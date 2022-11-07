Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
A&M inks three early enrollees in November signing period
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M volleyball announced the signing of Brynn Covell, Bianna Muoneke and Alayna Pearson to National Letters of Intent. The 2023 signing class is a versatile group that adds depth in three different position groups. “These three players address every aspect of the court,” said Texas...
KBTX.com
Brazos Valley high school seniors begin signing college letters of intent
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The November national signing period has begun and College Station Athletic Coordinator Stoney Pryor announced that seven Cougars will play college athletics. Ava Martindale will continue her volleyball career at the University of Texas El Paso. Benjamin Patranella is headed to Cisco College to play baseball....
KBTX.com
Texas A&M set to host NCAA South Central Regional
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Aggie men’s and women’s cross country teams will compete at the NCAA South Central Regional Friday morning at the Dale Watts Cross Country Course. “It’s exciting to be in a position to contend at the regional meet,” distance coach Wendel McRaven said. “The...
Click2Houston.com
PLAYOFF TIME IN TEXAS: Houston’s Class 6A outlook
The regular season is a wrap and now it’s win or go home. Dreams will be realized and memories will be made the next seven weeks as all roads lead to AT&T Stadium for the race to UIL State Football Championships. Here's a Class 6A public school playoff breakdown...
KBTX.com
Iola tops Normangee in four sets to advance to regional semifinals
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - No. 3 Iola volleyball beat No. 11 Normangee 21-25, 25-17, 27-25, 25-15 in the regional quarterfinal round of the UIL 2A Playoffs Tuesday night in Franklin. The Lady Bulldogs beat the Lady Panthers in four sets all three times they played this season. Iola was the...
Bi-district game times, locations in 2022 UIL 4A DII Texas high school football playoffs
A closer look at game times and locations for bi-district round matchups in the UIL Class 4A Division II Texas high school football playoffs
lonestargridiron.com
TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME CLASS OF 2023
WACO, TX— The Texas High School Football Hall of Fame is pleased to announce the nine individuals. among its Class of 2023. The new class will be formally recognized and inducted on May 6, 2023 at. the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in Waco, Texas. This is a private...
KBTX.com
The Joni Taylor era set to begin Thursday at Reed Arena
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team is set to tip off the Joni Taylor era against the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. inside Reed Arena. Taylor starts her first season with the Aggies as the eighth women’s basketball...
KBTX.com
Women’s golf signs two elite prospects in 2023 class
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M women’s golf and head coach Gerrod Chadwell signed two prospects during the early signing period, including the 25th-ranked amateur golfer in the world. Chadwell’s second recruiting class features two of the best recruits in the 2023 class, including an elite international talent in...
KBTX.com
Aggies Earn Bid to NCAA Championship
INDIANAPOLIS – The Texas A&M Aggies travel to Austin to play the No. 16 Texas Longhorns in an NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Championship first round match Friday at Mike A. Myers Stadium. First kick is at 5 p.m. Texas A&M drew an at-large bid to the NCAA...
KBTX.com
Fisher: Aggies’ season has been “disappointing” not frustrating
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football will have its final road game of the season this Saturday when they travel to Auburn. Both the Aggies and Tigers are at the bottom of the SEC West standings and both are currently on five-game losing streaks. A&M hopes to snap...
KBTX.com
Drought expands despite rain last week
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Office of the Texas State Climatologist released an updated drought monitor on Thursday morning. Despite the rainfall that the Brazos Valley experienced last week, the region of severe drought (Level 2 out of 4) expanded into Madison, Grimes, and Walker counties. Montgomery county continues to...
KBTX.com
Baylor Scott & White opens facility in South College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Baylor Scott & White continues to expand the number of locations they have across Bryan and College Station. Thursday the Baylor Scott & White staff celebrated the opening of their new Sports Medicine & Rehabilitation center located in South College Station. At the center, they...
KBTX.com
16 Aggie-owned companies in Brazos County make Aggie 100 list
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A record number of Aggie-owned businesses across the Brazos Valley were recognized Friday night for being among the fastest-growing companies owned or led by graduates of Texas A&M. The list, called The Aggie 100, was revealed Friday night at Kyle Field to honor the 100 fastest–growing Aggie companies.
wtaw.com
Fishing Tournament Using College Station Hotel As Its Home Base
Thanks to the WTAW listener texting us photos of boats parked outside the College Station Hilton on Monday. City officials tell us that 27 anglers are here as their home base of a fishing tournament called the “Major League Fishing Fall Cup”. The six day competition is taking...
KBTX.com
I Heart Bryan hosts community ‘meet and mingle’
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - I Heart Bryan is on a mission to bring residents together by hosting a community mixer. The group will kick off its “Belong in Bryan Meet & Mingle” event to introduce new residents to the community and all Bryan has to offer. The meet...
KBTX.com
Gospel Fest is less than a week away
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Mark your calendars, Gospel Fest is less than a week away. Texas A&M’s Voices of Praise will host the 38th annual Gospel Fest, an evening filled with praise and worship. Throughout the day there will be church services, Christian education classes, and lunch. The evening...
Lucky Texan Takes Home Some Cash Amid Historic $2.04B Powerball Drawing
One Texas resident matched all five numbers in the November 7 Powerball drawing.
KBTX.com
Celebrating Veterans Day across Bryan, College Station
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In honor of Veterans Day, several organizations are holding ceremonies to honor our servicemen and women. Friday morning at 10 a.m. a new memorial honoring veterans and their families will be dedicated at the Bryan city cemetery. The five-element memorial honoring veterans and their families will...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M hosts National Semiconductor Texas Workshop
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University hosted the National Semiconductor Texas Workshop on Nov. 8 at the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center. The all-day event was a collaboration between university members, government stakeholders and industry leaders to make funds and designations under the federal C.H.I.P.S. and Science act more accessible.
