cwbradio.com
Marathon County Election Officials Have Received Reports of Residents Receiving Calls Telling them Polls are Closed
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) Marathon County election officials say don't believe anyone making an unsolicited phone call to you asking who you are voting for, then telling you that your polling place is closed. According to Mike Leischner with WSAU, Clerk Kim Trueblood says it's a scam for two reasons. "No...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Plea Hearing Schedule for Wausau Landlord Charged With Providing Poor Living Conditions
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A Mosinee man accused of failing to maintain a rental property on South 3rd Avenue in Wausau has scheduled a plea hearing for the charges in Marathon County court. Bryan Morel is facing six counts including three felonies for theft of between $5,000 and $10,000,...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man squeals tires at hotel parking lot in early morning, arrested for 8th OWI
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from central Wisconsin was charged with his eighth OWI offense early Wednesday morning after reportedly driving recklessly in a hotel parking lot. According to the Janesville Police Department, 37-year-old Jerid Reynolds from Marshfield is facing several charges, including Operating While Intoxicated, Disorderly Conduct,...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Lincoln County Deputies Arrest Wanted Man in Parked Vehicle
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A man wanted for outstanding warrants in three counties was arrested in Lincoln County last week. Sheriff’s officers were called to a residence in the Town of Scott after the property owner noticed a strange vehicle parked in their lot. Officers discovered a 36-year-old Glenwood City man passed out in the driver’s seat.
WSAW
Voters turnout in high numbers, similar to most recent midterm election
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - In Marathon County, nearly 62,000 people cast ballots on Tuesday, or about 76% of the county’s registered voters. Clerks from several municipalities mentioned busy polls and substantial lines at times throughout polling hours. According to Wisconsin Elections Commission data reported Tuesday morning, Marathon County had...
WSAW
Metro Wausau Housing Assessment Open House to be held Wednesday night
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - People living in the Wausau metro area are invited to an open house at the Weston Municipal Center regarding the area’s housing assessment. The North Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission is completing a regional housing assessment for the Town of Rib Mountain, the villages of Kronenwetter, Maine, Marathon City, Rothschild, and Weston, and cities of Schofield and Wausau. This project uses Census data, real estate data, surveys, and interviews to find out what kinds of housing needs to be built in the region and what communities can do to help.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s log, Oct. 31-Nov. 6
Resisting an officer, trespassing and drunken driving among incidents in the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department log Oct. 31 through Nov. 6. In the early morning hours of Oct. 31, deputies took a 23-year-old Tomahawk man into custody following a traffic stop in the city of Tomahawk. During contact with the man, he became verbally and physically resistive with deputies, before attempting to flee on foot. As a result, the man now faces a charge of resisting/obstructing an officer.
wearegreenbay.com
‘There’s a deer in my office!’: Buck causes commotion & chaos at Wisconsin school
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WFRV) – A deer caused some damage to a school in central Wisconsin after jumping through an office window. Pacelli Catholic Schools posted on its Facebook about an incident where a deer crashed through an office window. A school official tells Local 5 that there were two employees in the office at the time.
WSAW
Wausau voters talk about issues important to them
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - People on the streets of Wausau Monday evening all had a similar message. It’s our duty to make ourselves heard and stand up for what we believe in. “For me this election is important. The economy, gas prices, securing our borders, schools, our children, what they’re being taught,” said voter Marie Becker.
WSAW
Spencer man killed in Florence County crash
FLORENCE, Wis. (WSAW) - An 18-year-old Spencer man died in a two-vehicle accident just after 2 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 2 near Westrin Road. Deputies arrived along with fire and rescue to find an eastbound vehicle, driven by the Spencer man, crossed the center line and struck a westbound vehicle head-on occupied by two males from Crystal Falls, Michigan and the other from Magnolia, Texas.
WSAW
RIGHT NOW: Crews responding to report of heavy smoke at Wausau area home
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Crews from the Town of Texas, Pine River, and Wausau have been requested to respond to a home north of Wausau after the owners reported heavy smoke. The incident was reported around 7:20 a.m. at a home on Forest Hill Road near N Troy Street in the town of Texas.
spmetrowire.com
Portage Co. ships nearly 1,000 pounds of drugs collected during take-back
Law enforcement agencies in Portage Co. shipped out just under half a ton of drugs in October. It’s the 21st year of the National Drug Take-Back program. The Portage Co. Sheriff’s Office held several collection events in rural areas throughout the end of October, partnered with a special collection day hosted by the Stevens Point Police Department.
WSAW
Shankland, Soik vie for 71st Assembly District, race expected to be tight
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Democratic Representative Katrina Shankland will once again face Scott Soik, a Republican, in the State Assembly race for District 71. Shankland has held the seat for over a decade. In 2020, Soik lost by about 3,000 votes. This is also expected to be a tight race.
cwbradio.com
Unofficial 2022 November 8th Election Results for Clark and Wood County
The November 8th Midterm Elections were held on Tuesday. Residents of Clark County voted as they usually do, with most voting Republican down the line. For Governor and Lt. Governor, Tony Evers and Sara Rodriguez received 3,816 votes and Tim Michels and Roger Roth received 7,491. Joan Beglinger received 189...
WSAW
Voters Reject Merrill Area School District operating referendum
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Voters in the Merrill School District have said ‘no’ to the proposed operating referendum seeking to allow the district to exceed its state-set revenue limits, starting next school year. The non-recurring operational referendum sought $2.5 million each year for four school years. “Yesterday’s ballot...
WSAW
Poll workers preach education and patience for Election Day
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - There will be about 150 trained poll workers throughout Wausau on Election Day. City workers began setting up East Gate Hall in Marathon Park, one of the six voting locations, Monday afternoon. But amongst all the preparation by the city, the City Clerk said the main...
wearegreenbay.com
Head-on collision in northern Wisconsin kills an 18-year-old, others in serious condition
FLORENCE, Wis. (WFRV) – An 18-year-old from Central Wisconsin is dead after a traffic accident on US Highway 2 in the town of Florence. Florence County Sheriff Dan Miller reports that on Saturday, November 5, at around 2:00 p.m., multiple 911 calls were received regarding a two-vehicle accident on US Highway 2 near Westrin Road.
wxpr.org
Northern Wisconsin sees high voter turnout as voters express concerns about the economy
Polling locations near Rhinelander saw a steady stream of voters this Election Day, with several local clerks saying they anticipate turnout to surpass the last midterm election in 2018. Among those turning out to vote were many new voters registering to vote in Wisconsin for the first time. “We’ve had...
WSAW
Stevens Point to vote on marijuana referendum
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - On Tuesday, voters in Stevens Point will decide if they think recreational marijuana use should be legal. While it won’t immediately, or directly, impact the city even if it passes, the city’s mayor says it’s still important to address. In 2018 Portage...
1 dead in Plover crash
A 51-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Saturday in the town of Plover, according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Department. Police took a 911 call at about 5:45 a.m. Nov. 5 to report that an SUV struck a tree in the north ditch of Forest Drive. The driver of the SUV died at the scene. He was the sole passenger in the vehicle, police said.
