TK Marshall Breaks Down NDSU's Ferocious Rushing Attack
NDSU running back TK Marshall joined Big Game James McCarty to discuss some Bison football. He talked about their effective rushing attack last weekend at Western Illinois and previewed this weeks game at Southern Illinois.
11-07-22 Weather & Ag In Focus
10:43 - Greg Lardy VP for Agriculture Affairs at NDSU Agriculture and Extension talks with the WAG crew about the NDSU Harvest Bowl happening on November 18th - 19th. Join Meterologists Dean Wysocki and Justin Storm, along with Ag Director Bridgette Readel, for an in-depth look on weather forecasts and agriculture information.
West Fargo Schools to hold remote learning Thursday
(West Fargo, ND) -- West Fargo Public Schools students are set to learn remotely Thursday in the wake of the season's first winter storm moving into the area. The District tells WDAY Radio that learners will not come to school for classes but will remain at home and join their classes virtually. Teachers will be expected to work from home and instruction will occur virtually for all learners, per the inclement weather schedules found on the District Calendar page of the School District's website.
11-07-22 Bonnie & Friends Hour 3
00:16 - MSUM President Anne Blackhurst talks with Bonnie and Friends about the Centers of Excellence for Veteran Student Success Program and what MSUM plans to use the grant for. 12:06 - Ag director Bridgette Readel reports on the latest agriculture news. Join Bonnie Amistadi every weekday from 5-8:30 a.m.
Cass County State's Attorney Kim Hegvik shares gratitude following General Election win
(Fargo, ND) -- Cass County's newest State's Attorney is sharing her immediate thoughts following her election win this Tuesday. Cass County State's Attorney Kim Hegvik joined WDAY Midday to speak about election night and her plans moving forward. "It was exciting to see that it was as close as it...
Moorhead Thai restaurant looks to recover after months long street closure on Center Avenue
(Fargo, ND) -- A restaurant owner on Center Avenue in Moorhead talks about the challenges and lost revenue over the past few months when the street was closed for improvements. "It's difficult for the customer to come here and they cannot find a way to come and also the business...
Voter turnout up slightly for North Dakota, Minnesota
(Fargo, ND) -- The polls were busy both in Moorhead and Fargo for election night, and that held true across both Minnesota and North Dakota as well. North Dakota approached nearly half of registered voter turnout this election cycle. The Secretary of State's office shows that about 42.8% of registered voters in the state cast a ballot during the midterms. That equates to about 242,000 voters. The eligible voters in the state sits at around 565,000.
Moorhead Schools to start two hours late as winter weather approaches
(Moorhead, MN) -- Winter Weather is set to rear its head in the FM Metro, and one local school district is already planning delays. The Moorhead Area Public School District tells WDAY Radio that public and non-public schools and buses will start two hours late Thursday. This is in response to the expected freezing rain, and snow moving into the area.
OSHA opens investigation into several North Dakota Dollar General stores
(Fargo, ND) -- The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating safety issues at several Dollar General stores. Investigations are underway at stores in Casselton, Tioga, and Garrison. No violations have been listed so far, but the cases remain open. OSHA has up to six months to complete its investigation.
Fargo Force Week Seven Recap
The Fargo Force welcomed the Tri-City Storm to Scheels Arena for a two game set from November 3rd-4th. The Storm took the victory in the opener 5-4 in a high scoring affair led by a hat trick from Kieran Cebrian. Then on Friday night the Force got revenge with a 4-0 victory led by goalie Matej Marinov.
11-9-22 Coaches Corner Podcast
Concordia Cobbers Football head coach Terry Horan and Moorhead Spuds Football head coach Kevin Feeney join Greg Burd for the 2022 Coaches Corner Podcast! This week the coaches discuss the flow of their offenses, the flexibility their quarterbacks have in the playbook, and the trust they have in those QBs to call audibles at the line of scrimmage.
MATBUS offering free rides to polling locations across F-M metro
(Fargo, ND) -- A public transportation entity operating in the FM metro is offering free rides to those seeking to vote on election day. MATBUS will be providing free rides both to and from polling sites throughout Election Day on Tuesday. A press release sent out by MATBUS says riders can get the free ride by informing the bus driver they are either going to or leaving a polling location.
Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner cites campaign exhaustion while thanking supporters for convincing election night win
(Fargo, ND) -- Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner is thanking his supporters after his convincing win in Tuesday's election. He says the campaign was long and demanding. "Yeah we're pretty exhausted. So I announced back on right around January 4th January 5th that I was seeking re-election and so by the time that last night came around, you know it's 10 months of campaigning and so certainly, like I said we're exhausted. When I say we, my wife, myself and our committee," said Jahner.
FM churches team with Orphan Grain Train to collect winter clothing and necessities for Ukraine
(Fargo, ND) -- A couple of churches in the FM metro are running donation drives to support children living in orphanages in Ukraine. "We're working with a group of 8 orphanages in Ukraine right now and we're collecting items for them as there is a very difficult winter coming on as I hear from them. They're without electricity, without heat," said Kirk Rosen. a representative with Orphan Grain Train North Dakota.
Snow removal crews for City of Moorhead shorthanded but "ready to go"
(Fargo, ND) -- Crews performing snow removal on the streets of Moorhead are shorthanded to start the season. "We're struggling for employees like everybody else. We could use three more bodies. It's a tough market to try to hire anybody," said Randy Affield, Operations Manager for the City of Moorhead.
North Dakota Syphilis cases on the rise
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota syphilis cases are on the rise. The state Department of Health and Human Services says around 100 cases have been reported, up ten-percent from 2021. The first sign of syphilis is a small sore, called a chancre. The sore appears at the spot where the...
F-M Islamic Society continue to raise funds after damage to cemetery
(Fargo, ND) -- The Islamic Society of Fargo-Moorhead is having success with a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for cemetery damage. The organization has brought in 68-hundred dollars so far to benefit the Muslim cemetery after five burial vaults were destroyed last month. The damage to the vaults that were...
Fire breaks out at Fargo Burger King
(Fargo, ND) -- No injuries are being reported after a fire broke out at a Fargo Burger King. Workers discovered smoke at the restaurant across from the Fargodome upon arrival Monday morning. Responding crews found the blaze in the roof in the air handling unit. There has been no word...
Owner of Fargo house set for demolition appealing case
(Fargo, ND) -- The owner of a Fargo house set for demolition is appealing the case. Officials say the home in the 900 block of Fifth Street South has been the scene of drug deals, dangerous code violations, and has excessive trash. Police say they've been called to the home...
Fargo police report case of mailbox theft; offer warning and reminder to homeowners
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is reporting a case of mail theft. It happened last Wednesday at a home in the 1500 block of 22nd Ave. S. Officers responded to a report of someone stealing a check out of a mailbox. Police say they were unable to collect any video evidence, but say the case has been passed along to the U.S. Postal Service. Any theft of mail from a home mailbox is considered a federal offense. Police say if you have concerns mailing valuables from your home mailbox, to take those items directly to the post office. If receiving valuable packages, police suggest having the packages delivered to a workplace or secure drop box.
