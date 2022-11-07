Read full article on original website
Hayden, Peiffer, Westervelt lead initial results in Woodside Elementary School District race
Initial election night results show incumbent Jenny Hayden, along with newcomers Amanda Peiffer and Brett Westervelt, in the lead for the three seats on the Woodside Elementary School District board. Hayden held 26.5% of the vote (547 votes), Peiffer was second with 24.6% (509 votes) and Westervelt was third with...
Incumbent Miller takes decisive victory in Woodside Fire Protection District race, semi-official results show
Semi-official election results show that incumbent Woodside Fire Protection District board president Matt Miller won by a landslide against challenger and retired attorney Lloyd "Rusty" Day. As of 8 a.m. on Nov. 9, the morning after Election Day, Miller had captured 75.9% of the vote (2,709 votes) and Day had...
Incumbent Brian Dombkowski takes early lead for Woodside Town Council District 2 seat
Mayor Brian Dombkowski is beating out the two other candidates for the open District 2 seat on the Woodside Town Council, according to election night returns. Dombkowski has about 61.7% of the votes or 174 votes. Two other candidates, Steve Lubin, a lifelong Woodside resident and longtime town volunteer, is trailing with 20.9%, or 59 votes, and Elizabeth Kaske with 17.4%, or 49 votes.
Incumbent Mayor Betsy Nash leads for Menlo Park City Council District 4
Incumbent Menlo Park Mayor Betsy Nash is leading the race for Menlo Park City Council District 4 against Peter Ohtaki. The district includes downtown, Allied Arts and a southern segment of El Camino Real. Nash has received 845 votes, or 59.26%, to Ohtaki's 581 votes, or 40.74% as of 11...
Menlo Park's Measure V trailing, with no-votes far ahead in election results
Election results are showing that Measure V, Menlo Park’s single-family zoning ballot initiative, is failing by a decisive margin. As of 11 a.m. on Nov. 9, No on V is leading with 3,856 votes, or 59.72% to Yes on V's 2,601, or 40.28%. Measure V is a citizen-sponsored initiative...
Bernstein, Jones and Bloom leading in Menlo Park Fire Board race
Chuck Bernstein, Robert Jones and Gary Bloom are leading the race for three open seats on the Menlo Park Fire Protection District Board of Directors. Four candidates have been competing for three seats, with Dionis Papavramidis currently trailing. The fire district provides emergency services to Atherton, East Palo Alto and surrounding unincorporated communities as well as Menlo Park.
calmatters.network
Election Night: Slow-growth candidates control Pleasanton council races
Election Night has come to an end with both of Pleasanton’s two City Council races showing slow-growth candidates with comfortable leads, according to initial returns released just after 1 a.m. Wednesday. Other big ticket items for Pleasanton residents such as the Pleasanton Unified School District’s Measure I school bond...
Morgan Hill Times
Unofficial results: Morgan Hill elects new mayor, school board members
Early, unofficial results in local races on the Nov. 8 election ballot show Morgan Hill has elected a new mayor, as Mark Turner leads the three-candidate field with almost all of the votes counted, according to the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters Office. In other local races, City Council...
Atherton councilman says state gave town an 'F' for housing element draft
The council included multifamily housing overlays in an earlier version of Atherton's draft housing element, which must plan for 348 additional units under the state's 2023-31 Regional Housing Needs Allocation, a jump from the 93 units it was assigned the previous cycle. The council scrapped those multifamily housing plans in July following complaints from residents about a shift away from life as a single-family home community.
Peninsula House race ends after Canepa concedes
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – California State Assembly President Pro Tem Kevin Mullin (D-San Mateo) has won the race to succeed Rep. Jackie Speier (D-San Mateo) in the United States House of Representatives district including southern San Francisco and much of San Mateo County, according to preliminary election returns. Mullin won 57.1% of the […]
San Mateo County supervisors discuss options for sheriff's oversight committee
San Mateo County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday voted unanimously to support oversight of the sheriff's office. Supervisors asked staff and an ad hoc committee to return to the board with a proposal that would involve an inspector general and a board. It was the first time the board discussed sheriff oversight publicly.
San Jose councilmember is losing to challenger
Last updated 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday. The next update is expected at 5 p.m. on Thursday. In a surprising twist on election night, San Jose Councilmember Maya Esparza appears to be losing her reelection bid to challenger Bien Doan. Doan leads with 56.5% of the vote, or 5,447 votes. Esparza has 43.4% of the vote,... The post San Jose councilmember is losing to challenger appeared first on San José Spotlight.
KTVU FOX 2
Alameda County will elect its 1st Black district attorney
OAKLAND, Calif. - In the race for Alameda County district attorney, the outcome will be historic no matter who wins. Voters will elect either a Black man or woman to the office for the first time. Terry Wiley was leading Pamela Price by 52% to 48% on Wednesday, but hundreds...
Expulsions rising in East San Jose schools
Expulsions are on the rise in one of San Jose’s largest school districts, another symptom of post-pandemic education. The East Side Union High School District had an uptick in expulsions last school year. As schools contend with the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on student behavior, the district is ensuring students who face expulsion have clear paths to reentry, officials said at a recent board meeting.
The latest on San Jose and Oakland mayoral elections
Preliminary results for the 2022 mayoral elections in San Jose and Oakland are coming in, according to Santa Clara and Alameda counties. Read to see who is ahead.
With PAC backing three for office, spending is low by Portola Valley Town Council candidates
With less than a week until Election Day and a political action committee contributing the most to support candidates for Portola Valley Town Council — through lawn signs, postcards and mailers — candidates aren't spending or raising much individually, according to the latest round of campaign finance reports.
KTVU FOX 2
Key Bay Area elections too close to call
OAKLAND, Calif. - Several high-profile races around the Bay Area were too close to call as Election Night drew to a close. Winners had not yet emerged in the contests for San Jose mayor, Oakland mayor, San Francisco district attorney and Alameda County district attorney. Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy...
sfstandard.com
Mayor Breed Looks Like the Real Election Night Winner. Now What?
Election night results suggest San Francisco’s political shift—not fully to the right, but certainly right-adjacent to the more liberal, progressive wing of the Democratic Party—is in full swing. The moderate camp of city politics appears to be on the verge of keeping all of Mayor London Breed’s...
eastcountytoday.net
Brentwood to Look at $40 Million High Diversion Organics Operating Facility
On Tuesday, the City of Brentwood could begin the first step in a multi-year process towards developing a high diversion organics operating facility. The city council will take up the item on Tuesday where they will be asked to approve a memorandum of understanding with Anergia Services to investigate the facility to assist the city meet requirements to the organic waste disposal as required with SB 1383.
