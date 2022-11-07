ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

247Sports

Iowa Bowl Projections: Where the Hawkeyes stand with one more win needed to secure bowl eligibility

Iowa currently sits at 5-4, fresh off two straight wins over Northwestern and Purdue after previously going through a three-game losing skid. This week is important for the Hawkeyes as they are trying to solidify bowl eligibility. Iowa is one win away from securing itself in a bowl game. Iowa has not missed a bowl game since the 2012 season and the Hawkeyes have three chances to lock in a spot the rest of the year.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Updated Oklahoma State football bowl projections ahead of Week 11

Oklahoma State football owns one of the longest active bowl streaks in the FBS with appearances in 16 consecutive seasons dating back to 2006. The Cowboys have already secured bowl eligibility for this season as they look to end the year on a high note once again. Head coach Mike Gundy has led his program to bowl wins in five of the last six years. Oklahoma State improved to 21-11-0 (.656) in bowl games after its victory over Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl last season. The Pokes now own the second-highest winning percentage among teams with 20 bowl appearances, and highest among teams with 30.
STILLWATER, OK
247Sports

Nittany Lion fans honor Allen as the Penn State Player of the Indiana Game

Saturday saw the Nittany Lions get back on track in Bloomington, Indiana. And while Penn State got off to another signature slow start, the Lions managed to settle down and control the game in route to a 45-14 blowout over the Hoosiers. Penn State managed to dominate the trenches on both sides in a manner many fans likely did not expect, particularly with three injuries on the offensive line.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Big Ten bowl predictions, College Football Playoff picks after Week 10

The Big Ten has a rich history in bowl games, and the expectations are that it will continue in 2022 — so we think. Here at Buckeyes Wire, we keep the tradition going and give you a look at where we think all the teams in the conference will end up when the dust settles on the season. We re-evaluate after each week with games and projects based on what we have seen.
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

Steve Wilks shares importance of Falcons game in division race

Many didn’t think Steve Wilks would have the Panthers in the middle of a divisional race, but some solid play coupled with a faltering NFC South has Carolina right in the thick of things. That makes Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons that much more important, but Wilks isn’t...
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

Louisville Football: Bowl projections

The University of Louisville football team is on a four-game winning streak. And the Cardinals are bowl eligible. Lousiville beat James Madison 34-10 last Saturday to become bowl eligible for the second consecutive season. The Cardinals appeared in a number of bowl projections during the preseason and at 6-3, the...
LOUISVILLE, KY

