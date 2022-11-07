ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
hotnewhiphop.com

Jeezy Explains How “Hip-Hop Is Dead” Beef With Nas Helped Him Communicate Better

Jeezy explains how Nas helps him realize the importance of communication. The feud between Freddie Gibbs and Jeezy finally came to an end. Over the years, Gibbs took jabs at Jeezy in interviews and songs. The Gary, IN rapper told Bootleg Kev that he ran into the Snoman at an airport, exchanged numbers and hugged it out.
thesource.com

Nas Releases the Tracklist for ‘King’s Disease III’

The track listing for Nas’ upcoming album King’s Disease III, releasing on Friday, Nov. 11 via Mass Appeal, has been made available. Hit-Boy is the album’s producer, and Nas and Hit-Boy are its executive producers. Nas won his first-ever GRAMMY Award in 2020 for King’s Disease. He...
HipHopDX.com

Cormega & Havoc Take A Trip To 'Paradise' In Video For Latest Collaboration

Cormega and Havoc have teamed up on a new track, and in the song’s video the pair jet off to Miami to enjoy the spoils earned from their respective careers. Taken from Cormega’s new album, The Realness II, “Paradise” is the rapper’s latest track to get the visual treatment following last month’s “Essential,” which Havoc was also involved in from a production standpoint.
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Thinks Ray J’s Hangout With Kanye West Was Completely ‘Disrespectful’

Kim Kardashian was not pleased after news broke that two of her exes, Kanye West, 45, and Ray J, 41, reunited at Candace Owens’ film premiere in Nashville on Oct. 12. Both men were in attendance for the event when they came face-to-face for some red carpet snapshots. A few sources close to the SKIMS founder EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife how Kim felt about Ye & Ray’s recent run-in.
NASHVILLE, TN
ETOnline.com

Vivica A. Fox Urges Kanye West to Save His Legacy: 'Don't Be Afraid' to Get Help (Exclusive)

Vivica A. Fox is issuing "a little extra tough love" to Kanye "Ye" West amid his ongoing public outbursts. The actress made headlines recently when she issued a strongly worded criticism of his comments about the death of George Floyd, declaring, "Yo, Kanye, f**k you and I mean that with everything inside of me" on an episode of Fox Soul's Cocktails With Queen.
hotnewhiphop.com

D.L. Hughley Says Kanye West Would Be In A Conservatorship If He Was A Woman

D.L. Hughley says that if Kanye West “had a vagina,” he’d be in a conservatorship. D.L. Hughley says that Kanye West would already be in a conservatorship if he were a woman. The comedian made the statement while discussing West’s recent behavior with TMZ at LAX on Monday.
HipHopDX.com

21 Savage Takes Responsibility For Drake's 'Her Loss' Disses: 'I'm Standing On It Too'

21 Savage has admitted he’s partly responsible for Drake’s barrage of disses on their joint album Her Loss. During an appearance on Akademiks’ Off The Record podcast, the Slaughter Gang rapper revealed was fully aware of Drizzy’s lyrical darts while making the project — and only encouraged him to let the proverbial chopper fly.
OK! Magazine

Back Where She Belongs! Wendy Williams Returns To Iconic Purple Chair, Teases Upcoming Podcast

Wendy Williams is ready for her comeback! The former daytime diva took to Instagram on Thursday, November 3, to share a snap of herself lounging in her iconic purple chair from her seasons on The Wendy Williams Show while teasing her highly anticipated podcast "The Wendy Experience." “About Last NIGHT… Team WENDY!” Williams teased alongside a glowing snap of herself smiling from ear-to-ear while wearing a casual black sweatshirt, leggings and a pair of furry boots. BRINGING THE COMEDY BACK! SHERRI SHEPHERD'S NEW CHAT FEST REPLACING WENDY WILLIAMS COMPARED TO ELLEN DEGENERES & OPRAH WINFREY'S SHOWSDespite looking happier than ever,...
HipHopDX.com

Erick Sermon & Domingo Mourn Passing Of Hurricane G

Rapper Hurricane G, born Gloria Rodriguez in Brooklyn, New York and who was once down with Def Squad, has passed away. There are no details on the cause of her death at press time, but various members of the Hip Hop community have confirmed her death on social media. Producer...
BROOKLYN, NY
NME

Music world pays tribute to Migos’ Takeoff: “We lost a young legend”

The music world has paid tribute to Migos rapper Takeoff following his death, with Drake, Tyler, the Creator and Rick Ross among those offering their condolences. The Georgia-born US musician, real name Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed at a bowling alley in the early hours of this morning (November 1). He was 28 years old.
HipHopDX.com

Gucci Mane, Killer Mike, Joe Budden & More React To Takeoff's Death

Takeoff’s tragic death has been met with both sadness and shock from across the Hip Hop community, with Gucci Mane, Killer Mike, Joe Budden and many more reacting to his passing. The Migos rapper (real name Kirshnik Ball) was shot and killed outside a bowling alley in Houston, Texas...
HOUSTON, TX
Bossip

Diddy Wins Halloween with DeLeón, Proclaims The Brand #1

This Halloween celebrities showed up and showed out with their costumes but we all know there can only be one winner for best dressed. This year the winner by far was Diddy who channeled Heath Ledger’s Joker from The Dark Knight. Diddy Wins Halloween with DeLeón Tequila, Proclaims The...
Complex

Shaq Fires Back at Kanye West: ‘Take My Advice Get Your Family Business in Order’

Shaquille O’Neal has responded to the artist formerly known as Kanye West after he publicly called out his apparent dealings with businessman Jamie Salter. In his latest string of tweets upon his return to the now Elon Musk-owned Twitter, Ye directed his ire at multiple businessmen he has issues with and defended Kyrie Irving’s anti-Semitism. He shared a screenshot of an article that showed Shaq had criticized Irving for his offensive comments, and accused the basketball legend of “bullying” the Brooklyn Nets point guard.
HipHopDX.com

Drake & 21 Savage 'Her Loss' Leaves You Wanting More

Every time Drake jumps on a track with another rapper, there’s an intense wave of tweets tinged with the worst aspects of modern sports discourse. It’s always something along the lines of “Drake or [insert rapper here] got washed,” or “so and so got left behind,” throwing the timeline into a frenzy as people try to figure out who out-performed who.
HipHopWired

Jay-Z Files Lawsuit Against Bacardi Over D’Ussé Cognac Financials

One of the largest spirit companies has some answering to do. Jay-Z is suing Bacardi over the financials regarding his D’Ussé Cognac. As spotted on TMZ, the Brooklyn, New York native is taking one of his partners to court. This week the celebrity gossip website obtained paperwork which confirms that Hov’s corporation, SC Liquors, is demanding total financial transparency from the global conglomerate. In addition he is asking some very pointed questions regarding the production process including “the location of all warehouses storing D’Ussé barrels, bottles and accessories.” Furthermore Carter wants Bacardi to fully detail their inventory process in an effort to “monitor the conduct of [Bacardi’s] business to protect SC’s rights as”.
NEW YORK STATE

