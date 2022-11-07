Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KOLO TV Reno
Katey’s Craft Corner: Our Rustic Heart shows how easy it is to use its candle refill kits
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There are two things that draw you to a candle: The scent and the container it’s in. We’ve all experienced the sadness that comes from burning a candle down to the wick in our favorite jar and having to throw the whole thing away.
KOLO TV Reno
Local wellness spas offer discounts and promotions for first responders, military members and frontline workers
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “Healing for Heroes” is a special program that allows guests to sponsor a healthcare worker, first responder or military personnel with a massage or other service at either Dolce Vita Wellness Spa or The Refuge Spa. Nyla Allen, owner of both businesses, stopped by...
KOLO TV Reno
Alejandra Falconi excited to launch Northern Nevada’s first local Spanish newscast on Telemundo Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - KOLO 8 News Now has partnered with Telemundo to bring local news to our Spanish-speaking neighbors throughout Reno and beyond. Telemundo Reno (KXNV) will offer the only local evening newscast dedicated to the Latino community of Northern Nevada. We are so excited to welcome Alejandra Falconi...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Red Cross volunteers assist with hurricane relief
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s been more than a month since Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida and volunteers from the American Red Cross of Northern Nevada continue to help residents in the area. Executive Director Mary Powell visited KOLO 8 to talk about what she witnessed when she was deployed there, the assistance they’re providing now and their plans as another storm is expected.
KOLO TV Reno
RPD urges safety with time change
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Now that we have turned the clocks back and returned to standard time, it will be gatting dark earlier in the day. Lt. Michael Browett with the Reno Police Department visited KOLO 8 to talk about what pedestrians, cyclists and drivers can do to increase safety this time of year as he gives an update on the trend the city is seeing in pedestrian-related crashes.
KOLO TV Reno
KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin makes ditalini pasta with kiwi and shrimp... it’s better than it sounds!
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Pasta doesn’t have to be boring. Reno Recipes’ Chef Jonathan Chapin spices things up with a unique blend of fruits and flavors. Olive Oil (Chef Chapin used lemon infused and honey ginger infused oils from BHOOC) 16-20 shrimps (chopped slightly) 1 yellow onion (chopped)
2news.com
Ring Camera Records Bear Playing in Reno Pond
Some Reno homeowners wanted to know why their pond was half-full two days in a row - so they set up a Ring camera and waited. The homeowners were home in bed when the bear decided to take a swim and they were alerted on their Ring app. They believe...
tahoeonstage.com
Dropkick Murphys fight fascists in Reno on Friday
Having been together since 1996, Boston’s legendary Celtic punk band the Dropkick Murphys are about to hit Reno in a different way than the town has seen before: a seated theater performance touring for an acoustic album. While popularly known for rising from punk and hardcore roots, and most...
KOLO TV Reno
Tuesday Web Weather
A storm today will bring heavy Sierra snow and a chance for valley rain/snow across northern Nevada. Expect chain controls across our mountain passes today and tomorrow. Daytime highs will remain below average the next few days with highs in the 30s this afternoon in Reno. We’ll clear up tomorrow afternoon and we should remain dry through the rest of the week.
Watch: Brawling Bear Cubs Wrestle in California's South Lake Tahoe Snow
South Lake Tahoe local Jeff Moore recently awoke to a fresh coat of powder, which typically means today has now become a ski day. Sorry work, sorry school, call in sick, that's the rule. However, a couple of the cutest bear cubs you have ever seen squashed those plans or delayed ...
KOLO TV Reno
RTC giving free rides for Veteran’s Day
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - RTC will be offering free rides on all transit services for everyone on Veteran’s Day. In a statement, RTC says they hold veterans and their families “in the highest regard”, and that this is their way of thanking and honoring those who served.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Traveling to Tahoe or Reno during the winter? Here are some winter driving tips
If you are planning on traveling to the mountains this winter, make sure you and your vehicle are prepared for winter travel. Here are some quick tips to keep you safe this winter. Download the Caltrans Quick Map app on your phone. This will give you up-to-date road conditions. Where...
KOLO TV Reno
Storm brings chain requirements to Reno-Sparks area
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 5:50 A.M. UPDATE: NDOT has lifted chain requirements on I-80. ORIGINAL STORY: The Nevada Department of Transportation has put chain requirements in effect as a winter storm moves into northern Nevada. Chains or snow tires are required on many highways and roads in the Reno-Sparks area including from the McCarran Boulevard exit on Interstate 80 in Sparks west to the state line. In California, chains or 4-wheel-drive with snow tires are required from the state line to Gold Run.
KOLO TV Reno
Carson City students to honor veterans this week
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Students in Carson City will spend the week honoring veterans for the upcoming Veteran’s Day holiday this Friday. Veterans from all military branches, as well as families of students, are encouraged to participate in events taking place Wednesday and Thursday. “It is important for...
thefallonpost.org
Arrests and Bookings October 24 through 30
All information for the arrest reports provided by the New River Township Justice Court and is considered by law to be public information. All subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Warrant Bookings. Stephen Dean, Fallon PD; New River Justice Court. Shoshone Campbell, Fallon PD; New...
cityoffernley.org
Feral Horses in the City
Fernley Animal Control has received numerous reports of feral horses in the city. As a reminder, please do not harass the horses, including petting, feeding, or capturing them. These horses are not domesticated and you could be seriously injured. Feeding or capturing feral range horses is prohibited by NRS 569.040. Please be extra vigilant, especially during nighttime hours, on our roadways as the horses have been reported near 95A, Main Street, and Farm District Road. Feral horses are under the jurisdiction of the Nevada Department of Agriculture. If you have a horse emergency, feral horses on your property, or see them in the road, please contact Wild Horse Connection's emergency line at 775-352-3944.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Rodeo Foundation Denim Drive returns next week
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Rodeo Foundation’s annual Denim Drive is returning next week on Nov. 14. The donations will serve infants, children, and teens in foster care across 14 northern Nevada counties. “What most people don’t realize about the Denim Drive is that 100% of all donations...
2news.com
Hotel near Reno-Tahoe Airport evacuated due to fake call about threat
Reno Police say a large police presence occurred near the Reno-Tahoe International Airport on Friday due to a call that turned out to be fake. They called it a "swatting" event. Somebody apparently called in a fake threat and Reno Police responded considering the information they did have on the event.
KOLO TV Reno
Veteran’s Day parade coming to downtown Reno this Friday
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A parade for Veteran’s Day is coming to Downtown Reno for the holiday this Friday, Nov. 11. The parade will begin at 11:11 a.m. and begin at the Virginia Street Bridge and end at the 5th Street/Virginia Street Intersection. It will end between 1:00 and 2:00 p.m.
Mountain Democrat
Big rig recovery takes days in snowstorm crash
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — An 18-wheel semi-truck that crashed near Emerald Bay in a snowstorm Nov. 2 did not have tire chains installed, according to the California Highway Patrol. No injuries were reported but it took tow truck operators more than two days to pull the big rig from the steep slope below Highway 89.
Comments / 0