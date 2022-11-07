ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powell, OH

whatshouldwedotodaycolumbus.com

Following Pip’s Path Through Lancaster, Ohio

Follow Pip’s Path to explore Lancaster, Ohio with your family! You’ll be surprised at all there is to discover!. Pip’s Path Through Lancaster, Ohio is a book written and illustrated by local author Erin M. Burchwell. Proceeds from the book benefit Fairfield County non-profits. You can follow Pip’s Path through Lancaster, Ohio to learn more about the city and uncover all of the history, art and beauty that makes this city great!
LANCASTER, OH
lara-mom.com

The Water Lantern Festival still wowed in its new location

We loved the Water Lantern Festival in its original, downtown Columbus riverfront location. The sight of thousands of glowing water lanterns floating down the Scioto river was beyond magical, as we shared in our 2019 review. But then the whole world ground to a halt. In 2020, all large gatherings...
COLUMBUS, OH
Axios

Look to Zamarelli's Pizza Palace for Election Day pizza

👋 Mary Jane here. Newsroom pizza is a time-honored tradition for journalists on election night, and reader Curtis J. sent us a great recommendation if you want to join us in the ritual. Zamarelli's Pizza Palace — family owned and operated since 1963 — makes their dishes and pizzas...
GROVE CITY, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Buffets In All Of Columbus

Buffets aren’t just for your great Aunt Ruth anymore, they’re the preferred dining method of the proletariat. Aw, the buffet, that age-old tradition of lust and gluttony. Deriving from the French word meaning bloated walrus song (it is, look it up), buffets have helped many Americans put up with their insane relatives during family outings. Is cousin Gus going on his usual diatribe about Q-Anon and chemtrail exposure? Now’s a good time to reload on the mashed potatoes.
COLUMBUS, OH
1808Delaware

Pulitzer Prize Finalist Author To Visit Delaware County

Tommy Orange is the award-winning author of New York Times bestselling novel There There. He will speak at Orange Branch Library on November 12; reserve your free seat now. In a highly engaging “fireside chat,” author Tommy Orange will delve into his writing process, including the themes of Native American culture and history that inform his works. A thoughtful, measured speaker, Orange will share his thoughts on his craft and his experience as a debut novelist with frankness and humor. Join us at the Orange Branch Library for this free, after-hours event for the community.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
10TV

WinterFest coming back to Columbus' Bicentennial Park

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus' fifth annual WinterFest will kick off the holiday season downtown this December with live music, seasonal craft beers and local food trucks. The Columbus Recreation and Parks Department announced that the event in Bicentennial Park will take place Saturday, Dec. 3. “This family-friendly event is...
COLUMBUS, OH
1808Delaware

Third Friday Series To Host Community Harvest

In celebration of the fall season, the City of Powell will host a Community Harvest on Friday, November 18, as part of its “Third Fridays on the Green” event series. This free event will offer hayrides through downtown Powell, three fall-themed photo stations, and a bonfire with s’mores. The Columbus Coffee Co. will also be on site offering coffee, hot cider, and hot chocolate for purchase.
POWELL, OH
whatshouldwedotodaycolumbus.com

Your Guide to Family-Friendly Holiday Activities in Columbus, Ohio

Your one stop guide to family-friendly holiday events in Columbus, Ohio is right here! Bookmark this post for easy reference this holiday season!. Columbus, Ohio is home to so many events and activities and the holiday season is no exception! It can be hard to keep track of everything that’s going on! In fact, that is exactly how the idea for this blog came to be!
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Is mail delivered on Election Day?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Millions of Americans are casting their votes for the 2022 midterm elections and can likely expect they will be getting mail and packages delivered to them after returning from the polls. The United States Postal Service does deliver mail on Election Day, which is not considered a holiday by the USPS. The […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

City of Chillicothe announces temporary lane closure

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The City of Chillicothe announced an upcoming lane closure along Western Avenue. According to Utilities Director Brad Long, Western Avenue will be reduced to one lane from West Water Street to Plum Street starting November 19 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The westbound lane will...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Kroger, Kitchen United MIX to open 3 locations inside Ohio stores

Cincinnati-based Kroger Co. has partnered again with Kitchen United MIX, this time in its home state. The hybrid shopping-dining experience will be available for the first time at three Mix Food Hall locations inside Kroger stores in the Columbus, Ohio, area this fall, ghost kitchen company Kitchen United announced last week.
COLUMBUS, OH
