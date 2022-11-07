ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

WCAX

Vt. Democrats win record number of Statehouse seats, veto-proof majority

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Democrats made big gains in the Legislature Tuesday night, securing a veto-proof majority over Republican Governor Phil Scott. “I am so excited to share the news that we have a veto-proof majority,” House Majority Leader Jill Krowinski, D-Burlington, said during a victory celebration Tuesday night.
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Vermont State Senate - See election results

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont voters headed to the polls on Election Day to vote in a number of statewide and local elections, including who they want to represent them in the State House of Representatives. See election results for each county's districts as they are counted. Please note that...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Vermont voters discuss their reason for heading to the polls on Election Day

WILLISTON, Vt. — As we approach the end of a busy election season, voters in Williston are eager to cast their votes. "I've been so excited for this election season. There are so many wonderfully qualified, historic candidates on the ballot that are going to bring a lot of energy and passion and great ideas to office," said Ellie Beckett, a resident waiting to cast her ballot.
WILLISTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont State Congress - See election results

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont voters headed to the polls on Election Day to vote in a number of statewide and local elections, including who they want to represent them in the State House of Representatives. See election results for each county's districts as they are counted. Please note that...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont voters make their voices heard on this Election Day

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Voters across our region made their voices count on this Election Day. Mail-in ballots meant fewer people at the polls, but there was still a steady stream throughout the day for the midterm election. I asked Vermont voters what issues and offices brought them out. “I...
VERMONT STATE
WMUR.com

New Hampshire voters reject two ballot questions

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire voters rejected the two ballot questions they considered in Tuesday's election. Nearly 63% of Granite Staters voted yes for Question 1, in favor of eliminating the register of probate position, but a two-thirds majority was required to pass the state constitutional amendment. Changes in state law made the language in the constitutional no longer relevant.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
mynbc5.com

Vermont Lieutenant Governor's race: See results

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont residents will head to the polls on Election Day to cast their ballot for the state's next lieutenant governor in a race between David Zuckerman and Sen. Joe Benning. This year, former lieutenant governor David Zuckerman (D-VT) is running to take back his old job...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Copeland Hanzas sails to victory in Vt. secretary of state race

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Former state representative Sarah Copeland Hanzas will become Vermont’s next secretary of state after defeating Republican H. Brooke Paige Tuesday. Copeland Hanzas secured 65% of the vote over Paige. The Democrat has lived in Vermont nearly all her life and served in the Legislature for...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

2022 Election Results: Vermont Data Visualizations

Data visualizations are built from town-by-town results from the Vermont Secretary of State’s office. We have created dozens of displays for a variety of federal and statewide races. Interact with the buttons to load the various graphics into the display. Data is being updated in real time and is considered to be accurate, but is unofficial until the statewide canvass by the Secretary of State’s office to certify the results.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Mike Pieciak elected Vermont’s next treasurer

Pieciak is set to become the first openly LGBTQ+ person to lead the office, which oversees the state’s investments, manages its debt and cash flow, issues bonds and administers three public pension systems. Read the story on VTDigger here: Mike Pieciak elected Vermont’s next treasurer.
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Vermont uses new voting tabulators in midterm elections

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — New tabulators will be used in Vermont on Nov. 8 as the Secretary of State's office works to shore up election security. They were used during the August primaries, but this will be the first time they're used in a midterm. They work the same...
VERMONT STATE
WMUR.com

After election, New Hampshire voters celebrate, express frustration

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A day after the 2022 midterm elections in New Hampshire, some voters were celebrating victories, while others were left frustrated with how the races turned out. While official turnout numbers are still being counted, the secretary of state's office said it's possible a record number of...
MANCHESTER, NH
mynbc5.com

Vermont Election results 2022: See live results

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont voters made a number of crucial decisions to make on Election Day, as six of their eight statewide offices are up for a vote this year. Among those races, Vermonters will have to decide who they want to be the state's lone congressional representative after current Rep. Peter Welch chose to run for Sen. Patrick Leahy's U.S. Senate seat.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Clark wins Vt. attorney general contest

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Democrat Charity Clark won the race for Vermont attorney general Tuesday, becoming the first woman elected to the position. Clark received 65% of the vote over her Republican challenger Michael Tagliavia. Clark has worked in the attorney general’s office for the last eight years, most recently...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Election analysis of key regional races

Senator Maggie Hassan pulled off a major victory Tuesday night, a key race in Democrats’ hopes to hang on to a majority in the Senate. Pieciak declares victory in race for Vt. treasurer. Updated: 1 hour ago. Democrat Mike Pieciak cruised to victory Tuesday night to become Vermont treasurer.
VERMONT STATE

