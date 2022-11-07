ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWTX

New restaurant hoping to bring Woodway community together

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Owners of a new restaurant in Woodway are hoping their unique menu, complete with traditional steakhouse favorites, wines from around the world and fresh seafood flown in weekly from Hawaii, will not hit the spot for diners but also provide a place for community. Oak &...
WOODWAY, TX
KCEN

Waco celebrates completion of improvements along I-35

WACO, Texas — The City of Waco is celebrating the culmination of years of work, with a ribbon cutting commemorating the completion of over 12 miles of improvements to I-35 in the city. The improvements were led by the Texas Department of Transportation, and were reportedly completed ahead of...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Centex race season to close out with two races in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — Run Rudolph Run: The Centex Race Series will close out its 2022 season with two races in Killeen this holiday season, including the first half-marathon of the series. The first of the two races will be the Jingle Bell Dash 5K. The race will take runners...
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Organizations push for marijuana ordinance in Killeen and Harker Heights

KILLEEN, Texas — On Election Day, voters in Killeen and Harker Heights will be able to vote for or against decriminalizing of small amounts marijuana. The goal of Proposition A is to eliminate enforcement of Class A or Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana offenses, except in limited circumstances such as a felony investigation.
KILLEEN, TX
coveleaderpress.com

Copperas Cove woman completes 21-mile Grand Canyon hike, shares lessons in the journey

A Copperas Cove woman has completed a milestone, that of completing a hike of the Grand Canyon, from rim to rim, approximately 21 miles. Back in February, Cindy Crebo, 62, signed on and committed to the Oct. 7 hike with Phoenix-based organization Revelation Wellness (RevWell). The group calls its hike Rim to Him. Before hiking the canyon, she had to complete required training to be ready make the journey.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
KCEN

Marlin ISD passes bond to revitalize schools

MARLIN, Texas — On Tuesday, voters in Falls County voted to pass a $32-million bond that will help revitalize schools in Marlin ISD. The bond will also enhance the safety and security at Marlin elementary and middle schools. Residents in the area should expect an increase in their tax...
FALLS COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Bell County voting locations experiencing difficulties

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Bell County Elections staff were experiencing technical difficulties at a few polling sites after discovering issues with their check-in machines related to this weekend’s time change. The issue did not affect the voting machine’s tabulator. Elections staff and representatives from the county’s Technology Services...
BELL COUNTY, TX
KCEN

KCEN

Waco, TX
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Waco local news

 https://www.kcentv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy