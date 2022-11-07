Read full article on original website
Early PD investigating two acts of criminal mischief
The Early Police Department posted on Facebook Monday that it is investigating two acts of criminal mischief that occurred in the city over the weekend. * Someone entered the women’s restroom at the Early Baseball parks on Oak street and wrote graffiti on the walls, sinks and stalls which will require the area to be repainted.
One-year report regarding juvenile curfew presented to City Council
During Tuesday morning’s meeting of the Brownwood City Council, Brownwood Police Ed Kading provided statistics from the one year since the City’s juvenile curfew was put in place. The report showed for the entire year 28 calls for service regarding juvenile curfew issues were received. Of those 28...
Early police search for leads in investigation of vandalism at baseball park restroom, football field
Commissioners Agree to Repairs at Juvenile Detention Center
At today’s meeting of the Brown County Commissioners Court, approval was given for plumbing repairs at the Juvenile Justice Center. The buildings of the Center are owned by the County, and are leased to, and operate under the name of, Rite of Passage – The Oaks. Recently the building has exhibited cracks in the floors and walls, a result of leaks in the sewer lines. The sewer pipes are made of cast-iron, but have reached their service life expectancy and are beginning to fail. Kitchen and sewage waste are leaking under the building, causing structural and odor problems.
Brown County enters Stage 2 of Drought Contingency Plan
The Brown County Water Improvement District issued the following information Tuesday morning:. As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday November 8, 2022 Lake Brownwood is at 8 feet below spillway. We are now in Mandatory water restrictions, Stage 2 of our Drought Contingency Plan. Today Lake Brownwood is at 62.2 % capacity.
Public Health Emergency Preparedness announces Brown County Emergency Assistance Registry
Do you or someone you know need assistance during times of an emergency event? The Public Health Emergency Preparedness office at the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department has created a registry that provides local preparedness planners community information regarding the needs of the citizens of Brown County. When an emergency occurs, emergency response officials will use the information submitted by the public to guide emergency response priorities to target individuals that require assistance.
Stephenville High School Evacuated Due to Reported Threat
Students and staff of Stephenville High School were evacuated Tuesday morning due to a reported written threat within the school, the school district confirmed in a Facebook post. Students in grades 9 to 11 have been moved to the school's Bond Auditorium and the senior class will be moved to...
31-year-old Brownwood man killed in Odessa wreck
A Brownwood man died as the result of a two-vehicle accident in Odessa the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 1, according to multiple media reports. According to reports received from the Odessa Police Department, a white 2022 Dodge Ram 2500 was pulling a trailer and traveling eastbound in the 6000 block of East Interstate 20 just before midnight when it struck the rear of blue 2013 Kenworth pulling a Wabash box trailer.
Brownwood man killed in Odessa crash
Jimmy Don Sliger, 72, of Brownwood
Jimmy Don Sliger, age 72 of Brownwood, TX, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 03, 2022, at his home with his wife by his side. Don was born in Chillicothe,TX to Aaron and Thelma Christine Fox Sliger on June 18, 1950. Don owned his own roofing company and was a...
15 Best Things to Do in Brownwood, TX
If you’re fond of history, sports, arts, and nature, Brownwood would be an enjoyable destination for you. It’s the largest city in Brown County, Texas, offering entertaining attractions. Lake Brownwood, Colorado River, and Pecan Bayou surround the city, providing many attractions with a touch of nature. Its recreational...
Deer season brings in big bucks for Coleman businesses
COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Nearly 1,500 hunters and their families hit the streets of Downtown Coleman last Friday, waiting to get into the deer blinds before the sun rose Saturday morning. If you drive through any small town across the Lone Star State, around this time of year, there is a good chance you’ll see […]
Posey receives more than half the votes in five-person race for vacant BISD board seat
Justin Posey was elected in a landslide to fill the vacant Brownwood ISD Board of Trustees Place 7 position, the lone local race on the ballot in Tuesday’s general election. Posey received 53.97% of the early vote (408 votes) to jump out to a sizable lead, and finished with 597 votes, or 53.11% percent of the ballots cast.
Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood brings advanced MRI imaging to the community
Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood (HMCB) is excited to announce the installation of new scanning technology that combines the latest advancements in MRI with the sophisticated engineering of a 1.5T wide bore system. The scanner provides a new level of patient comfort with adaptable coil designs and acceleration techniques that minimize scan times and improve image quality.
MICHAEL BUNKER: Downtown: A Followup
On Sunday I wrote a column about Downtown Brownwood that went a little bit viral. That column was titled You Have it All Wrong and it was about how some people with an axe to grind, and possibly some other problems, were spreading the demonstrably false idea that the only new businesses going into downtown are bars and alcohol establishments. You can find that article archived in my “columns” section here in the Brownwood News. Do read it, because it is preface to today’s word.
Toys for Kids registration begins today
Toys for Kids registration begins today, Monday, Nov. 7, at Grand Starz Ballroom, located a 2323 Belle Plain in Brownwood. Families can sign up for Christmas gifts from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. Parents and guardians must bring a form of identification as well as the social security card for each child. For more information about Toys for Kids, call 325-646-6822.
Good Samaritans rush in at scene of crash at Brownwood
Good Samaritans rushed in to lend assistance at the scene of a crash early Saturday morning at Brownwood. The accident occurred at about 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of State Road 44 and Meggison Road. The early morning conditions were foggy and misty. A woman had been driving a red...
Hendrick offers free education and assistance for Marketplace insurance enrollment in Brownwood
Hendrick Health is offering two opportunities for the community to receive free education and enrollment assistance for Marketplace insurance plans, often referred to as Obama Care. The Marketplace Enrollment Educational Fairs are:. In Brownwood: Wednesday, Nov. 16 at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood, 1501 Burnett Road, in Atrium Lobby from 4-7...
Lions-El Paso Irvin playoff ticket information
Concerning Tickets for the Brownwood Lions game this Thursday night in Odessa:. All Tickets are going to be $8 – CASH- at the gate only. Brownwood will be sitting in the HOME Stands at Ratliff Stadium as Brownwood plays El Paso Irvin at 7:00 pm Thursday, November 10. You...
Fred Carpenter, 51, of Brownwood
Fredrick G. Carpenter Jr., age 51 of Brownwood, passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022. The family will host a Celebration of Life for Fred at 2:00PM on Sunday, November 6 at J-R’s Social Club in Brownwood. Cremation is under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home in Early. Fred was...
