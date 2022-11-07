ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

The Baltimore Sun

Dan Cox, Maryland’s Republican candidate for governor, campaigns on home turf heading into Election Day

Gloomy polls and rainy weather couldn’t wipe the smile off Del. Dan Cox’s face Sunday as the Republican gubernatorial nominee greeted voters on his home turf during one of the country’s oldest Veterans Day parades before holding a roughly 100-person rally in the same Western Maryland town in the evening. “The momentum is there. We see that the turnout is strong for us. We’re gonna win,” Cox ...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland state trooper to receive medal in Baltimore for saving trapped tow truck driver

BALTIMORE -- A Maryland state trooper who saved a tow truck driver pinned beneath a sport-utility vehicle earlier this year will receive a "Courage Under Fire" award from the tow truck industry, according to authorities.Trooper Jason Reid rescued the tow truck driver on the morning of May 23, according to the Maryland State Police. The 51-year-old tow truck driver had been removing a Chevrolet Equinox from a crash site on Interstate 495 in Silver Spring, Maryland, when the sport-utility vehicle slipped off the back of the tow truck and pinned him.Despite having never operated a tow truck, Reid used the truck's...
BALTIMORE, MD
247Sports

Instant Reactions: Maryland 71, Niagara 49

There were predictably choppy moments for a team stacked with new pieces and playing in a real game together for the first time in a half-empty gym. But for Maryland basketball, the first installation of the Kevin Willard era was a solid showing. The Terps shot well from outside, were energetic on defense and got good performances games from their expected top two scorers in a season-opening 71-49 win over Niagara on Monday night at Xfinity Center.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
cohaitungchi.com

7 Best Hikes in Maryland (According to a Local)

Growing up in a small country town along the Potomac River in Maryland, I’ve done my fair share of exploring the outdoors nearby. From rafting down the river to hiking the Appalachian Mountains, I’ve pretty much hiked every trail in Maryland that I could find. In this post,...
MARYLAND STATE
News 4 Buffalo

Bills newcomer talks impact of Bills organization

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills Make Me Wanna Give — and this week, we’re talking to a Buffalo newcomer, who is starting to realize the impact the Bills organization makes on the community. Rookie Kaiir Elam is getting his feet wet, giving back as often as he can. I met up with him recently […]
BUFFALO, NY
Washingtonian.com

Maryland Votes to Legalize Marijuana: Here’s What to Know

Maryland voters voted overwhelmingly to legalize recreational marijuana during Tuesday’s election. The amendment to the state constitution will go in effect on July 1, 2023. Until then, recreational marijuana usage will remain illegal but decriminalized. Starting next summer, adults 21 and older in Maryland will be allowed to possess...
MARYLAND STATE

