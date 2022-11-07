ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyla

realitytitbit.com

Olivia Attwood gears up to tell the 'truth' on sudden exit from I'm A Celeb

Former Love Island contestant Olivia Attwood has broken her silence after the reality star had to quit the I’m A Celeb series just 24 hours into the competition. Olivia was the first contestant announced for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here. After weeks of anticipation, the 31-year-old also became the first camp mate to leave the jungle on medical grounds.
Tyla

Real reason Olivia Attwood quit I’m A Celebrity

TV sources have revealed what is believed to be the real reason why Olivia Attwood was forced to drop out of I'm a Celebrity so early into the series, claiming it all revolves around that dreaded C word - yep, Covid. An unnamed insider told The Sun that Attwood wanted...
The Independent

Alison Hammond divulges ‘unbelievable’ process Masked Singer stars go through after studio arrival

Alison Hammond has shared a worrying detail behind her surprise appearance on The Masked Singer.On Sunday (6 November), ITV broadcast a special episode of the singing competition to celebrate the return of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here.The judges, including Davina McCall and Rita Ora had to guess which former I’m a Celebrity contestant was performing under theme costumes.Wittchety Grub was revealed to be TV personality Hammond, who discussed her appearance onThis Morning the next day (7 November).“I’m going to be honest with you – it was probably one of the most challenging things I ever had...
People

Nia Long Shares Smiley Selfie with Sons Kez and Massai amid Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal

Nia Long can be seen smiling alongside sons Kez, 10, and Massai, 21, in the first photo she has posted of herself since the scandal broke Nia Long is enjoying time with her boys. On Sunday, the actress shared a sweet selfie alongside her two sons, 10-year-old Kez Sunday and 21-year-old son Massai Dorsey II. Long captioned the photo — where she smiles as she leans into Kez, who sticks his tongue out next to Massai — with a simple black heart. The photo is the first that the Fatal...
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘Sister Wives’ Fans Are Convinced Janelle and Kody Brown Split After Seeing This at Logan’s Wedding

In Sister Wives Season 17, Janelle Brown’s marriage with Kody Brown has become even rockier. The season 17 super trailer shows Janelle walking off from Kody in a dramatic argument, and separation rumors ignited. Now some new photos from their son Logan and Michelle’s wedding suggest that his parents have officially split. When did Kody …
ARIZONA STATE
Page Six

Hilaria Baldwin shows ‘6-week postpartum bump’ after daughter’s birth: photo

Hilaria Baldwin’s isn’t hiding her postpartum belly nearly two months after giving birth. The fitness guru snapped a mirror selfie on Sunday, showing her “6-week postpartum bump” in a tight, black dress via Instagram Stories. Baldwin welcomed daughter Ilaria in September and began documenting her pelvic floor exercises one week later. “The most natural thing for my body is to keep flowing, circulating,” the former yoga instructor captioned a workout video at the time. “Within reason and always listening to and honoring her.” The following month, Baldwin told her followers that she is “slowly working on [her] core.” The Yoga Vida cocreator and her husband,...
Tyla

Why I'm a Celeb star Boy George always wears hats

Have you ever wondered why I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here contestant Boy George is always wearing those notably large hats?. Ever since he hit the big time with his band Culture Club, the singer has been known for his unique dress sense and he has no plans to change things up before heading into the jungle this year.
News Breaking LIVE

TV Star Expecting 12th Child

Television host Nick Cannon has announced that he is expecting another child. This will be his 12th child, according to the Daily Beast. The Daily Beast notes that word on Cannon’s 12th child comes just days after the announcement that he is expecting his 11th, “and just a month after he welcomed his ninth and 10th children.”
Reality Tea

Real Housewives Alum Yolanda Hadid Says She Feels Bad For Kathy Hilton

Lisa Rinna’s accusations against her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Kathy Hilton has earned her a spot in the Housewives Villain Hall of Fame. Some of the cast confirmed that Kathy was acting out of sorts during a night out on their fateful trip to Aspen. But only Rinna accompanied the socialite back home […] The post Real Housewives Alum Yolanda Hadid Says She Feels Bad For Kathy Hilton appeared first on Reality Tea.
Tyla

I'm a Celeb's Olivia Attwood forced to quit after just 24 hours

Olivia Attwood has been forced to quit the latest season of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! after spending just a day in the Australian jungle. The Love Island alumni, 31, has been forced to withdraw from the reality program on medical grounds, despite becoming the first Love Islander to also make their way to the jungle.
Tyla

I’m a Celebrity viewers are not impressed at Boy George’s comments

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! viewers were not impressed with Boy George's comments towards Charlene White during Tuesday evening's episode, with some even calling for him to leave. Tensions began to rise in the jungle during Tuesday's episode, as the camp started preparing a meal of kangaroo sausages...
Tyla

