ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgewood, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

West Orange punches ticket to Group 4 final with victory over Westfield

West Orange knew it was going to have to do almost everything right against Westfield on Wednesday afternoon in order to advance to the state final. The Mountaineers, ranked No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, knew they had to attack from the first whistle to try and score as early as possible, and be disciplined on defense against a determined and capable Blue Devils’ offense.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

4 great places for split pea soup in NJ

One of my favorite soups, yes, winter is coming it's time to think soup, is split pea. Every once in a while my wife Jodi will make it at home, it's a process and takes a certain ham and several hours to do it right. So when we're craving a...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Clinical attack paces Seton Hall Prep to third consecutive North, Non-Public A title

Head coach Marty Berman initially pumped the brakes on Seton Hall Prep’s sectional and state title hopes at the beginning of the season. With nine new starters in the rotation, Berman wasn’t sure how this season would pan out for the reigning Non-Public A state champions. While they brought back two All-State players -- Alex Oladapo and Joaquin Niehenke -- he knew that this team would be a work in progress throughout the season.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Soccer Top 20, Nov. 10: Shakeup continues as state tournament marches on

If the sectional finals and state semifinals showed us anything this year, it’s that some things never change. Preseason contenders such as Delran, West Orange, Seton Hall Prep and Christian Brothers all have had successful tournament runs thus far, something that we expected out of them coming into the 2022 season. However, there have been some surprises — particularly in Group 3, where few could have predicted that this year’s state final would’ve been between Robbinsville and Mendham.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Michigan Daily

Rap’s biggest artists are obsessed with Jersey club

Throughout 2022, there has been a house reawakening within the hip-hop/R&B community. Previously a sparsely-populated fusion genre within the modern mainstream, rappers and house DJs are collaborating more than ever, with house artists like Kaytranada, Calvin Harris and Fred again.. all putting out tracks with rappers this year. In addition to that, hip-hop’s biggest names are trying their hand at house, most notably with Drake’s Honestly, Nevermind and Beyonce’s Renaissance this past summer. Within this greater trend of house-rap fusion, a regional subgenre has ascended to national attention through its adoption by major artists, going viral on the internet several times in the process. This is the story of Jersey club.
NEWARK, NJ
insidernj.com

McCartney Wins the West Orange Mayoralty

Susan McCartney has prevailed in the West Orange mayor’s race. In second, Matute-Brown (2,892). Third – Rutherford with 2,687. Krakoviak came in fourth with 2,343 votes.
94.3 The Point

Wow, This Diner is the Oldest Diner in New Jersey

We think of New Jersey and we know it's all about our diners. My favorite is breakfast at a diner. I love weekends and family time at our favorite diner. Is it the specialty pancakes, the sausage gravy, or the eggs? Diner food at breakfast, lunch, or dinner is always the best.
DUMONT, NJ
Daily Voice

Viral Bergen County TikToker Drops Cookbook

A Bergen County TikToker with more than 1.3 million followers has announced the release of her cookbook. Tara Ippolito-Lafontant, who you may know as Al Dente Diva, has long created simple yet delicious recipes — which helped land her a spot on Netflix's new cooking competition "Easy Bake Battle." You can watch her on Episode 3.
westchesterfamily.com

Holiday Train Shows in Westchester

The magic of the holidays is right around the corner. One of our favorite ways to kick-off the season is by enjoying one of the many holiday train shows in Westchester. Tickets are on sale now for these experiences, which includes a chance to see the magic of these illuminated trains, along with dazzling lights and music.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
228K+
Followers
132K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy