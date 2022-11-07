Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Hillary Clinton: It's a stolen election if the Democrats lose
After liberals spent almost two years denouncing "election deniers" as domestic terrorists, Hillary Clinton sounded the alarm on so-called "far right extremists" whom she says "already have a plan to literally steal the next presidential election." According to many on the Left, including President Joe Biden's White House press secretary...
Washington Examiner
Record number of Republicans say they back party over Trump: Poll
A record number of Republican voters say their loyalty lies with the party rather than with Donald Trump, throwing the former president a curveball as he reportedly prepares to announce a third White House bid. Almost two-thirds (62%) of Republicans say they identify themselves as supporters of the GOP rather...
Growing number of Republicans say Trump won’t be GOP nominee
(The Hill) — A growing number of prominent Republicans are warning that former President Donald Trump should not run again in 2024 or that he will lose if he does, previewing rifts in the GOP that are likely to come into full view after the midterms. Former Speaker Paul...
10 Republicans most likely to be their party’s next presidential candidate
The moment Tuesday’s midterm elections conclude, attention will shift to the 2024 presidential race.
Biden hit by shock new poll which shows just 33% of voters would re-elect him if the 2024 election was today: Most Americans say they're worse off than in 2020 - with the midterms less than a month away
Just one-third of American voters would send President Joe Biden back to the White House if the 2024 election were held today, according to new poll findings published on Sunday. A majority of Americans also believe their lives are worse off than they were two years ago, the poll found.
Lifelong Democrat attorney ignites Twitter with switch to GOP: Republicans pose 'far less of a threat'
Lifelong Democrat writer Jenin Younes joined 'Fox & Friends' Thursday to share why she feels compelled to vote Republican for the foreseeable future.
‘The Trump playbook’: Republicans hint they will deny election results
Some candidates are already questioning the integrity of the vote and undermining the credibility of the results
CNN Poll: Voters tilt toward Republicans over Democrats in competitive districts
CNN — Americans are closely divided over which party’s candidate they would support in their congressional districts, with preferences in competitive districts tilting toward Republicans, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS. But about 4 in 10 voters say neither party’s candidates in their congressional districts have a clear plan for solving the country’s problems.
Midterms: What would a GOP House mean for Biden?
Republicans could win a majority in the House of Representatives in the upcoming midterms as voters grow frustrated over rising inflation and gas prices under Joe Biden’s leadership.If the GOP were to gain the House, Democratic priorities such as access to abortion, cutting carbon emissions, and a renewed assault weapons ban are likely to be sidelined.Trump loyalists could find themselves in power, such as far-right member Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.Here’s what a GOP House could mean for Mr Biden.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Six states and their key races to watch for the 2022 midtermsWhat are the US midterm elections and when are they due?Jeremy Hunt calls on families to ‘balance books’ as Bank hikes interest rates
Washington Post columnist roasted for declaring GOP victories in upcoming midterms 'is how democracies die'
Washington Post's Max Boot was mocked by critics for saying the upcoming midterm elections "is how democracies die," particularly if Republicans sweep races nationwide.
Republicans Looking To Impeach Joe Biden
According to The Atlantic, after numerous performative investigations, Republicans in the House are looking to impeach Joe Biden. While this might not be their present plan, it is heard that they're planning on working themselves up to it. The pressure from the MAGA base is starting to build.
‘A new political hellscape’: sweeping gains for Republicans could stifle Biden’s presidency
Momentum appears to be with Republicans capitalising on economic frustration as experts say party peaking at right time
Democrats beat Trump-backed GOP candidates in liberal states
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Democrats easily repelled Republicans backed by former President Donald Trump in several left-leaning states Tuesday, while tougher tests that could decide control of Congress and the future of Joe Biden's presidency awaited in more competitive territory. Despite their liberal history, states like Massachusetts, Maryland...
Donald Trump makes election night about himself as Republicans underperform
As a "red wave" failed to materialize Tuesday night and many Republicans underperformed, former President Donald Trump turned his attention away from struggling 2022 Republican congressional and gubernatorial candidates and toward his favorite politician of all: himself. "TRUMP RAPID RESPONSE," an email to supporters reads. "DO YOU WANT PRESIDENT TRUMP...
Trump Lost the Midterms. DeSantis Won.
The next big question in American politics: Is Florida’s reelected governor, Ron DeSantis, a leader or a follower, a man or a mouse?. DeSantis had a big night yesterday. Now he’s preparing to seek the Republican nomination for president. Ex-President Donald Trump stands in his way, testing the slogans and insults he’ll use against DeSantis—hoping that the angry sounds will intimidate DeSantis into abandoning the impending contest before it starts.
8 in 10 Democrats, Republicans say opposition would destroy America if not stopped: survey
Majorities of Republicans and Democrats in a new poll said that the political opposition would destroy America as we know it if it is not stopped. The NBC News poll, published on Sunday, found that 81 percent of Democratic respondents said the GOP “poses a threat that, if not stopped, will destroy America as we know it,” while 17 percent of Democrats surveyed disagreed.
Donald Trump Running in 2024 Will 'Definitely Help' Democrats: Strategist
Donald Trump running for president again in 2024 would be a greater boon for Democrats than it might seem on the surface, according to at least one political analyst. Though the former president has not made any official announcement at this time, Trump has been widely expected to seek a second term in the Oval Office ever since it was confirmed that he failed to win reelection against President Joe Biden in 2020. Despite a rising rivalry from Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the former president remains the frontrunner for the next GOP nomination amongst hypothetical candidates.
Republicans look to win back power in Congress, stop Biden
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Energized Republicans are eager to claw back power in Congress, working to break the Democrats' one-party hold in Washington and putting the future of President Joe Biden's agenda at stake this Election Day. With the narrowly held House and an evenly split Senate, Democrats...
Trump's the loser as GOP falters
Former President Trump is facing waves of blame after key Republican candidates lost in midterms. The big picture: There was no red wave. As of this morning, control of the Senate is undetermined, but appears to be leaning toward Democrats. The House is headed for a very narrow GOP majority, but is also uncalled.
Biden’s Closing Message Is Vital to Biden—but Maybe Not to Voters
President Joe Biden spent the closing days before the midterm elections that could seal the fate of his legislative agenda focused on one paramount issue: the direct threat to democracy posed by many of the Republicans on ballots across the country.“We have to reaffirm the values that have long defined us,” Biden said in Philadelphia on Saturday. “In America, the vote is sacred. The vote is to protect and be protected and counted.”“Democracy,” he told a crowd in Bronxville, New York, on Sunday, “is literally on the ballot.”“There are 300 election deniers running on the Republican ticket this year,” he...
