Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
BNSF $1.5B facility will bring ‘thousands of jobs to Barstow’The HD PostBarstow, CA
Are These Missing Women The Victims Of A Serial Killer The LAPD Hid From The Public For Over 20 Years?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
Scarce Coastal Land for Sale in South OCRealtorJenniferNOrange County, CA
Two Men Admitted Killing Her, But No One Knows Who She Is: The Irvine Jane DoeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIrvine, CA
Her Mother's Fiancé Said She Vanished Almost 20 Years Ago. What Happened To This Los Angeles Teen?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
Related
Suspect arrested after chase through L.A., Orange counties ends in crash, shots fired
A dangerous pursuit of a driver who stole several vehicles and led authorities on a chase through L.A. and Orange counties ended with a crash at a gas station in Hacienda Heights and shots fired by deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Cpt. John Radus with the Fullerton Police Department said that around […]
foxla.com
Pursuit suspect steals truck out of Whittier driveway; owners got truck 3 weeks earlier
The owners of a truck stolen from a Whittier home during a wild police chase say they'd just gotten the truck a few weeks ago. The truck had all of the family business' equipment.
foxla.com
'It broke my heart': Victim speaks out after pursuit suspect steals his work truck
LOS ANGELES - "Once I saw him start the truck, I knew it was over, and it broke my heart." Andres Benitez saved up money and purchased a work truck just three weeks ago. But unfortunately, the truck was stolen during a wild police chase… caught live on TV.
Driver in stolen vehicle pursuit arrested after crash in Cerritos, authorities say
The suspect was arrested after he collapsed while apparently trying to flee the crash scene on foot. The post Driver in stolen vehicle pursuit arrested after crash in Cerritos, authorities say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
NBC Los Angeles
Family Confronts Pursuit Driver Who Runs Into Home and Steals Their Truck
A family confronts a driver involved in a dangerous police pursuit as he runs in their home and steals their truck. A driver which led multiple police units on a pursuit which began in Anaheim ran out of a vehicle he had carjacked in Whittier and ran onto their property.
NBC San Diego
Driver Carjacks Truck on Live TV After Leading Chase in 2 Other Vehicles
An intense pursuit that began with a simple failure to yield to police turned into multiple crashes with innocent drivers, three different vehicles, a carjacking on live TV, and finally, a man in custody Wednesday night in Hacienda Heights. The pursuit began with Fullerton police around 4:40 p.m. The driver...
foxla.com
Driver speaks out after pursuit suspect crashes into his car
CERRITOS, Calif. - Multiple people were injured Wednesday after the driver of an allegedly stolen vehicle led police on a chase through Los Angeles County. The driver crashed into multiple vehicles Wednesday morning. First in Paramount, the driver hits cars on the 91 Freeway, injuring one woman in another vehicle. According to Stu Mundel in SkyFOX, the suspected driver was reckless, switching lanes, then transitioning from the 105 to the southbound 605 Freeway, before getting onto surface streets in the Long Beach area.
newsantaana.com
The Westminster Police are searching for several suspects who stole tools from a vehicle
On Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 0157 hrs., the suspect, along with 2 other suspects not captured, broke the window of the victim’s vehicle and proceeded to steal several tools that were inside. The suspects then fled the scene in the vehicle shown above. Suspect 1: Male, Hispanic, 30-40...
foxla.com
Alleged thief who tried to leave Vons with cart full of Tide turns out to be murder suspect
LA VERNE, Calif. - A man seen leaving a Vons in La Verne with a cart full of Tide turned out to be a suspect wanted for murder out of San Bernardino County, according to police. The suspect - whose name was not immediately released - was seen by a...
‘I need that for work’: Owner of van stolen in wild police pursuit hoping vehicle is still drivable
The owner of a van that was stolen during a wild pursuit through Orange and Los Angeles counties and left a trail of destruction Wednesday says he hopes the vehicle is still driveable. The victim, John Reynolds, told KTLA’s Chip Yost that he and his family were enjoying a day at Knott’s Berry Farm when […]
Driver arrested in connection with fatal hit-and-run in Garden Grove
Authorities say a 26-year-old driver was in custody following a deadly hit-and-run in Garden Grove. The crash happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday in the 12000 block of Brookhurst Street where a white Toyota Tacoma was suspected of colliding into a pedestrian. Police say an officer was in the area and was able to locate the suspect vehicle allegedly fleeing the scene without stopping, nor rendering aid. According to authorities, the driver allegedly showed signs of impairment and was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI hit-and-run and felony vehicular manslaughter. Police identified the suspect as Alexis Lopez of Brea. The victim was identified as a 53-year-old man experiencing homelessness. His name was withheld. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash was asked to call Investigator Mihalik at (714) 741-5925.
Driver Gets Plea Bargain in DUI Crash in Santa Ana
A 27-year-old man involved in a crash in Santa Ana that left one victim in critical condition pleaded guilty Tuesday to drunken driving and was sentenced to 10 days in jail.
2 suspects in deadly Covina Halloween party shooting plead not guilty
Two young men suspected in a shooting at a Covina Halloween party that left two people dead pleaded not guilty today to murder and other charges.
sgvcitywatch.com
Coroner Names Victims of West Covina Homicide
LOS ANGELES - The men killed by gunfire at a West Covina apartment complex were identified recently. Maliki Foust, Jr., 22, was found shot to death in a vehicle. Majarion Foust, 19, was wounded and later died at a hospital, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.
Brea man arrested after driving intoxicated, fatally striking pedestrian in Garden Grove, fleeing scene: Police
A 26-year-old Brea man has been arrested after he drove while intoxicated and fatally struck a man in Garden Grove early Sunday morning, then tried to flee the scene, according to police. Alexis Lopez was driving a white 2020 Toyota Tacoma just before 2 a.m. when he hit an unidentified 53-year-old transient in the 12000 […]
2urbangirls.com
Orange County man pleads guilty in loan fraud case
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A Garden Grove man accused of using a Tustin-based trucking company to receive what investigators said was a fraudulent $149,000 loan pleaded guilty Tuesday to a misdemeanor and was immediately sentenced to 16 days in jail and ordered to do 200 hours of community service.
kclu.org
Convicted child molester gets 600 year plus prison sentence in Ventura County
A Ventura County man convicted of repeatedly molesting a young girl has been sentenced to more than 600 years in prison. Prosecutors say Travis Edward Martin of Santa Paula molested the child for two years. It happened in Ventura and Orange Counties between 2019 and 2021. The girl was juts four years old when the abuse started.
53-Year-Old Man Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Garden Grove (Garden Grove, CA)
The Garden Grove Police Department reported a pedestrian accident on Sunday. The accident occurred in the 12000 block of Brookhurst Street, near Chapman Avenue at around 1.55 a.m.
newsantaana.com
The Westminster Police are trying to identify burglary suspects who stole donated clothing
On Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 10:44 a.m., the pictured suspects used a cordless grinder to cut the pad lock on the doors of a clothing donation shipping container located near the Outback Steakhouse at 549 Westminster Mall, took several pieces of clothing, and fled in the vehicle shown (Auto 1).
Orange County sheriff releases rendering of man found dead in 2013
Investigators from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department have released updated forensic renderings of a man who was found dead nine years ago off the coast of Newport Beach. Detectives hope the newly released renderings will help finally identify the man and generate new leads in the investigation into his murder. The man’s body was found […]
Comments / 0