UPDATE: Veterans Day celebration at Camp Blanding canceled due to Subtropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection to resume Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Holiday Favorites Return to Gainesville.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Satire: Dr. Sasse Comes to UFMatthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Former librarian sentenced for distributing sex abuse images of Clay County childDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Everything Beamer said before Florida
South Carolina will make its way to Florida on Saturday after securing bowl eligibility in the 38-27 win over Vanderbilt. The Gamecocks (6-3, 3-3) haven't had much success in Gainesville as the Gators own a 16-2 record on their home field in games against the Gamecocks. The two wins for the Gamecocks in Gainesville came in 2010 and 2014.
Kickoff Time, TV for Florida vs. Vanderbilt Locked In
The stage is set for Florida vs. Vanderbilt in Week 12.
Yardbarker
The 20 greatest players in Florida football history
Dale Van Sickel, End (1927-29) Van Sickel has the distinction of being the first Gator football player to be named a first-team All-American (1929). A two-way standout at Florida, the Gators posted a 23-6 record during his three seasons for his hometown school. Despite dealing with injuries in his final season, Van Sickel is also one of nine Florida players inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.
Independent Florida Alligator
Gators win opener in Kelly Rae Finley’s first official season
The Gators used a dominant fourth-quarter run to beat the Florida A&M Rattlers. Senior guard Nina Rickards and junior center Ra Shaya Kyle combined for 17 points in the final quarter as Florida went on a 24-5 run to finish the game. Florida starts the season 1-0 after defeating the...
Independent Florida Alligator
Gators use balanced attack to take season opener
Todd Golden began his tenure with an emphatic victory. The first-year head coach stepped into the Stephen C. O’Connell Center Monday night with a chance to set a positive tone for the season. With a 36-point rout of Stony Brook, Golden and company did just that. “We dominated the...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Five Alachua County teams in state playoffs
It was a strange year for high school football with all of the weather issues early. We had games this fall on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and we begin the playoffs with another storm affecting games in the area. The Buchholz ‘home’ game against Pace in a Class...
WCJB
Poll: High School Football Play of the Week
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Last Friday’s high school football action in North Central Florida produced some outstanding highlights. It’s up to you to choose the Play of the Week out of five nominees:. Santa Fe’s Dontrell Jenkins keeps it himself and takes it all the way. Williston’s...
Independent Florida Alligator
Gators sweep Volunteers in home swim meet
Men’s and women’s swimming advanced to 3-1 and 4-1 after a successful Saturday in the Stephen C. O’Connell Center. In the women’s 1-meter event, senior Maha Amer’s score of 350.55 dive broke the 2016 school record of 346.10 set by graduate assistant dive coach Kahlia Warner.
Independent Florida Alligator
Yvonne Hayes Hinson wins District 21 Florida House race
Yvonne Hayes Hinson, D-Gainesville, was reelected to the Florida House of Representatives, defeating her Republican challenger Hollye Merton by 43 percentage points, as of 9:20 p.m. Tuesday. As of 9:20 p.m, Hinson had 71.83% of the reported votes compared to opponent Merton's 28.17%. Hinson celebrated her victory among family and...
visitgainesville.com
What’s Good in Gainesville and Alachua County, November 10-16, 2022
Add to your weekend with What’s Good. Double-check with event organizers for any impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole and travel with safety in mind. Read on for What’s Good. Be safe and be well,. Your partners at Visit Gainesville, Alachua County. Be Informed. The below information was accurate...
WCJB
Schools across North Central Florida to close as Nicole nears Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Tropical Storm Nicole is making its approach towards Florida’s shores. UF and Santa Fe College have announced they will not hold classes on Thursday, November 10. This comes as both Alachua County and Marion County schools announced their closures.
News4Jax.com
Board of Governors confirms Ben Sasse as next University of Florida president
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Nebraska U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse won final approval Wednesday to become the 13th president of the University of Florida, capping a swift and sometimes contentious process. Sasse, a Republican, was confirmed for the post by the state university system Board of Governors on a voice...
Independent Florida Alligator
Tropical Storm Nicole expected to make landfall Wednesday night
UF announced it's monitoring Tropical Storm Nicole ahead of its predicted landfall on Florida’s east coast Wednesday night. Alachua County is under a tropical storm watch as of 11 a.m., but no operational changes are expected for Gainesville or the UF campus, according to UF’s most recent Monday weather update,. Power outages, downed trees and damage to structures are possible in Alachua County, according to a 10 a.m. Alachua County weather update.
Independent Florida Alligator
Breaking down the ballot: Who Gainesville residents will see in the general election
After months of campaigning, canvassing and collecting donations, candidates are leaving it all in the voters’ hands. The Nov. 8 general election has arrived, and with it, a slew of candidates for Alachua County residents to choose from. From a high-profile gubernatorial contest to open spots on the Gainesville City Commission, races from all levels of government fill this year’s ballot.
Independent Florida Alligator
Alachua County Commission round-up: Alford wins District 1, Wheeler wins District 2 and Cornell wins District 4
Candidates Mary Alford, Marihelen Wheeler and Ken Cornell won the District 1, District 2 and DIstrict 4 County Commission races, respectively. Democrat Mary Alford regained her Alachua County District 1 seat Tuesday from DeSantis-appointed Republican Raemi Eagle-Glenn, winning by 58.53% as of 9:38 p.m. with 63 of 64 precincts reporting.
Will Hurricane Nicole hit Gainesville? Here’s the latest forecast track
Gainesville, along with the University of Florida campus, are on the edge fo the forecast cone of uncertainty for Hurricane Nicole but widespread effects are expected across most of central Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is expected to make landfall somewhere near Port St. Lucie overnight Wednesday into Thursday. A hurricane warning is in effect from Palm Coast ...
Independent Florida Alligator
Voters cast Election Day votes for local, statewide candidates
Florida’s local and statewide races brought Gainesville voters to the polls in full force this Election Day. More than 180,729 Alachua County residents are registered voters, and about 30% or 54,000 voted in the primaries. A total of 87,542 Alachua County residents voted in the general election, as of 7 p.m. Tuesday. Votes are still coming in.
Independent Florida Alligator
Gainesville City Commission round-up: Ed Book wins District 2, Casey Willits wins District 3
Candidates Ed Book and Casey Willits won the District 2 and 3 City Commission races, respectively. As of 9:10 p.m., Book had 51.24% of the reported votes compared to opponent James Ingle's 48.76%. Willits had 53.96% of the vote compared to his opponent DeJeon Cain. . District 2 City Commission...
alachuachronicle.com
Bo Diddley Mural Comes to Downtown Gainesville: Curator Iryna Kanishcheva of Monochronicle teams up with mural artist JEKS
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A mural of Bo Diddley is in progress on the side of Bosshardt Realty’s downtown office on 16 South Main in downtown Gainesville. The mural will feature two side profiles and two portraits of the late Bo Diddley, as well as his famous rectangular guitar. The mural project is curated by Iryna Kanishcheva of Monochronicle and is being created by North Carolina-based mural artist JEKS. It is funded by State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture with support from Bosshardt Realty.
wuft.org
Casey Willits: Gainesville District 3’s newest city commissioner
Democrat Casey Willits was elected Gainesville City Commissioner for District 3 in southwest Gainesville on Tuesday night. Willits defeated Dejeon Cain in a close election with 2,552 votes or 54%. Cain received 2,117 votes equaling 46%. “I sort of couldn’t believe that I had won, that I had done it...
