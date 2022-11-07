GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A mural of Bo Diddley is in progress on the side of Bosshardt Realty’s downtown office on 16 South Main in downtown Gainesville. The mural will feature two side profiles and two portraits of the late Bo Diddley, as well as his famous rectangular guitar. The mural project is curated by Iryna Kanishcheva of Monochronicle and is being created by North Carolina-based mural artist JEKS. It is funded by State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture with support from Bosshardt Realty.

