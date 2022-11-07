ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

KATV

10th ranked Hogs open hoop season with a 76-58 win

FAYETTEVILLE – Sophomore Trevon Brazile recorded his first career double-double – with a career-high 21 points and a career-high 12 rebounds – to lead #10 Arkansas to a 76-58, season-opening win over North Dakota State Monday night at Bud Walton Arena. The win to open the Razorbacks’...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KATV

No. 10 Arkansas routs North Dakota State in opener 76-58

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Trevon Brazile had 21 points and 12 rebounds in his debut with Arkansas, and the No. 10 Razorbacks beat North Dakota State 76-58 in the season opener for both teams Monday night. Brazile, a sophomore transfer from Missouri, scored six straight points during an 11-0...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

