247Sports
Kansas State keeps tabs on local linebacker pair
Separated by just 26 miles last Friday night, two of the Sunflower State's more productive and intriguing senior linebackers led their squads into the second round of the KSHSAA playoff bracket. And with a constant stronghold on in-state prospects, it comes as no surprise to see K-State squarely involved in the late recruitments of both.
Kansas Jayhawks expected to land three guards in men’s basketball early signing period
Chris Johnson, Elmarko Jackson and Jamari McDowell have committed to play at KU. The week-long early signing period starts Wednesday.
Batcho, No. 25 Texas Tech overpower Northwestern State 73-49
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Daniel Batcho led a balanced attack with 12 points as No. 25 Texas Tech beat Northwestern State 73-49 Monday night in the season opener for both teams. “I was just trying to be aggressive out there,” Batcho, a 6-foot, 11-inch sophomore, said. “I felt confident.” Batcho added 10 rebounds for the Red Raiders, who broke open a close game. Kevin Obanor and Kerwin Walton each added nine points for Texas Tech, which shot 24 for 46 from the floor. “We talk to our guys about not beating ourselves,” Texas Tech head coach Mark Adams said. “Their offensive rebounding hurt us. We had a lot of mistakes, and we have a lot we can learn from. We have a young, young team, and we have to be patient.”
WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser Sam Houston Postgame
Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser met with the media following OU's 52-51 loss to Sam Houston on Monday night in Norman.
Gridiron Glory: Congratulations Lindsey Blue!
Congratulations to Lindsey Blue of Salina, the Week 9 winner in Salina Pain Clinic's Gridiron Glory contest!. Lindsey, who scored 12 of 13 points, wins two tickets and a parking pass to the Kansas City Chiefs' home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Although the season has begun, you...
NBC Sports
Gary Patterson on Texas side trying to spoil TCU’s perfect record
FORT WORTH, Texas — Gary Patterson could now play a key role in spoiling what has been a perfect season so far for fourth-ranked TCU. After having as good a run as any Big 12 coach in whipping Texas over the past decade while still in purple, there is that startling contrast of Patterson being in burnt orange and on the opposite side of the team that he led to its last undefeated season.
KU Wednesday Walkthrough: Texas Tech Week
We listen in to what Lance Leipold said about 6-3 KU's next opponent, Texas Tech.
