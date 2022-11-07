Read full article on original website
Lottery ticket worth $39.3 million sold at Ohio convenience store this weekKristen WaltersMarysville, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Popular discount store chain opens another new location in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
Men’s Basketball: Ohio State ‘stacking days,’ prepares for tilt against Charleston SouthernThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 14 Ohio State opens season with 87-75 win over No. 5 TennesseeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Fall Road Trip: Toy Hospitals And Dinosaurs At COSI
This year, we’re adding a handful of Fall Road Trip ideas to our usual staple of Summer Road Trips. Each provides Delaware Countians with an easy day trip idea that features something unique and different. As always, we remind our readers that Delaware County itself if full of interesting...
614now.com
After 43 years, local pizzeria preparing to reopen in brand-new location, complete with ice cream shop
After operating at 619 Main St. in Groveport since 1979, Littly Italy Pizza is ready for an upgrade. Soon, the long-standing pizzeria will move several blocks west to its new home in the Wert’s Grove Building, which is located at 490 Main St. According to Operations Manager Avery Ward,...
whatshouldwedotodaycolumbus.com
Following Pip’s Path Through Lancaster, Ohio
Follow Pip’s Path to explore Lancaster, Ohio with your family! You’ll be surprised at all there is to discover!. Pip’s Path Through Lancaster, Ohio is a book written and illustrated by local author Erin M. Burchwell. Proceeds from the book benefit Fairfield County non-profits. You can follow Pip’s Path through Lancaster, Ohio to learn more about the city and uncover all of the history, art and beauty that makes this city great!
lara-mom.com
The Water Lantern Festival still wowed in its new location
We loved the Water Lantern Festival in its original, downtown Columbus riverfront location. The sight of thousands of glowing water lanterns floating down the Scioto river was beyond magical, as we shared in our 2019 review. But then the whole world ground to a halt. In 2020, all large gatherings...
614now.com
From craft beer to free cheesecake, here are the best election-day deals in Columbus
In case you need some last-minute incentive to vote today, we have that right here for you. Some of our favorites spots in the City are offering a wide variety of deals and even freebies for those who hit the ballots. Antiques on High/Getaway Brewing/Seventh Son. All three of the...
Popular discount store chain opens another new location in Ohio
A popular discount warehouse store chain recently opened another new store location in Ohio. Read on to learn more. Last week, the popular discount warehouse chain BJ's Wholesale Club opened its newest Ohio store location in New Albany.
Look to Zamarelli's Pizza Palace for Election Day pizza
👋 Mary Jane here. Newsroom pizza is a time-honored tradition for journalists on election night, and reader Curtis J. sent us a great recommendation if you want to join us in the ritual. Zamarelli's Pizza Palace — family owned and operated since 1963 — makes their dishes and pizzas...
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Buffets In All Of Columbus
Buffets aren’t just for your great Aunt Ruth anymore, they’re the preferred dining method of the proletariat. Aw, the buffet, that age-old tradition of lust and gluttony. Deriving from the French word meaning bloated walrus song (it is, look it up), buffets have helped many Americans put up with their insane relatives during family outings. Is cousin Gus going on his usual diatribe about Q-Anon and chemtrail exposure? Now’s a good time to reload on the mashed potatoes.
Locust Curve Park To Receive Improvements Due To NatureWorks Grant
On Monday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Director Mary Mertz awarded $1.7 million in grants to support dozens of new outdoor recreation projects in local communities across the state. Those projects included one in Delaware County. “We are excited to help communities all over...
Pulitzer Prize Finalist Author To Visit Delaware County
Tommy Orange is the award-winning author of New York Times bestselling novel There There. He will speak at Orange Branch Library on November 12; reserve your free seat now. In a highly engaging “fireside chat,” author Tommy Orange will delve into his writing process, including the themes of Native American culture and history that inform his works. A thoughtful, measured speaker, Orange will share his thoughts on his craft and his experience as a debut novelist with frankness and humor. Join us at the Orange Branch Library for this free, after-hours event for the community.
614now.com
Popular Columbus food truck temporarily closed after catalytic converter stolen
A well-known Columbus food truck is the latest victim in the city’s string of catalytic converter thefts. According to owner Traci Lukemire, the Donna’s Delicious Dozen food truck–a well-known spot for donuts and other baked goods–had its catalytic converter stolen between 11 a.m. last Friday and 8 a.m. on Saturday.
WinterFest coming back to Columbus' Bicentennial Park
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus' fifth annual WinterFest will kick off the holiday season downtown this December with live music, seasonal craft beers and local food trucks. The Columbus Recreation and Parks Department announced that the event in Bicentennial Park will take place Saturday, Dec. 3. “This family-friendly event is...
Third Friday Series To Host Community Harvest
In celebration of the fall season, the City of Powell will host a Community Harvest on Friday, November 18, as part of its “Third Fridays on the Green” event series. This free event will offer hayrides through downtown Powell, three fall-themed photo stations, and a bonfire with s’mores. The Columbus Coffee Co. will also be on site offering coffee, hot cider, and hot chocolate for purchase.
whatshouldwedotodaycolumbus.com
Your Guide to Family-Friendly Holiday Activities in Columbus, Ohio
Your one stop guide to family-friendly holiday events in Columbus, Ohio is right here! Bookmark this post for easy reference this holiday season!. Columbus, Ohio is home to so many events and activities and the holiday season is no exception! It can be hard to keep track of everything that’s going on! In fact, that is exactly how the idea for this blog came to be!
The 5 Top Family-Friendly Neighborhoods In Columbus, Ohio
If you're considering relocating your family to Columbus, keep reading to learn about some of the best family-friendly areas in Ohio's capital.
Is mail delivered on Election Day?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Millions of Americans are casting their votes for the 2022 midterm elections and can likely expect they will be getting mail and packages delivered to them after returning from the polls. The United States Postal Service does deliver mail on Election Day, which is not considered a holiday by the USPS. The […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
City of Chillicothe announces temporary lane closure
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The City of Chillicothe announced an upcoming lane closure along Western Avenue. According to Utilities Director Brad Long, Western Avenue will be reduced to one lane from West Water Street to Plum Street starting November 19 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The westbound lane will...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Kroger, Kitchen United MIX to open 3 locations inside Ohio stores
Cincinnati-based Kroger Co. has partnered again with Kitchen United MIX, this time in its home state. The hybrid shopping-dining experience will be available for the first time at three Mix Food Hall locations inside Kroger stores in the Columbus, Ohio, area this fall, ghost kitchen company Kitchen United announced last week.
OX-B’s Chicken opens first Columbus location, partners with BrewDog
OX-B’s Chicken restaurant front signage which features Gary, the multi-colored rooster logo. Credit: Sheron Colbert | Lantern reporter. Ohio State students feeling peckish and looking for a new fried chicken restaurant can find their way over to OX-B’s Chicken.
Delaware County EMS And Michigan Counterpart Engaging in Fight With Food
That’s a fight with food, not a food fight. As one of the many contests between Ohioans and Michiganders during OSU-Michigan month, Delaware County Emergency Medical Services and the Huron Valley Ambulance in Michigan are having a contest with the beneficiary being People in Need, Inc.. Actually, the beneficiary...
