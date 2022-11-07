LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Daniel Batcho led a balanced attack with 12 points as No. 25 Texas Tech beat Northwestern State 73-49 Monday night in the season opener for both teams. “I was just trying to be aggressive out there,” Batcho, a 6-foot, 11-inch sophomore, said. “I felt confident.” Batcho added 10 rebounds for the Red Raiders, who broke open a close game. Kevin Obanor and Kerwin Walton each added nine points for Texas Tech, which shot 24 for 46 from the floor. “We talk to our guys about not beating ourselves,” Texas Tech head coach Mark Adams said. “Their offensive rebounding hurt us. We had a lot of mistakes, and we have a lot we can learn from. We have a young, young team, and we have to be patient.”

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO