Reno, NV

KOLO TV Reno

Nevada Red Cross volunteers assist with hurricane relief

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s been more than a month since Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida and volunteers from the American Red Cross of Northern Nevada continue to help residents in the area. Executive Director Mary Powell visited KOLO 8 to talk about what she witnessed when she was deployed there, the assistance they’re providing now and their plans as another storm is expected.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

RPD urges safety with time change

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Now that we have turned the clocks back and returned to standard time, it will be gatting dark earlier in the day. Lt. Michael Browett with the Reno Police Department visited KOLO 8 to talk about what pedestrians, cyclists and drivers can do to increase safety this time of year as he gives an update on the trend the city is seeing in pedestrian-related crashes.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Ring Camera Records Bear Playing in Reno Pond

Some Reno homeowners wanted to know why their pond was half-full two days in a row - so they set up a Ring camera and waited. The homeowners were home in bed when the bear decided to take a swim and they were alerted on their Ring app. They believe...
RENO, NV
tahoeonstage.com

Dropkick Murphys fight fascists in Reno on Friday

Having been together since 1996, Boston’s legendary Celtic punk band the Dropkick Murphys are about to hit Reno in a different way than the town has seen before: a seated theater performance touring for an acoustic album. While popularly known for rising from punk and hardcore roots, and most...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Tuesday Web Weather

A storm today will bring heavy Sierra snow and a chance for valley rain/snow across northern Nevada. Expect chain controls across our mountain passes today and tomorrow. Daytime highs will remain below average the next few days with highs in the 30s this afternoon in Reno. We’ll clear up tomorrow afternoon and we should remain dry through the rest of the week.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

RTC giving free rides for Veteran’s Day

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - RTC will be offering free rides on all transit services for everyone on Veteran’s Day. In a statement, RTC says they hold veterans and their families “in the highest regard”, and that this is their way of thanking and honoring those who served.
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Storm brings chain requirements to Reno-Sparks area

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 5:50 A.M. UPDATE: NDOT has lifted chain requirements on I-80. ORIGINAL STORY: The Nevada Department of Transportation has put chain requirements in effect as a winter storm moves into northern Nevada. Chains or snow tires are required on many highways and roads in the Reno-Sparks area including from the McCarran Boulevard exit on Interstate 80 in Sparks west to the state line. In California, chains or 4-wheel-drive with snow tires are required from the state line to Gold Run.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Carson City students to honor veterans this week

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Students in Carson City will spend the week honoring veterans for the upcoming Veteran’s Day holiday this Friday. Veterans from all military branches, as well as families of students, are encouraged to participate in events taking place Wednesday and Thursday. “It is important for...
CARSON CITY, NV
thefallonpost.org

Arrests and Bookings October 24 through 30

All information for the arrest reports provided by the New River Township Justice Court and is considered by law to be public information. All subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Warrant Bookings. Stephen Dean, Fallon PD; New River Justice Court. Shoshone Campbell, Fallon PD; New...
FALLON, NV
cityoffernley.org

Feral Horses in the City

Fernley Animal Control has received numerous reports of feral horses in the city. As a reminder, please do not harass the horses, including petting, feeding, or capturing them. These horses are not domesticated and you could be seriously injured. Feeding or capturing feral range horses is prohibited by NRS 569.040. Please be extra vigilant, especially during nighttime hours, on our roadways as the horses have been reported near 95A, Main Street, and Farm District Road. Feral horses are under the jurisdiction of the Nevada Department of Agriculture. If you have a horse emergency, feral horses on your property, or see them in the road, please contact Wild Horse Connection's emergency line at 775-352-3944.
FERNLEY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno Rodeo Foundation Denim Drive returns next week

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Rodeo Foundation’s annual Denim Drive is returning next week on Nov. 14. The donations will serve infants, children, and teens in foster care across 14 northern Nevada counties. “What most people don’t realize about the Denim Drive is that 100% of all donations...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Hotel near Reno-Tahoe Airport evacuated due to fake call about threat

Reno Police say a large police presence occurred near the Reno-Tahoe International Airport on Friday due to a call that turned out to be fake. They called it a "swatting" event. Somebody apparently called in a fake threat and Reno Police responded considering the information they did have on the event.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Veteran’s Day parade coming to downtown Reno this Friday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A parade for Veteran’s Day is coming to Downtown Reno for the holiday this Friday, Nov. 11. The parade will begin at 11:11 a.m. and begin at the Virginia Street Bridge and end at the 5th Street/Virginia Street Intersection. It will end between 1:00 and 2:00 p.m.
RENO, NV
Mountain Democrat

Big rig recovery takes days in snowstorm crash

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — An 18-wheel semi-truck that crashed near Emerald Bay in a snowstorm Nov. 2 did not have tire chains installed, according to the California Highway Patrol. No injuries were reported but it took tow truck operators more than two days to pull the big rig from the steep slope below Highway 89.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA

