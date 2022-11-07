ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

fox4beaumont.com

Governor Abbott on victory: "We planted our flag in South Texas"

MCALLEN — Texas Governor Greg Abbott held an election watch party Tuesday night in McAllen and celebrated his victory, defeated Democrat Beto O'Rourke. In his victory speech, he thanked his family, the volunteers who helped with his campaign, as well as his supporters. Abbott explained who he ran for, and vows to preserve the ideals he says make Texas what it is today.
Here's how to vote in Texas' Nov. 8 midterm elections

Sept. 8, 2022 — Para leer esta guía en español, haz clic aquí. While there is no presidential election this year, eligible Texans can cast their ballots for state leaders and their district-based representatives. The governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, comptroller, land commissioner and agriculture commissioner...
20 churches got political and violated federal tax law, experts say

Nov. 7, 2022 — "20 churches got political and violated federal tax law, experts say. History shows there will likely be no consequences." was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
Oklahoma's GOP governor reelected, defeats state schools superintendent

OKLAHOMA CITY (TND) — Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt has won reelection in Oklahoma, according to The Associated Press. Stitt beat the state’s superintendent of schools after she switched parties to run as a Democrat with an eye on challenging Stitt in the general election. Stitt touted himself as...
The Morning Show visits Jordan's Way

TEXAS — The Morning Show's Tan Radford went to an adoption event and fundraiser put on by Jordan's Way. According to their website, Jordan’s Way is "dedicated to sharing meaningful animal welfare stories that inspire people to adopt."
