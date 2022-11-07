Read full article on original website
247Sports
Maryland Basketball welcomes one of its best recruiting classes in years on National Signing Day
Tuesday marked the early signing day for college basketball recruits, and Maryland basketball received signatures from three recruits expected to lay the bedrock for Kevin Willard's new program: IMG Academy (Fla.) guard Jamie Kaiser, St. Frances (Md.) guard Jahnathan Lamothe and Paul VI (Va.) guard DeShawn Harris-Smith. The three players...
Seven Reasons to Move to Maryland's Eastern Shore in 2022
Known for Blue Crabs and Baltimore, Maryland is a one-of-a-kind state with a unique landscape. In Maryland, you can experience mountains, beaches, cities, and small towns all in the same day, but there are two sides to this state you can choose to live in.
Dan Cox, Maryland’s Republican candidate for governor, campaigns on home turf heading into Election Day
Gloomy polls and rainy weather couldn’t wipe the smile off Del. Dan Cox’s face Sunday as the Republican gubernatorial nominee greeted voters on his home turf during one of the country’s oldest Veterans Day parades before holding a roughly 100-person rally in the same Western Maryland town in the evening. “The momentum is there. We see that the turnout is strong for us. We’re gonna win,” Cox ...
Maryland state trooper to receive medal in Baltimore for saving trapped tow truck driver
BALTIMORE -- A Maryland state trooper who saved a tow truck driver pinned beneath a sport-utility vehicle earlier this year will receive a "Courage Under Fire" award from the tow truck industry, according to authorities.Trooper Jason Reid rescued the tow truck driver on the morning of May 23, according to the Maryland State Police. The 51-year-old tow truck driver had been removing a Chevrolet Equinox from a crash site on Interstate 495 in Silver Spring, Maryland, when the sport-utility vehicle slipped off the back of the tow truck and pinned him.Despite having never operated a tow truck, Reid used the truck's...
NFC East rivals set for Monday night meeting in Philadelphia
Undefeated Philadelphia returns home to host NFC East rival Washington on Monday night
247Sports
Instant Reactions: Maryland 71, Niagara 49
There were predictably choppy moments for a team stacked with new pieces and playing in a real game together for the first time in a half-empty gym. But for Maryland basketball, the first installation of the Kevin Willard era was a solid showing. The Terps shot well from outside, were energetic on defense and got good performances games from their expected top two scorers in a season-opening 71-49 win over Niagara on Monday night at Xfinity Center.
cohaitungchi.com
7 Best Hikes in Maryland (According to a Local)
Growing up in a small country town along the Potomac River in Maryland, I’ve done my fair share of exploring the outdoors nearby. From rafting down the river to hiking the Appalachian Mountains, I’ve pretty much hiked every trail in Maryland that I could find. In this post,...
News 4 Buffalo
Bills newcomer talks impact of Bills organization
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills Make Me Wanna Give — and this week, we’re talking to a Buffalo newcomer, who is starting to realize the impact the Bills organization makes on the community. Rookie Kaiir Elam is getting his feet wet, giving back as often as he can. I met up with him recently […]
Live updates: 2022 Maryland general election
Follow our blog for the latest Election Day updates. Live blog not loading? Click here. ©2022 Baltimore Sun. Visit baltimoresun.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Washingtonian.com
Maryland Votes to Legalize Marijuana: Here’s What to Know
Maryland voters voted overwhelmingly to legalize recreational marijuana during Tuesday’s election. The amendment to the state constitution will go in effect on July 1, 2023. Until then, recreational marijuana usage will remain illegal but decriminalized. Starting next summer, adults 21 and older in Maryland will be allowed to possess...
Maryland building with homegrown talent | Basketball Signing Week
247Sports' Travis Branham and Adam Finkelstein take a look at Maryland's Class of 2023 and how the Terps are staying close to home to build their program.
WJLA
Brian Robinson's agent slams Commanders' response to news of Racine's 'major announcement'
WASHINGTON (7News) — A "major announcement" regarding the Washington Commanders is expected on Thursday, according to D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine. 7News will be live streaming the conference starting at 1 p.m. Thursday. You can watch it here or below. Racine will hold a press conference at 1 p.m.,...
NBC Washington
Maryland Election Results: Voters Approve Legalization of Recreational Marijuana
Voters in Maryland approved an initiative that legalizes recreational marijuana use legal for adults. Question 4 asked voters: "Do you favor the legalization of the use of cannabis by an individual who is at least 21 years of age on or after July 1, 2023, in the State of Maryland?"
