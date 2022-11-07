Read full article on original website
Justice for Junior - End of the line for the Trinitarios Gang?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Diner Thief Made Off with Cash, E-Bike In BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Friends Fear Missing Woman May be AbusedBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Disturbing Video Footage Shows Brutal Fight In NYC SubwayAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Winners and Losers: Bronx 2022 Election ResultsWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
West Orange punches ticket to Group 4 final with victory over Westfield
West Orange knew it was going to have to do almost everything right against Westfield on Wednesday afternoon in order to advance to the state final. The Mountaineers, ranked No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, knew they had to attack from the first whistle to try and score as early as possible, and be disciplined on defense against a determined and capable Blue Devils’ offense.
North Jersey, Group 2 Field Hockey Final Preview: 3-Hackettstown at 1-West Essex
3-Hackettstown (17-5) at 1-West Essex (18-3-1)
North Jersey, Non-Public Field Hockey Final Preview: 3-Oak Knoll at 1-Kent Place
3-Oak Knoll (16-5) at 1-Kent Place (15-7)
4 great places for split pea soup in NJ
One of my favorite soups, yes, winter is coming it's time to think soup, is split pea. Every once in a while my wife Jodi will make it at home, it's a process and takes a certain ham and several hours to do it right. So when we're craving a...
North Jersey, Group 4 Field Hockey Final Preview: 5-Phillipsburg at 3-Hillsborough
Field Hockey: Hillsborough vs. Phillipsburg on September 13, 2022 — North Jersey, Group 4 Final. 5-Phillipsburg (15-8) at 3-Hillsborough (18-3-2)
Football: Weehawken tops Elmwood Park in divisional championship matchup
Bryce Honig rushed for two touchdowns to lead Weehawken to a 21-6 win over Elmwood Park for the North Jersey Interscholastic Conference Union division championship in Elmwood Park. Honig ran for a seven-yard touchdown in the first quarter for Weehawken (8-1), which is in second place overall in the NJIC.
Clinical attack paces Seton Hall Prep to third consecutive North, Non-Public A title
Head coach Marty Berman initially pumped the brakes on Seton Hall Prep’s sectional and state title hopes at the beginning of the season. With nine new starters in the rotation, Berman wasn’t sure how this season would pan out for the reigning Non-Public A state champions. While they brought back two All-State players -- Alex Oladapo and Joaquin Niehenke -- he knew that this team would be a work in progress throughout the season.
Boys Soccer Top 20, Nov. 10: Shakeup continues as state tournament marches on
If the sectional finals and state semifinals showed us anything this year, it’s that some things never change. Preseason contenders such as Delran, West Orange, Seton Hall Prep and Christian Brothers all have had successful tournament runs thus far, something that we expected out of them coming into the 2022 season. However, there have been some surprises — particularly in Group 3, where few could have predicted that this year’s state final would’ve been between Robbinsville and Mendham.
The legendary Feelies -- and the Willies -- head to White Eagle Hall | Testa
For their first three shows at Jersey City’s White Eagle Hall, the Feelies played multiple sets with no opening act. That will change when the legendary Jersey jangle-pop combo returns for its fourth visit on Friday, Nov. 18. Except that the openers will be ... the Feelies. Sort of.
Boys Basketball: Hudson Catholic’s Elijah Gertrude to take Jersey City with him to UVA
When Elijah Gertrude signed his national letter of intent Wednesday to play basketball at the University of Virginia, the Hudson Catholic High School star became the latest example of a kid using athletics and academics to springboard out of Jersey City. But the Hawks’ guard doesn’t view it that way....
Mendham avenges two losses, beats Roxbury in Group 3 boys soccer semifinals
Facing a Roxbury team that had won the teams’ two previous meetings this season by shutout, including a one-sided contest 16 days ago, Mendham found a way to survive a much bigger contest Wednesday afternoon. Goals by Nat Quinn and Tim Larosa led Mendham to a 2-0 victory over...
Michigan Daily
Rap’s biggest artists are obsessed with Jersey club
Throughout 2022, there has been a house reawakening within the hip-hop/R&B community. Previously a sparsely-populated fusion genre within the modern mainstream, rappers and house DJs are collaborating more than ever, with house artists like Kaytranada, Calvin Harris and Fred again.. all putting out tracks with rappers this year. In addition to that, hip-hop’s biggest names are trying their hand at house, most notably with Drake’s Honestly, Nevermind and Beyonce’s Renaissance this past summer. Within this greater trend of house-rap fusion, a regional subgenre has ascended to national attention through its adoption by major artists, going viral on the internet several times in the process. This is the story of Jersey club.
Italian Family Living American Dream Gets Visit From Portnoy At North Jersey Pizzeria
Four generations with 60 years of pizza knowledge shared a slice of their story of the American Dream with pizza aficionado Dave Portnoy. The Curcio's apparently run a pizza destiny with cheese of gold, based on how popular their parlor Sun-Ray Pizza was with passers-by as they advised Barstoo…
Volleyball: Morris Catholic shakes off early mistakes, advances to Non-Public B finals
Sometimes, you just have to get the mistakes out of the way early. Morris Catholic found themselves in a rut in the opening frame against St. Mary (Ruth.) on Wednesday in Rutherford. Swinging a few hits into the net, the Crusaders knew they would eventually start playing better and smarter.
insidernj.com
McCartney Wins the West Orange Mayoralty
Susan McCartney has prevailed in the West Orange mayor’s race. In second, Matute-Brown (2,892). Third – Rutherford with 2,687. Krakoviak came in fourth with 2,343 votes.
Why are people seeing a 6-foot teddy bear walking across NJ?
So I’m scrolling through the New Jersey subreddit and I came across a curious mystery. Reddit user preshe8it posted this question:. “What costume is this and why is this person wearing it walking down rt 24 on. 11/7/2022?”. Route 24 runs from Morris County into Essex County. The stretch...
Wow, This Diner is the Oldest Diner in New Jersey
We think of New Jersey and we know it's all about our diners. My favorite is breakfast at a diner. I love weekends and family time at our favorite diner. Is it the specialty pancakes, the sausage gravy, or the eggs? Diner food at breakfast, lunch, or dinner is always the best.
NJ Jewish Community Center evacuated due to bomb threat
A Jewish Community Center in Edison was evacuated on Wednesday after receiving a bomb threat, according to police. The JCC of Middlesex County received the threat over the phone, authorities said.
Viral Bergen County TikToker Drops Cookbook
A Bergen County TikToker with more than 1.3 million followers has announced the release of her cookbook. Tara Ippolito-Lafontant, who you may know as Al Dente Diva, has long created simple yet delicious recipes — which helped land her a spot on Netflix's new cooking competition "Easy Bake Battle." You can watch her on Episode 3.
westchesterfamily.com
Holiday Train Shows in Westchester
The magic of the holidays is right around the corner. One of our favorite ways to kick-off the season is by enjoying one of the many holiday train shows in Westchester. Tickets are on sale now for these experiences, which includes a chance to see the magic of these illuminated trains, along with dazzling lights and music.
