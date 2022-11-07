There were predictably choppy moments for a team stacked with new pieces and playing in a real game together for the first time in a half-empty gym. But for Maryland basketball, the first installation of the Kevin Willard era was a solid showing. The Terps shot well from outside, were energetic on defense and got good performances games from their expected top two scorers in a season-opening 71-49 win over Niagara on Monday night at Xfinity Center.

