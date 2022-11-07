Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cowgirls Advance To ASC Soccer ChampionshipHardin-Simmons UniversityBelton, TX
Texas witness reports shape-shifting UFO 50 feet over rooftopRoger MarshKilleen, TX
Killeen Divided over Renaming of Fort HoodLarry LeaseKilleen, TX
Texas UFO witness believes craft shut his cell phone camera offRoger MarshKilleen, TX
Related
KWTX
New restaurant hoping to bring Woodway community together
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Owners of a new restaurant in Woodway are hoping their unique menu, complete with traditional steakhouse favorites, wines from around the world and fresh seafood flown in weekly from Hawaii, will not hit the spot for diners but also provide a place for community. Oak &...
Waco celebrates completion of improvements along I-35
WACO, Texas — The City of Waco is celebrating the culmination of years of work, with a ribbon cutting commemorating the completion of over 12 miles of improvements to I-35 in the city. The improvements were led by the Texas Department of Transportation, and were reportedly completed ahead of...
Have You Seen Or Visited Bell County, Texas’ First Distillery?
For some of us, like me, moving to Bell County has been a whirlwind of a time. Even though I've been here for a while now, I feel like I've barely scratched the surface of my new home. I can still remember stressing over on how to drive to my new place of work.
Veterans Day | Check out these deals, events celebrating our brave service men, woman
Veterans Day is Nov. 11 celebrate and remember your veterans this weekend at these events. Editor's Note | The videos above and below are previous segements on veterans. Veterans Day is this Friday, 6 News has compiled a list of different events and deals that are happening across our viewing area.
Where In Killeen, Texas Would You Put This Ridiculously Tiny Home?
If you could place this 399 square-foot tiny home somewhere here in Killeen, Texas, where would you put it? Could you live in a home this tiny for the rest of your life? I am trying to convince myself to say that I could, but that bedroom closet may not cut it, lol.
Operation Green Light to light up Bell County Courthouse this week
BELTON, Texas — Bell County's Historic Courthouse's famous limestone walls will be turning green in early November, in honor of local veterans. Bell County will be participating in Operation Green Light for Veterans, a national movement to honor those who have served in the United States Armed Forces. In...
'Space Create Studios' opens in Downtown Killeen with help from federal funds
KILLEEN, Texas — After receiving $128,000 through American Rescue Plan Act, Create Space Interactive Studios was able to open for business Friday Nov 4. Space Create owner Toni Ringgold hosted a community block part Sat. Nov 5 to celebrate the big accomplishment. To help revitalize Downtown Killeen, the city...
Centex race season to close out with two races in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas — Run Rudolph Run: The Centex Race Series will close out its 2022 season with two races in Killeen this holiday season, including the first half-marathon of the series. The first of the two races will be the Jingle Bell Dash 5K. The race will take runners...
Temple woman still looking for answers after Arby's wall destroys her fence
TEMPLE, Texas — It's been weeks. Gabrielle Parkey found out an Arby's would be built behind her backyard. She wasn't a fan of the idea. The city made a compromise that a wall would be built in between the Arby's and her backyard. That wall would become a problem.
KWTX
Central Texas boys gives water bottles to garbage disposal employees
WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX) - A 4-year-old in Central Texas who gave his mom quite the scare when she couldn’t find him in the backyard where she left him was caught on video going out to the street to give bottles of water to two local garbage disposal employees. Kannon...
Temple HS Air Force JROTC hosts Pass-In-Review ceremony for veterans
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple High School Air Force JROTC is hosting a Veteran's Day Pass-In-Review ceremony at the THS Soccer Complex on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 12 p.m. This event is intended for the THS Air Force JROTC to pay respect to local veterans and honor their sacrifices.
KWTX
Propositions to decriminalize small amounts of marijuana in Killeen, Harker Heights appear to be headed for passage
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Voters in the Central Texas cities of Killeen and Harker Heights on Tuesday voted on Proposition A, a ballot measure that would decriminalize possession of less than four ounces of marijuana for personal use and not allow law enforcement officers to stop someone because they smelled the drug.
Organizations push for marijuana ordinance in Killeen and Harker Heights
KILLEEN, Texas — On Election Day, voters in Killeen and Harker Heights will be able to vote for or against decriminalizing of small amounts marijuana. The goal of Proposition A is to eliminate enforcement of Class A or Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana offenses, except in limited circumstances such as a felony investigation.
coveleaderpress.com
Copperas Cove woman completes 21-mile Grand Canyon hike, shares lessons in the journey
A Copperas Cove woman has completed a milestone, that of completing a hike of the Grand Canyon, from rim to rim, approximately 21 miles. Back in February, Cindy Crebo, 62, signed on and committed to the Oct. 7 hike with Phoenix-based organization Revelation Wellness (RevWell). The group calls its hike Rim to Him. Before hiking the canyon, she had to complete required training to be ready make the journey.
Marlin ISD passes bond to revitalize schools
MARLIN, Texas — On Tuesday, voters in Falls County voted to pass a $32-million bond that will help revitalize schools in Marlin ISD. The bond will also enhance the safety and security at Marlin elementary and middle schools. Residents in the area should expect an increase in their tax...
KWTX
Bell County voting locations experiencing difficulties
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Bell County Elections staff were experiencing technical difficulties at a few polling sites after discovering issues with their check-in machines related to this weekend’s time change. The issue did not affect the voting machine’s tabulator. Elections staff and representatives from the county’s Technology Services...
KWTX
Latest results: Crawford ISD, West ISD and China Spring ISD bond proposals
MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Voters in Crawford ISD, West ISD and China Spring ISD on Tuesday voted on whether to approve proposed bonds to improve facilities and give teachers a pay raise. CRAWFORD ISD. Crawford ISD was proposing a $10 million bond that will essentially expand the schools to...
KWTX
Bell County cities decriminalizing low levels of marijuana may face legal challenges
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Some Central Texans might be celebrating now that marijuana is decriminalized in two Bell County cities. But officials said adoption of this proposition may be challenged. Proposition A passed with overwhelming support on Tuesday: 64% voted yes in Harker Heights while 69% voted yes in Killeen.
Grab A Coat, Because Killeen, Texas Is About to Get the First Freeze of the Season
The weather in the Killeen, Texas area lately has been unpredictable. Some days it might be nice and toasty outside, hot enough to even wear a pair of shorts, and some days if you don’t bring the heaviest jacket out you might find yourself catching a small cold. A...
KWTX
City of Waco urges water conservation in order to avoid tighter watering restrictions
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Waco is once again urging residents and property owners to conserve water in order to avoid tighter watering restrictions during the ongoing drought. The Waco area has received rainfall in recent days, but that is not enough to mitigate the effects of a...
KCEN
Waco, TX
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Waco local newshttps://www.kcentv.com/
Comments / 0