye and a deviated septum. He does not know exactly when he will return to the football field, but he believes...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 9 top plays: Ravens crush Saints on Monday Night Football
Week 9 of the NFL season concluded with the Baltimore Ravens taking care of business on the road to defeat the New Orleans Saints, 27-13, on Monday Night Football. The Ravens improved to 6-3 with the win as Lamar Jackson threw for a touchdown and Kenyan Drake scored two. Justin Houston dominated defensively, recording 2.5 sacks and an interception. The Saints fell to 3-6 with the loss.
N.J. native to keep rolling as Panthers QB
PJ Walker is holding onto his new job. The quarterback will start again for the Panthers on Thursday against the Atlanta Falcons, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Walker’s future was uncertain after Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The N.J. native...
Jets midseason progress report: Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson, Quinnen Williams, more | Room to improve
The Jets are writing a great, improbable story through the first nine games of the season, putting themselves in a position to do something few thought possible two months ago: end their playoff drought right now. Coach Robert Saleh has pushed all the right buttons in crunch time, but most...
profootballnetwork.com
Caesars Sportsbook promo code: Falcons-Panthers TNF $1,250 first bet
New customers can get insurance and a rewards boost by using our Caesars Sportsbook promo code. This “Full Caesar” bonus can be used for the Falcons vs. Panthers game on Thursday night. The Caesars Sportsbook promo code PFNFULL will unlock first bet insurance up to $1,250. A bonus...
Jets midseason awards 2022: Top rookie, best offensive weapon, biggest surprise, MVP and more
Back in late July, when the Jets arrived for training camp, one of the big storylines involved something veteran linebacker C.J. Mosley had said earlier in the summer. “I’m really expecting playoffs or bust,” Mosley told AL.com back in June. At the time, it seemed like a bit...
ESPN
Best ManningCast moments from Ravens vs. Saints
Peyton Manning and Eli Manning were once again on hand for "Monday Night Football" in Week 9's edition of the "ManningCast." The Baltimore Ravens were on the road for a 27-13 win in Lamar Jackson's first start against the New Orleans Saints. Jackson boasts the best record among quarterbacks since...
Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers odds: NFL Week 10 point spread, moneyline, over/under
The Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 10 schedule. What do the odds say about the game? The Cowboys are...
What Time, TV Channel is Carolina Panthers game tonight vs. Atlanta Falcons? (11/10/22) Watch on Amazon Prime | NFL Week 10 Thursday Night Football
Thursday Night Football returns in Week 10 as the Atlanta Falcons, led by quarterback Marcus Mariota, meet the Carolina Panthers, led by quarterback P.J. Walker, in an NFL Week 10 NFC football game on Thursday, November 10, 2022 (11/10/2022) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. Fans can watch...
Giants’ injury report: Kenny Golladay makes progress; 2 players out for season
The bye week is a time for a team to get healthy, but the Giants returned to practice Tuesday on the heels of Monday’s news that they had lost starting safety Xavier McKinney and reserve defensive tackle Nick Williams to injuries. McKinney’s hand injury was the result of an ATV accident during a bye-week vacation in Mexico and Williams’ biceps injury occurred in the Giants’ Week 8 loss at Seattle.
Yardbarker
Fans React To Ravens’ Win Over Saints On Monday Night
Monday Night Football gave fans a good look at the Baltimore Ravens during primetime. Their game against the New Orleans Saints saw them leave with a 27-13 victory. Despite having several injuries, the Ravens rolled to victory. With the victory, they are now 6-3 and have one of the easiest...
NFL Week 10 picks: Seattle Seahawks-Tampa Bay Buccaneers predictions for 1st game in Germany
Quarterback Geno Smith, head coach Pete Carroll and the Seattle Seahawks face quarterback Tom Brady, head coach Todd Bowles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL’s inaugural International Series game in Germany. Kickoff for the Week 10 game at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany is 9:30 a.m. ET...
Yardbarker
San Francisco 49ers laying a TD at home to the Los Angeles Chargers - Week 10, 2022 odds and pick
The San Francisco 49ers emerge out of the bye with improving health and high expectations for the second half of the season. The Niners will welcome the Los Angeles Chargers to Levi's on Sunday night football as sizeable favorites. Here we discuss the odds and analysis from a betting perspective.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 10: How to bet Commanders-Eagles, pick
The Washington Commanders (4-5) will look to end two streaks by the Philadelphia Eagles (8-0) when the longtime NFC East Division rivals meet on Monday Night Football in the City of Brotherly Love. Washington hopes to hand Philadelphia – the last unbeaten team in the NFL – its first loss...
Giants’ Richie James didn’t go sleeveless in Seattle and now his return job is in jeopardy
Richie James has been cleared to play Sunday against the Houston Texans after suffering a concussion while returning a punt in the Giants’ Week 8 loss at Seattle. Now, the question becomes whether the fifth-year receiver will continue to be the team’s top punt returner.
Jets’ Robert Saleh wants players to avoid beer, nachos during bye week | What’s next for Zach Wilson
The Jets won six of their first nine games before this weekend’s well-deserved bye, matching their win total for the last two years combined. And coach Robert Saleh acknowledged that he’s proud of what his team has accomplished. “Even the most optimistic Jets fan wouldn’t have had us...
NJ.com
NJ
228K+
Followers
132K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0