PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 takeaways from the midterm election in Pennsylvania
While many people were sleeping overnight Tuesday, Pennsylvania’s political landscape changed in some significant — and historic — ways. Here are some of the key takeaways from this year’s crucial midterm election:. Dems to hold both U.S. Senate seats. Democrat John Fetterman declared victory in his...
Who will be the next Governor of Pennsylvania?
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Josh Shapiro is projected to be the next Governor of Pennsylvania. Shapiro, who ran unopposed in the Democratic primary, currently serves as the commonwealth’s Attorney General. As of 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 9 Shapiro received more than 55% of the vote with more than 2.8 million votes. During his campaign, Shapiro […]
Democrats buoyed by election returns in Pennsylvania House
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrats in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives are likely to make significant gains in the chamber, and some even see hope they could retake the majority once smoke clears from the Tuesday election they began with a 23-seat gap behind the Republicans.With vote counting still underway, Democrats were facing a couple of potential losses in western Pennsylvania and one in Wilkes-Barre, while Republicans were trailing in key races outside Philadelphia and others near Harrisburg, the Poconos and the Pittsburgh area.Democratic House leaders said at a Wednesday news conference in Philadelphia that their survey of county election...
Over 50% of Centre County cast a ballot in the midterm election. Here’s how they voted
Centre County followed the statewide trends in the 2022 midterm election.
Pa. Democrats claim they took control of the state House; GOP says not so fast
Democrats are claiming they have won enough seats to take control of the state House for the first time in more than a decade, but there are some moving parts that could delay or derail their majority status. At a news conference outside Independence Hall in Philadelphia, Rep. Leanne Krueger,...
abc27.com
Late Pennsylvania State Rep. Tony DeLuca wins re-election one month after passing
(WHTM) — The late Pennsylvania State Representative Tony DeLuca won re-election Tuesday night, one month after he passed away after a brief battle with lymphoma. According to the Pennsylvania Department of State, DeLuca received nearly 86% of the vote running against Green Party candidate Queonia Livingston in the Pittsburgh-area 32nd House District.
Live updates: Get the latest on Pennsylvania election race results
Josh Shapiro and John Fetterman both won.
abc27.com
Where to find Pennsylvania election results for Senate election, PA governor race
(WHTM) – Results in the Pennsylvania U.S. Senate election and PA governor race will begin to come in after 8 p.m. on Nov. 8. To find election results in Pennsylvania you can visit the abc27 Pennsylvania election results page. Results will be loaded as they’re announced by the Pennsylvania...
How long until some Pa. Election Results are revealed?
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It could take a few days to find out which party will control Congress, similar to what was seen in Pennsylvania in both 2020 & 2021. Some races are expected to be close, and some states, including Pennsylvania, have already warned counting could take days to complete.
What we will (and won’t) know on election night in Pennsylvania for the 2022 midterms
From how votes are counted to how races are called, here’s what to expect Tuesday night.
State College
Election Day Polls Are Closed in Pennsylvania, but the Process Is Far from Over. Here’s What Happens Now
HARRISBURG — The polls are closed Pennsylvania after an Election Day that saw high turnout in some parts of the state, few significant issues for in-person voters and rampant misinformation about ballot counting in Philadelphia. But for a host of reasons, you might not know all the winners before...
Dr. Mehmet Oz issues statement after conceding to John Fetterman in Senate race
NEWTWON, Pa. — Tuesday evening inside the doors of the Newtown Athletic Club, Dr. Mehmet Oz told supporters when all the votes were counted, he’d win. Not long after, the race was called. He’d lost. The race many thought would take days to tally ended with a...
Live 2022 Pennsylvania Senate election results: John Fetterman vs. Mehmet Oz
Follow along live as the votes are counted on Election Night in Pennsylvania, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
pghcitypaper.com
LIVE: Pennsylvania midterm election night results
Welcome to Pittsburgh City Paper's live Election Night coverage. As votes are counted, we'll continue to update this page with key developments in the major statewide races as well as several local contests. We'll also have live updates from Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman's campaign watch party, as our staff...
Election night in Pennsylvania 2022: Live updates from key races
Welcome to PennLive’s coverage of election night 2022. We’ll be running down the results of today’s key races as they arrive. Pennsylvania is one of the leading battlegrounds in the Nov. 8 midterm elections, with several competitive races that stand to tip the balance of power in the country.
WGAL
Pennsylvania governor candidates Mastriano, Shapiro cast their ballots
The candidates for Pennsylvania governor cast their ballots Tuesday morning. Republican Doug Mastriano voted in Franklin County. Democrat Josh Shapiro voted in Montgomery County. One of them will replace Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, who has reached the term limit.
Here's Where To Find Central Pennsylvania Election Returns, PA Board Of Elections Says
With so many seats up to flip the eyes of the nation seem to be on Pennsylvania and everyone says they have results but who should you trust?. There have already been ballot issues leading to voting hours being extended in one Pennsylvania county. And to complicate the issues, the...
phillyvoice.com
Mary Gay Scanlon tops David Galluch in Pennsylvania's 5th District to win reelection
U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon defeated challenger David Galluch during Tuesday's election to win a third term representing Pennsylvania's 5th Congressional District, which covers Delaware County, pieces of Montgomery and Chester counties and a sliver of South Philadelphia. The AP called the race at 2:01 a.m. Wednesday. At the time,...
Glenn Thompson keeps his seat in Pennsylvania’s 15th Congressional District
The lawmaker was elected to his eighth term in the U.S. House.
WNEP-TV 16
Susan Wild vs Lisa Scheller | Election results for U.S. House Pennsylvania District 7
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Incumbent Susan Wild and Lisa Scheller are running in the general election for U.S. House Pennsylvania District 7. Wild had defeated Scheller and Anthony Sayegh in the general election for District 7 two years ago. Wild was the solicitor of Allentown from 2015 to 2017. She...
