One ticket in Southern California wins $2 billion Powerball jackpot
CALIFORNIA — Lottery officials announced Tuesday that one person matched all the winning numbers in the $2.04 billion Powerball lottery. If the winner opts for a cash payout, they’ll get an estimated $997.6 million lump sum. The winning ticket — which matched all five numbers plus the Powerball...
Governor Abbott on victory: "We planted our flag in South Texas"
MCALLEN — Texas Governor Greg Abbott held an election watch party Tuesday night in McAllen and celebrated his victory, defeated Democrat Beto O'Rourke. In his victory speech, he thanked his family, the volunteers who helped with his campaign, as well as his supporters. Abbott explained who he ran for, and vows to preserve the ideals he says make Texas what it is today.
Abortion helped Democrats across the U.S. hold off a 'red wave.' Not in Texas.
Nov. 9, 2022 — "Abortion helped Democrats across the U.S. hold off a “red wave.” Not in Texas." was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
Here's how to vote in Texas' Nov. 8 midterm elections
Sept. 8, 2022 — Para leer esta guía en español, haz clic aquí. While there is no presidential election this year, eligible Texans can cast their ballots for state leaders and their district-based representatives. The governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, comptroller, land commissioner and agriculture commissioner...
20 churches got political and violated federal tax law, experts say
Nov. 7, 2022 — "20 churches got political and violated federal tax law, experts say. History shows there will likely be no consequences." was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
Officials hope to end the streak after 22 years of daily fatalities on Texas roads
BEAUMONT — November 7th marks 22 years with daily roadway related deaths. In the past few years it has been reported that approximately 10 people die daily in fatal crashes in Texas. Martin Gonzalez, P.E., District Engineer for the Beaumont District of TxDOT, Sheriff Zena Stephens, and MADD representative...
Election overview including big victories by Christian "Manuel" Hayes and Judge Branick
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Voters in Jefferson County and across Texas have spoken, making decisions in key races from the battle for governor to a high-profile state representative seat and the election for county judge in Jefferson County. Democrat Christian "Manuel" Hayes defeated Republican Jacorion Randle in the race to...
Oklahoma's GOP governor reelected, defeats state schools superintendent
OKLAHOMA CITY (TND) — Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt has won reelection in Oklahoma, according to The Associated Press. Stitt beat the state’s superintendent of schools after she switched parties to run as a Democrat with an eye on challenging Stitt in the general election. Stitt touted himself as...
The Morning Show visits Jordan's Way
TEXAS — The Morning Show's Tan Radford went to an adoption event and fundraiser put on by Jordan's Way. According to their website, Jordan’s Way is "dedicated to sharing meaningful animal welfare stories that inspire people to adopt."
