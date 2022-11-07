ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants safety hopes to re-sign and stay in New York

Julian Love wants to stick around. The New York Giants safety would like to remain a member of the team. Giants general manager Joe Schoen said last week that he was opening up a window for contract negotiations with soon-to-be free agents. However, the bye-week is over and nothing has been negotiated with Love.
NFL Week 9 top plays: Ravens crush Saints on Monday Night Football

Week 9 of the NFL season concluded with the Baltimore Ravens taking care of business on the road to defeat the New Orleans Saints, 27-13, on Monday Night Football. The Ravens improved to 6-3 with the win as Lamar Jackson threw for a touchdown and Kenyan Drake scored two. Justin Houston dominated defensively, recording 2.5 sacks and an interception. The Saints fell to 3-6 with the loss.
N.J. native to keep rolling as Panthers QB

PJ Walker is holding onto his new job. The quarterback will start again for the Panthers on Thursday against the Atlanta Falcons, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Walker’s future was uncertain after Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The N.J. native...
Best ManningCast moments from Ravens vs. Saints

Peyton Manning and Eli Manning were once again on hand for "Monday Night Football" in Week 9's edition of the "ManningCast." The Baltimore Ravens were on the road for a 27-13 win in Lamar Jackson's first start against the New Orleans Saints. Jackson boasts the best record among quarterbacks since...
Giants’ injury report: Kenny Golladay makes progress; 2 players out for season

The bye week is a time for a team to get healthy, but the Giants returned to practice Tuesday on the heels of Monday’s news that they had lost starting safety Xavier McKinney and reserve defensive tackle Nick Williams to injuries. McKinney’s hand injury was the result of an ATV accident during a bye-week vacation in Mexico and Williams’ biceps injury occurred in the Giants’ Week 8 loss at Seattle.
Fans React To Ravens’ Win Over Saints On Monday Night

Monday Night Football gave fans a good look at the Baltimore Ravens during primetime. Their game against the New Orleans Saints saw them leave with a 27-13 victory. Despite having several injuries, the Ravens rolled to victory. With the victory, they are now 6-3 and have one of the easiest...
NFL odds Week 10: How to bet Commanders-Eagles, pick

The Washington Commanders (4-5) will look to end two streaks by the Philadelphia Eagles (8-0) when the longtime NFC East Division rivals meet on Monday Night Football in the City of Brotherly Love. Washington hopes to hand Philadelphia – the last unbeaten team in the NFL – its first loss...
