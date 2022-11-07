Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Shuts Down NYC With Yung Miami In Dr. Dre-Sampling 'Diddy Freestyle' Video
Diddy is taking it back to the ’90s — both in sound and style — in his new “Diddy Freestyle” video. Released on Wednesday (October 26), the Mike Oberlies-directed clip finds the Bad Boy boss and his current boo, City Girls star Yung Miami, cruising through the New York City streets in the early hours of the morning.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jeezy Explains How “Hip-Hop Is Dead” Beef With Nas Helped Him Communicate Better
Jeezy explains how Nas helps him realize the importance of communication. The feud between Freddie Gibbs and Jeezy finally came to an end. Over the years, Gibbs took jabs at Jeezy in interviews and songs. The Gary, IN rapper told Bootleg Kev that he ran into the Snoman at an airport, exchanged numbers and hugged it out.
thesource.com
Nas Releases the Tracklist for ‘King’s Disease III’
The track listing for Nas’ upcoming album King’s Disease III, releasing on Friday, Nov. 11 via Mass Appeal, has been made available. Hit-Boy is the album’s producer, and Nas and Hit-Boy are its executive producers. Nas won his first-ever GRAMMY Award in 2020 for King’s Disease. He...
HipHopDX.com
Cormega & Havoc Take A Trip To 'Paradise' In Video For Latest Collaboration
Cormega and Havoc have teamed up on a new track, and in the song’s video the pair jet off to Miami to enjoy the spoils earned from their respective careers. Taken from Cormega’s new album, The Realness II, “Paradise” is the rapper’s latest track to get the visual treatment following last month’s “Essential,” which Havoc was also involved in from a production standpoint.
Kim Kardashian Thinks Ray J’s Hangout With Kanye West Was Completely ‘Disrespectful’
Kim Kardashian was not pleased after news broke that two of her exes, Kanye West, 45, and Ray J, 41, reunited at Candace Owens’ film premiere in Nashville on Oct. 12. Both men were in attendance for the event when they came face-to-face for some red carpet snapshots. A few sources close to the SKIMS founder EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife how Kim felt about Ye & Ray’s recent run-in.
ETOnline.com
Vivica A. Fox Urges Kanye West to Save His Legacy: 'Don't Be Afraid' to Get Help (Exclusive)
Vivica A. Fox is issuing "a little extra tough love" to Kanye "Ye" West amid his ongoing public outbursts. The actress made headlines recently when she issued a strongly worded criticism of his comments about the death of George Floyd, declaring, "Yo, Kanye, f**k you and I mean that with everything inside of me" on an episode of Fox Soul's Cocktails With Queen.
Who Is ‘First Class’ Rapper Jack Harlow’s Girlfriend? Everything To Know About His Love Life
With the rise of TikTok and the new generation of stars who’ve made their name through social media, dating can get even messier. So, for a rapper like Jack Harlow, a love life in this modern era is like a boxing match of public bouts. The 24-year-old Louisville, Kentucky, native was born on March 13, […]
hotnewhiphop.com
D.L. Hughley Says Kanye West Would Be In A Conservatorship If He Was A Woman
D.L. Hughley says that if Kanye West “had a vagina,” he’d be in a conservatorship. D.L. Hughley says that Kanye West would already be in a conservatorship if he were a woman. The comedian made the statement while discussing West’s recent behavior with TMZ at LAX on Monday.
HipHopDX.com
21 Savage Takes Responsibility For Drake's 'Her Loss' Disses: 'I'm Standing On It Too'
21 Savage has admitted he’s partly responsible for Drake’s barrage of disses on their joint album Her Loss. During an appearance on Akademiks’ Off The Record podcast, the Slaughter Gang rapper revealed was fully aware of Drizzy’s lyrical darts while making the project — and only encouraged him to let the proverbial chopper fly.
hotnewhiphop.com
Safaree’s Childhood Friend Sentenced To 18 Years In Prison After Robbing $180K In Jewels From Rapper
The “Love and Hip Hop” star was set up by his former pal Shawn Harewood and wound up losing a large amount of jewerly. Safaree Samuels has some serious cause for celebration this weekend. Four years after he was maliciously robbed of his jewelry in the parking lot...
Back Where She Belongs! Wendy Williams Returns To Iconic Purple Chair, Teases Upcoming Podcast
Wendy Williams is ready for her comeback! The former daytime diva took to Instagram on Thursday, November 3, to share a snap of herself lounging in her iconic purple chair from her seasons on The Wendy Williams Show while teasing her highly anticipated podcast "The Wendy Experience." “About Last NIGHT… Team WENDY!” Williams teased alongside a glowing snap of herself smiling from ear-to-ear while wearing a casual black sweatshirt, leggings and a pair of furry boots. BRINGING THE COMEDY BACK! SHERRI SHEPHERD'S NEW CHAT FEST REPLACING WENDY WILLIAMS COMPARED TO ELLEN DEGENERES & OPRAH WINFREY'S SHOWSDespite looking happier than ever,...
HipHopDX.com
Erick Sermon & Domingo Mourn Passing Of Hurricane G
Rapper Hurricane G, born Gloria Rodriguez in Brooklyn, New York and who was once down with Def Squad, has passed away. There are no details on the cause of her death at press time, but various members of the Hip Hop community have confirmed her death on social media. Producer...
Complex
Kodak Black and Desiigner Respond to 21 Savage Saying He Could Beat Anyone From 2016 Freshman List in ‘Verzuz’
21 Savage has suggested that he could beat anyone featured in the XXL Freshman Class of 2016 in a Verzuz-style match-up. “No one from that... Freshman cover beat me in no Verzuz,” he said in a recent Clubhouse chat. His comment provoked a lot of people in the chat to list off the rappers featured on that year’s list, which has remained a fan favorite.
NME
Music world pays tribute to Migos’ Takeoff: “We lost a young legend”
The music world has paid tribute to Migos rapper Takeoff following his death, with Drake, Tyler, the Creator and Rick Ross among those offering their condolences. The Georgia-born US musician, real name Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed at a bowling alley in the early hours of this morning (November 1). He was 28 years old.
HipHopDX.com
Gucci Mane, Killer Mike, Joe Budden & More React To Takeoff's Death
Takeoff’s tragic death has been met with both sadness and shock from across the Hip Hop community, with Gucci Mane, Killer Mike, Joe Budden and many more reacting to his passing. The Migos rapper (real name Kirshnik Ball) was shot and killed outside a bowling alley in Houston, Texas...
Diddy Wins Halloween with DeLeón, Proclaims The Brand #1
This Halloween celebrities showed up and showed out with their costumes but we all know there can only be one winner for best dressed. This year the winner by far was Diddy who channeled Heath Ledger’s Joker from The Dark Knight. Diddy Wins Halloween with DeLeón Tequila, Proclaims The...
Complex
Shaq Fires Back at Kanye West: ‘Take My Advice Get Your Family Business in Order’
Shaquille O’Neal has responded to the artist formerly known as Kanye West after he publicly called out his apparent dealings with businessman Jamie Salter. In his latest string of tweets upon his return to the now Elon Musk-owned Twitter, Ye directed his ire at multiple businessmen he has issues with and defended Kyrie Irving’s anti-Semitism. He shared a screenshot of an article that showed Shaq had criticized Irving for his offensive comments, and accused the basketball legend of “bullying” the Brooklyn Nets point guard.
HipHopDX.com
Drake & 21 Savage 'Her Loss' Leaves You Wanting More
Every time Drake jumps on a track with another rapper, there’s an intense wave of tweets tinged with the worst aspects of modern sports discourse. It’s always something along the lines of “Drake or [insert rapper here] got washed,” or “so and so got left behind,” throwing the timeline into a frenzy as people try to figure out who out-performed who.
Jay-Z Files Lawsuit Against Bacardi Over D’Ussé Cognac Financials
One of the largest spirit companies has some answering to do. Jay-Z is suing Bacardi over the financials regarding his D’Ussé Cognac. As spotted on TMZ, the Brooklyn, New York native is taking one of his partners to court. This week the celebrity gossip website obtained paperwork which confirms that Hov’s corporation, SC Liquors, is demanding total financial transparency from the global conglomerate. In addition he is asking some very pointed questions regarding the production process including “the location of all warehouses storing D’Ussé barrels, bottles and accessories.” Furthermore Carter wants Bacardi to fully detail their inventory process in an effort to “monitor the conduct of [Bacardi’s] business to protect SC’s rights as”.
