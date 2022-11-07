ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 takeaways from the midterm election in Pennsylvania

While many people were sleeping overnight Tuesday, Pennsylvania’s political landscape changed in some significant — and historic — ways. Here are some of the key takeaways from this year’s crucial midterm election:. Dems to hold both U.S. Senate seats. Democrat John Fetterman declared victory in his...
abc27 News

Who will be the next Governor of Pennsylvania?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Josh Shapiro is projected to be the next Governor of Pennsylvania. Shapiro, who ran unopposed in the Democratic primary, currently serves as the commonwealth’s Attorney General. As of 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 9 Shapiro received more than 55% of the vote with more than 2.8 million votes. During his campaign, Shapiro […]
CBS Pittsburgh

Democrats buoyed by election returns in Pennsylvania House

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrats in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives are likely to make significant gains in the chamber, and some even see hope they could retake the majority once smoke clears from the Tuesday election they began with a 23-seat gap behind the Republicans.With vote counting still underway, Democrats were facing a couple of potential losses in western Pennsylvania and one in Wilkes-Barre, while Republicans were trailing in key races outside Philadelphia and others near Harrisburg, the Poconos and the Pittsburgh area.Democratic House leaders said at a Wednesday news conference in Philadelphia that their survey of county election...
pghcitypaper.com

LIVE: Pennsylvania midterm election night results

Welcome to Pittsburgh City Paper's live Election Night coverage. As votes are counted, we'll continue to update this page with key developments in the major statewide races as well as several local contests. We'll also have live updates from Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman's campaign watch party, as our staff...
