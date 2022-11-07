Alison Hammond has shared a worrying detail behind her surprise appearance on The Masked Singer.On Sunday (6 November), ITV broadcast a special episode of the singing competition to celebrate the return of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here.The judges, including Davina McCall and Rita Ora had to guess which former I’m a Celebrity contestant was performing under theme costumes.Wittchety Grub was revealed to be TV personality Hammond, who discussed her appearance onThis Morning the next day (7 November).“I’m going to be honest with you – it was probably one of the most challenging things I ever had...

3 DAYS AGO