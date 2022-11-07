Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
BNSF $1.5B facility will bring ‘thousands of jobs to Barstow’The HD PostBarstow, CA
Are These Missing Women The Victims Of A Serial Killer The LAPD Hid From The Public For Over 20 Years?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
Her Mother's Fiancé Said She Vanished Almost 20 Years Ago. What Happened To This Los Angeles Teen?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
Forgotten drama by pioneering African American TV writer Robert L. Goodwin to be screened at UCLA theater on November 19D.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
Clippers’ Paul George is giving away 3 million dollars in free therapyB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
spectrumnews1.com
Bass, Caruso in tight race for LA mayor
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The expensive and at-times contentious race to become the next mayor of Los Angeles remained in a virtual 50-50 deadlock Wednesday between developer Rick Caruso and Rep. Karen Bass — and a winner might not be determined for days. After the candidates traded leads...
spectrumnews1.com
Whether Bass or Caruso wins, Eunisses Hernandez plans to hold the new mayor accountable
LOS ANGELES — Progressive activist Eunisses Hernandez won the primary election to represent Council District 1 in June, defeating now disgraced Council member, and two-term incumbent, Gil Cedillo. Spectrum News caught up with her Tuesday afternoon to find out how she’s spending Election Day and what she’ll prioritize when...
Live General Election Results From Los Angeles, L.A. County and California
Follow all the latest results in key races from L.A. mayor and L.A. County sheriff to ballot measures, congressional contests and more.
postnewsgroup.com
Stop Hate. Spread Love: California Black Media Campaign Unveiled at L.A.’s Taste of Soul Fest
The “Stop the Hate. Spread the Love,” initiative spearheaded by California Black Media (CBM) and others, was introduced to the Los Angeles community at the 17th annual Taste of Soul Family Festival on October 15. Representatives of the campaign maintained a booth at the daylong, multicultural event that...
luxury-houses.net
Masterfully Crafted Los Angeles Home in The Private and Desirable Neighborhood of Lake Hollywood Estate Hits The Market at $7.5 Million
The Los Angeles Home, a contemporary tri-level estate situated at the end of a cul -de -sac in the private and desirable neighborhood of Lake Hollywood Estate boasting masterfully crafted exterior, lush landscaping, stunning view of the Hollywood sign and more is now available for sale. This home located at 6312 Mirror Lake Drive, Los Angeles, California offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 7000 square feet of living spaces. Call Danielle Peretz (Phone: 818-644-1477) & George Ouzounian (Phone: 818-900-4259) at The Agency for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Los Angeles Home.
beverlyhillscourier.com
Filming Shuts Down Traffic in Beverly Hills
Traffic was shut down along Wilshire Boulevard for more than 12 hours on Oct. 29 and Oct. 30 as a film crew descended on the major West L.A. thoroughfare to film scenes from “Beverly Hills Cop 4,” the latest installment in the popular series about the antics of Detective Axel Foley, played by Eddie Murphy.
Evacuations ordered in LA, Orange counties due to storm
A significant storm system rumbled over Southern California Tuesday, soaking much of the region overnight and prompting evacuation orders in Los Angeles and Orange counties due to the threat of even heavier downpours that could prompt flooding and debris flows. National Weather Service forecasters noted that the first wave of...
spectrumnews1.com
DA probing alleged campaign finance violation by Villanueva
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is being investigated by the District Attorney's Office to determine if he violated campaign finance laws with a video plea to deputies for donations during his reelection bid, the office confirmed Wednesday. The investigation, first reported by the Los...
spectrumnews1.com
Garcia declares victory in 27th Congressional race
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (CNS) — Mike Garcia has declared victory Wednesday in the race for the 27th Congressional District seat that encompasses Santa Clarita, Palmdale, Lancaster and Granada Hills. Garcia, the Republican incumbent in the newly configured district, defeated Democrat challenger Christy Smith for the second time in a...
localemagazine.com
Everything You Should Eat, Drink and Do in LA’s Arts District
Breweries, New Restaurants and Trendy Shops: Here’s What We’re Loving in the Arts District of LA. LA’s bustling Arts District neighborhood is home to a plethora of innovative restaurants, businesses and bars. Located on the eastern edge of DTLA, the Arts District has been a haven for creatives since the 1970s. Nowadays, this hip neighborhood caters to every kind of Angeleno through its vibrant culinary scene, casual craft breweries and inspiring shops and galleries. If you’re looking to spend a weekend in this historical part of the city, we’ve got you covered with the ultimate guide to LA’s Arts District.
spectrumnews1.com
Los Angeles County, state see spike in COVID hospitalizations
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The number of COVID-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals increased by 52 people to 492, according to the latest state figures released Wednesday, continuing a recent uptick that has health officials concerned about another possible cold-weather surge in transmission. Of those patients, 43 were...
irvineweekly.com
How The 2022 Midterm Election Is Playing Out In Irvine
As the nation awaits the results of the 2022 Midterm Elections and tallies trickle in, voters in Irvine are starting to get a clearer picture of how candidates fared during election night. On Wednesday, November 9, the OC Registrar of Voters estimated that 33.6% of ballots had been counted with...
smobserved.com
Santa Monica High Went on Lockdown After Bomb Threat. Same Google Phone Used to Dial in Bomb Threats Across US
Santa Monica High School went on lockdown on Thursday just after noon. “We are on scene, conducting a search of the school. No suspicious items have been located and there no other credible threats,” emailed Lt. Rudy Flores, SMPD Public Information Office. Authorities are sweeping the campus after...
Rain is gone, but cool temperatures remain in SoCal
The rain and snow have stopped, but Southern California will see chilly temperatures in many areas Thursday.
spectrumnews1.com
Average SoCal gas prices record largest increases since early October
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose by its largest amount since Oct. 4 Wednesday, increasing seven-tenths of a cent to $5.528 after dropping 33 of the past 34 days. The average price dropped 97.3 cents over...
Orange County sheriff releases rendering of man found dead in 2013
Investigators from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department have released updated forensic renderings of a man who was found dead nine years ago off the coast of Newport Beach. Detectives hope the newly released renderings will help finally identify the man and generate new leads in the investigation into his murder. The man’s body was found […]
foxla.com
Storm prompts evacuations for burn scar areas in LA, Orange, San Bernardino counties
A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for the area of Duarte affected by the Fish Fire earlier this year, as severe weather is expected to cause debris flows over the next several days. Additionally, an evacuation warning has been issued for those in the Bond Fire burn area. Fish...
Southern California in for Three Days of Rain, Snow
A significant storm is headed to Southern California, with rain, mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through Wednesday.
76-Year-Old Woman Killed In Pedestrian Accident In Irvine (Irvine, CA)
The Irvine Police Department reported a pedestrian accident on Saturday. The accident occurred on East Yale Loop, just before the intersection at Witherspoon at about 6.15 p.m.
kclu.org
It's here! Major storm system arrived in Tri-Counties
The first significant storm of the season is here on the Central and South Coasts, and it could mean some impressive rainfall totals for parts of the region. The first wave of the system has only left a quarter to a half inch of rain at most in the region.
