Laura Maxein
2d ago
they keep building so no place for them to go very sad someone died but you can't blame the deer when all the land is taken away they have no place to g0
22
Aimye Mcdowell
2d ago
they're all over the place... guy next to me on the parkway hit one last weekend and it dropped into MY center lane. no choice but to plow through it... Huge Doe. smh
5
Lucy Adler
2d ago
I feel bad for the deer 🦌 😢 they have no where to go! we keep stealing their land!!!!
11
NJ woman, 63, killed when deer crashes through car windshield
Karen Juliano, 63, was traveling on Route 47, near Malaga Terrace, in Franklin Township around 5:15 p.m. when the deer ran into the road and collided with her car Kia Soul, police said.
