Marathon County, WI

WDEZ 101.9 FM

Lincoln County Deputies Arrest Wanted Man in Parked Vehicle

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A man wanted for outstanding warrants in three counties was arrested in Lincoln County last week. Sheriff’s officers were called to a residence in the Town of Scott after the property owner noticed a strange vehicle parked in their lot. Officers discovered a 36-year-old Glenwood City man passed out in the driver’s seat.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Voters turnout in high numbers, similar to most recent midterm election

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - In Marathon County, nearly 62,000 people cast ballots on Tuesday, or about 76% of the county’s registered voters. Clerks from several municipalities mentioned busy polls and substantial lines at times throughout polling hours. According to Wisconsin Elections Commission data reported Tuesday morning, Marathon County had...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Metro Wausau Housing Assessment Open House to be held Wednesday night

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - People living in the Wausau metro area are invited to an open house at the Weston Municipal Center regarding the area’s housing assessment. The North Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission is completing a regional housing assessment for the Town of Rib Mountain, the villages of Kronenwetter, Maine, Marathon City, Rothschild, and Weston, and cities of Schofield and Wausau. This project uses Census data, real estate data, surveys, and interviews to find out what kinds of housing needs to be built in the region and what communities can do to help.
WESTON, WI
WausauPilot

Lincoln County Sheriff’s log, Oct. 31-Nov. 6

Resisting an officer, trespassing and drunken driving among incidents in the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department log Oct. 31 through Nov. 6. In the early morning hours of Oct. 31, deputies took a 23-year-old Tomahawk man into custody following a traffic stop in the city of Tomahawk. During contact with the man, he became verbally and physically resistive with deputies, before attempting to flee on foot. As a result, the man now faces a charge of resisting/obstructing an officer.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Wausau voters talk about issues important to them

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - People on the streets of Wausau Monday evening all had a similar message. It’s our duty to make ourselves heard and stand up for what we believe in. “For me this election is important. The economy, gas prices, securing our borders, schools, our children, what they’re being taught,” said voter Marie Becker.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Spencer man killed in Florence County crash

FLORENCE, Wis. (WSAW) - An 18-year-old Spencer man died in a two-vehicle accident just after 2 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 2 near Westrin Road. Deputies arrived along with fire and rescue to find an eastbound vehicle, driven by the Spencer man, crossed the center line and struck a westbound vehicle head-on occupied by two males from Crystal Falls, Michigan and the other from Magnolia, Texas.
FLORENCE COUNTY, WI
spmetrowire.com

Portage Co. ships nearly 1,000 pounds of drugs collected during take-back

Law enforcement agencies in Portage Co. shipped out just under half a ton of drugs in October. It’s the 21st year of the National Drug Take-Back program. The Portage Co. Sheriff’s Office held several collection events in rural areas throughout the end of October, partnered with a special collection day hosted by the Stevens Point Police Department.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Unofficial 2022 November 8th Election Results for Clark and Wood County

The November 8th Midterm Elections were held on Tuesday. Residents of Clark County voted as they usually do, with most voting Republican down the line. For Governor and Lt. Governor, Tony Evers and Sara Rodriguez received 3,816 votes and Tim Michels and Roger Roth received 7,491. Joan Beglinger received 189...
CLARK COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Voters Reject Merrill Area School District operating referendum

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Voters in the Merrill School District have said ‘no’ to the proposed operating referendum seeking to allow the district to exceed its state-set revenue limits, starting next school year. The non-recurring operational referendum sought $2.5 million each year for four school years. “Yesterday’s ballot...
MERRILL, WI
WSAW

Poll workers preach education and patience for Election Day

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - There will be about 150 trained poll workers throughout Wausau on Election Day. City workers began setting up East Gate Hall in Marathon Park, one of the six voting locations, Monday afternoon. But amongst all the preparation by the city, the City Clerk said the main...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Stevens Point to vote on marijuana referendum

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - On Tuesday, voters in Stevens Point will decide if they think recreational marijuana use should be legal. While it won’t immediately, or directly, impact the city even if it passes, the city’s mayor says it’s still important to address. In 2018 Portage...
STEVENS POINT, WI
WausauPilot

1 dead in Plover crash

A 51-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Saturday in the town of Plover, according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Department. Police took a 911 call at about 5:45 a.m. Nov. 5 to report that an SUV struck a tree in the north ditch of Forest Drive. The driver of the SUV died at the scene. He was the sole passenger in the vehicle, police said.
PLOVER, WI

