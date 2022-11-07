ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Alaa Abd el-Fattah: family await news on day two of prison water strike

By Ruth Michaelson
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QBaxI_0j1vYN3I00
Mona Seif (centre), one of Abd el-Fattah’s sisters, at a candlelight vigil outside Downing Street on Sunday. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

The family of the British-Egyptian activist Alaa Abd el-Fattah are demanding proof of life, after waiting hours in front of the desert prison where he is currently held, hoping to receive a letter that would provide information about his condition as he continues to refuse all food and water while delegates gather for Cop27 in Sharm el-Sheikh.

Abd el-Fattah has been on hunger strike for more than six months, and told his family shortly before the beginning of the UN climate conference that he would begin a water strike on Sunday. His letter from prison would indicate proof of life on his second day without water, after more than six months without more than 100 calories a day.

His mother, Laila Soueif, was “still waiting since the morning in front of the prison for a letter from Alaa”, his sister Mona tweeted in the late afternoon. “Still no sign of anything that could tell us he is fine, not hospitalised, let alone alive,” she said. She later added that Soueif continued to wait long after darkness had fallen and “the prison is locked down, no services left, nothing”.

As world leaders including the British prime minister, Rishi Sunak, arrived in Sharm el-Sheikh to begin negotiations to fight against the growing climate crisis, Abd el-Fattah’s case loomed large over the proceedings despite the Egyptian authorities’ efforts to distract from its human rights record through its role as host. Pressure mounted on Sunak to make good on his commitment to Abd el-Fattah’s family to resolve the case, even as observers grew concerned that his efforts might not be enough to save the detained activist.

James Lynch, a former British diplomat and the head of the human rights organisation Fair Square, who travelled with Abd el-Fattah’s youngest sister, Sanaa Seif, to Cop27, said: “I think it’s very clear that lots of people including at very high levels within the British government are personally invested in this case and see the injustice, the need for resolution and are working very hard. Yet there’s a gap here that remains – we still don’t know whether it’s being made clear that this case could have consequences for ‘business as usual’ relations with Egypt.”

Sameh Shoukry, Egypt’s foreign minister, who is also presiding over Cop27, rebuffed questions from CNBC about the potential impact that Abd el-Fattah’s case could have on the conference, as well as on relations with Britain. “I believe we should all concentrate on the task at hand, which is the priorities as they relate to climate change. We have deep bilateral relations with the UK,” he said .

Pressed on the issue of whether Abd el-Fattah’s potential death could overshadow proceedings, he replied: “I am confident that the prison authorities will provide the healthcare, the care that is available to all inmates.” He added that the Egyptian authorities had yet to recognise Abd el-Fattah’s dual nationality, after the democracy activist gained British citizenship last year through his mother while incarcerated.

Abd el-Fattah is a figurehead of Egypt’s 2011 uprising, whose writings on protests, technology and democracy have affected a generation across the Middle East, even though he has spent most of the past decade behind bars. Last year, he was sentenced to a further five years in prison for sharing a social media post about torture.

He began a hunger strike in April in protest at his detention conditions, which include the Egyptian authorities’ efforts to prevent British officials from visiting him. Abd el-Fattah is one of an estimated 65,000 political prisoners in Egypt’s labyrinthine detention system, which has also witnessed multiple high profile deaths in incarceration due to medical neglect , including of foreign nationals.

Another of his sisters, Sanaa Seif, also arrived in Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday morning after concluding a sit-in outside the Foreign and Commonwealth Development Office in London to demand urgent intervention to save her brother.

Related: An intervention from Rishi Sunak today is all that stands between my brother and death | Sanaa Seif

“Prime minister Sunak sent me a powerful letter on the weekend,” she said. “I think he intends to do everything he can to save Alaa; we’re pinning our hopes on him. I really believe that if he makes this an urgent political priority, my brother will be on the next flight to London.”

Sunak told Seif in a letter published a day earlier that he was “totally committed” to resolving the case, which he described as “a priority for the British government both as a human rights defender and as a British national”.

Sunak’s spokesperson said he met the Egyptian president on Monday and stressed “the UK government’s deep concern on this issue”.

“The prime minister said he hoped to see this resolved as soon as possible and would continue to press for progress,” he said.

Lynch pointed to other cases in which the British government had managed to free citizens detained abroad by making clear that the detention could affect the bilateral relationship. “That may be happening [here] privately, but it’s certainly not happening in public,” he said.

The UK is Egypt’s largest private trading partner, via fossil fuel giant BP and telecoms company Vodafone. Britain has also sold Egypt at least £24m in arms over the past three years, according to the group Campaign Against the Arms Trade, while British International Investment, the development arm of the FCDO, recently pledged more than £87m in investments in Egypt shortly before Cop27.

Abd el-Fattah’s case is already drawing focus from Cop27 despite Egyptian officials’ efforts. Tasneem Essop, the head of the Climate Action Network International, used her plenary address to the Cop27 hall to highlight Egypt’s crackdown on civil society and Abd el-Fattah’s case, saying: “Alaa Abd el-Fattah, the Egyptian prisoner of conscience, has escalated his hunger strike that started more than 200 days ago. He has stopped drinking water. His life is now in severe danger. We call for his immediate release and the release of all prisoners of conscience.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Britain’s first Hindu prime minister is destroying Tories’ pitiful vision of diversity

The world has watched in appalled fascination as the UK’s ruling party scrapes the bottom of its human resources barrel: it found there its first Black chancellor of the exchequer and then, to clear up his mess, its first Hindu prime minister. Yet exultant noises from India as well as Britain would make us believe that some historic milestone has been reached.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

‘Bit of a cheek’ for migrants to complain about conditions at overcrowded Manston, says minister OLD

A Home Office minister has been branded “callous” after saying it is “a bit of a cheek” for migrants to complain about conditions at the overcrowded processing centre at Manston in Kent.Chris Philp was speaking as a hurried operation continued to reduce numbers held at the centre, where 4,000 people were crammed for as long as a month in a facility intended to house 1,600 for no more than 48 hours during initial assessments.Manston was described as a “pressure cooker”, with individuals and families sleeping in tents amid reports of disease outbreaks and simmering tension.A nine-year-old girl said in...
The Independent

Qatar’s UK ambassador says gay people ‘should not expect to kiss in public’ at World Cup

Gay people should not expect to be able to kiss in the streets during the World Cup, Qatar’s ambassador to the UK has said.Fahad bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah also said that visitors during the tournament need to be “mindful of the norms and cultures of Qatari society” when it gets underway in November. In an interview on Times Radio, the diplomat was asked how the Qatari authorities would react if a same-sex couple, particularly two men, held hands and showed affection such as by kissing in public.Mr bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah said holding hands in the streets is “totally permitted”...
Daily Mail

Sir Rod Stewart leaves breakfast at the Ritz after finding Ukrainian family-of-seven a home in the UK and pledging to pay their rent and bills for a YEAR after refugees fled Putin's invasion

Sir Rod Stewart was pictured leaving breakfast at The Ritz in London with a couple of bandmembers on Tuesday. The outing comes after it was revealed he has found a Ukrainian family of seven a home in the UK and has pledged to pay their rent and bills for a year after they fled Putin's invasion.
Daily Mail

Queen Camilla 'will take decision to shun coronation crown mounted with controversial Koh-i-Noor diamond' after India warned it would bring back 'painful memories' of British colonialism - with Buckingham Palace looking at 'cut-price' alternatives

The Queen Consort could shun her late mother-in-law's stunning diadem, worn exclusively by British queens, for the coronation next year after a backlash over a controversial diamond contained within it. Although the iconic silver, gold, diamond and pearl piece was made for George IV in 1820, it has since only...
The Independent

Australia will no longer recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital as it ‘undermines’ two-state solution

Australia has said it will no longer recognise West Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, reversing its previous government’s contentious decision.Foreign minister Penny Wong on Tuesday said the Labor Party government has agreed to recognise Tel Aviv as the capital and said Jerusalem’s status should be resolved in peace negotiations between Israel and Palestine.“We will not support an approach that undermines” a two-state solution, Ms Wong said. “Australia’s embassy has always been, and remains, in Tel Aviv.”Israeli prime minister Yair Lapid was quick to criticise the Labor party’s decision, calling it a “hasty” foreign policy shift. The Australian ambassador has been...
watchers.news

Massive protests in Paris, France

Some 140 000 people marched through the streets of Paris, France on October 16, 2022, due to rising prices and the policy of the EU that led to it. The organizers said the main outcome of the protest is a general strike. While mass media outlets are still trying to...
Daily Mail

More bad news for Prince Nikolai of Denmark: Royal, 23, who is set to be stripped of his HRH title 'drops price of his £536,000 Copenhagen apartment for a THIRD time after struggling to sell it'

He is set to be stripped of his royal titles by his grandmother Queen Margrethe II of Denmark - and Prince Nikolai is now facing more bad news as he 'struggles to sell' his Copenhagen apartment. The 23-year-old son of Prince Joachim has dropped the price of his three-room property...
The Associated Press

UK minister under fire for calling migrants an ‘invasion’

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s interior minister faced criticism Tuesday for describing migrants crossing the English Channel in small boats as an “invasion,” days after an immigration center was attacked with firebombs. Home Secretary Suella Braverman used the term while defending conditions at a processing center for...
americanmilitarynews.com

Canada deports more than 200 North Korean escapees who took South Korean citizenship

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Canada has deported 242 North Korean escapees since 2018, and is in the process of sending home 512 more, after finding that many had gained South Korean citizenship before coming to Canada, RFA has learned from two Canadian government agencies.
BBC

Manston migrant centre like a zoo, says asylum seeker

Conditions at an overcrowded migrant centre in Kent were akin to living in a prison or a zoo, a recent resident has told the BBC. Ahmed - not his real name - said people at the Manston processing centre were treated like "animals" with 130 people forced to share a single large tent.
The Guardian

The Guardian

498K+
Followers
113K+
Post
234M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy