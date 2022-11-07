Read full article on original website
Olivia Attwood gears up to tell the 'truth' on sudden exit from I'm A Celeb
Former Love Island contestant Olivia Attwood has broken her silence after the reality star had to quit the I’m A Celeb series just 24 hours into the competition. Olivia was the first contestant announced for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here. After weeks of anticipation, the 31-year-old also became the first camp mate to leave the jungle on medical grounds.
Real reason Olivia Attwood quit I’m A Celebrity
TV sources have revealed what is believed to be the real reason why Olivia Attwood was forced to drop out of I'm a Celebrity so early into the series, claiming it all revolves around that dreaded C word - yep, Covid. An unnamed insider told The Sun that Attwood wanted...
Alison Hammond divulges ‘unbelievable’ process Masked Singer stars go through after studio arrival
Alison Hammond has shared a worrying detail behind her surprise appearance on The Masked Singer.On Sunday (6 November), ITV broadcast a special episode of the singing competition to celebrate the return of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here.The judges, including Davina McCall and Rita Ora had to guess which former I’m a Celebrity contestant was performing under theme costumes.Wittchety Grub was revealed to be TV personality Hammond, who discussed her appearance onThis Morning the next day (7 November).“I’m going to be honest with you – it was probably one of the most challenging things I ever had...
Two Married At First Sight brides not invited to be part of Christmas reunion special
Two Married At First Sight brides have been snubbed from the Christmas special, according to The Sun. The popular reality TV show's latest UK series has wrapped up, but fans don't have long to wait until they get to see the couples reunited for a festive special. However, there will...
Nia Long Shares Smiley Selfie with Sons Kez and Massai amid Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal
Nia Long can be seen smiling alongside sons Kez, 10, and Massai, 21, in the first photo she has posted of herself since the scandal broke Nia Long is enjoying time with her boys. On Sunday, the actress shared a sweet selfie alongside her two sons, 10-year-old Kez Sunday and 21-year-old son Massai Dorsey II. Long captioned the photo — where she smiles as she leans into Kez, who sticks his tongue out next to Massai — with a simple black heart. The photo is the first that the Fatal...
Why ‘Sister Wives’ Fans Think Janelle Brown Left Kody but Kept Her Coyote Pass Lot
Some 'Sister Wives' fans think that Janelle Brown left Kody Brown and decided to keep her share of the family's Coyote Pass property. Here's what we know.
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Are Convinced Janelle and Kody Brown Split After Seeing This at Logan’s Wedding
In Sister Wives Season 17, Janelle Brown’s marriage with Kody Brown has become even rockier. The season 17 super trailer shows Janelle walking off from Kody in a dramatic argument, and separation rumors ignited. Now some new photos from their son Logan and Michelle’s wedding suggest that his parents have officially split. When did Kody …
Married At First Sight's Matt ‘having secret romance with bride from last series'
One of the stars from the latest series of Married At First Sight UK is rumoured to be getting closer to someone from the last series. If you've been keeping up with Married At First Sight, or MAFS if you really like acronyms, you'll know about the 'wild' wife swap drama surrounding Matt, Gemma, Whitney and Duka.
Who Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Usman ‘SojaBoy’ Umar’s First Wife ‘Baby Girl Lisa’?
90 Day Fiancé star Usman “SojaBoy” Umar and his girlfriend, Kimberly “Kim” Menzies, are struggling to get his mother’s blessing on their marriage thanks to the rapper’s first failed relationship with an American woman. Keep reading to find out everything we know about Usman’s first wife, Lisa Hamme.
Kate Chastain From ‘Below Deck’ Says Kathy Hilton From ‘RHOBH’ Could ‘Scream’ at Her – and ‘Love Every Minute’
Kate Chastain from 'Below Deck' joked that Kathy Hilton from 'RHOBH' could yell and scream awful things at her and she's love every single minute of it.
TODAY.com
Denise Richards speaks out against Lisa Rinna after watching part 2 of 'RHOBH' reunion
Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Denise Richards had some choice words for the show's longtime cast member Lisa Rinna after the season 12 reunion episode aired on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Richards shared her thoughts on Instagram about her former “RHOBH” co-star, posting a screenshot of her...
Hilaria Baldwin shows ‘6-week postpartum bump’ after daughter’s birth: photo
Hilaria Baldwin’s isn’t hiding her postpartum belly nearly two months after giving birth. The fitness guru snapped a mirror selfie on Sunday, showing her “6-week postpartum bump” in a tight, black dress via Instagram Stories. Baldwin welcomed daughter Ilaria in September and began documenting her pelvic floor exercises one week later. “The most natural thing for my body is to keep flowing, circulating,” the former yoga instructor captioned a workout video at the time. “Within reason and always listening to and honoring her.” The following month, Baldwin told her followers that she is “slowly working on [her] core.” The Yoga Vida cocreator and her husband,...
Drake Reveals He’s Dating ‘4 or 5’ Women Following Romance Rumors With Chantel Everett
Certified lover boy. Drake revealed if he will ever settle down and get married, while giving a glimpse inside his current dating life following rumors that he was involved with The Family Chantel‘s Chantel Everett. “I get in this habit of dating like four or five women to make...
Why I'm a Celeb star Boy George always wears hats
Have you ever wondered why I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here contestant Boy George is always wearing those notably large hats?. Ever since he hit the big time with his band Culture Club, the singer has been known for his unique dress sense and he has no plans to change things up before heading into the jungle this year.
TV Star Expecting 12th Child
Television host Nick Cannon has announced that he is expecting another child. This will be his 12th child, according to the Daily Beast. The Daily Beast notes that word on Cannon’s 12th child comes just days after the announcement that he is expecting his 11th, “and just a month after he welcomed his ninth and 10th children.”
Real Housewives Alum Yolanda Hadid Says She Feels Bad For Kathy Hilton
Lisa Rinna’s accusations against her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Kathy Hilton has earned her a spot in the Housewives Villain Hall of Fame. Some of the cast confirmed that Kathy was acting out of sorts during a night out on their fateful trip to Aspen. But only Rinna accompanied the socialite back home […] The post Real Housewives Alum Yolanda Hadid Says She Feels Bad For Kathy Hilton appeared first on Reality Tea.
I'm a Celeb's Olivia Attwood forced to quit after just 24 hours
Olivia Attwood has been forced to quit the latest season of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! after spending just a day in the Australian jungle. The Love Island alumni, 31, has been forced to withdraw from the reality program on medical grounds, despite becoming the first Love Islander to also make their way to the jungle.
I’m a Celebrity viewers are not impressed at Boy George’s comments
I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! viewers were not impressed with Boy George's comments towards Charlene White during Tuesday evening's episode, with some even calling for him to leave. Tensions began to rise in the jungle during Tuesday's episode, as the camp started preparing a meal of kangaroo sausages...
Fans Will See More of Olivia Culpo's Parents on New Reality Show 'The Culpo Sisters'
Former Miss Universe and social media personality Olivia Culpo is putting her family in the spotlight with the new TLC/Discovery Plus reality TV series The Culpo Sisters. The show will follow Olivia and her older sister Aurora and younger sister Sophie as they navigate life in sunny Los Angeles. Article...
I’m A Celebrity viewers baffled at Owen asking if Royal Family's Zara Tindall is Australian
I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! viewers were left baffled on Monday (7 November) evening, after Hollyoaks star Owen Warner asked Mike Tindall if wife Zara is Australian. Owen, 23, was sitting in camp with Mike and Babatúndé Aléshé, who asked him how he met his wife, Zara.
