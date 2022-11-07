Read full article on original website
Renewed caution for space heater use
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With colder temperatures in the forecast for the coming weekend, some homeowners may bring out their space heaters as an additional source for heat. With that possibility, homeowners need to be aware of the risks of improperly using space heaters. According to the United States Fire...
SPONSORED The Place: “A Flight to Faith” now on stage at College of the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - College of the Ozarks popular stage performance of one veteran’s time as a POW in Vietnam is back. Find out the inspiration behind the performance. And how you can see it live.
WINTER PREPAREDNESS: Here’s what your vehicle needs before snow and ice hit the roads
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The first snowfall is up in the air for the Ozarks this year, which experts say is the best time to bring your car in for an inspection. Tim Fess of Rick’s Automotive stressed the importance of getting various functions tested and functional before winter weather inevitably visits the Ozarks.
Two more days of heat
Branson, Mo. Police warn of fake social media post circulating; red flags to look out for. United State Postal Service warns against using blue boxes during the holidays. Eric Schmitt gives acceptance speech after winning Missouri senate race against Trudy Busch Valentine.
Low lake levels show hidden dangers on Table Rock Lake
Lower water levels on Table Rock Lake are giving the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers the opportunity to show residents why they issue warnings about jumping from cliffs along the lake. The decreased water level showed evidence of constructs used in the creation of Table Rock Dam. A path of...
Did You Know One of America’s Most Scenic Trains is in Missouri?
I am a fan of iron horses aka trains. One of the highlights of my life was a narrow gauge train I rode in Colorado. But, did you know one of the most scenic train rides you can take is in Missouri?. If you Google "trains still operational in Missouri",...
Leigh’s Lost and Found: featuring a known escape artist breed
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, we’re featuring a breed that is known for being escape artists. Huskies are the breed that turns up the most on the Leigh’s lost and found page and there’s a good reason for that. Shelter...
Buffalo (Mo.) Police Department busts many in 6-month undercover child predator investigation
BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - A six-month crackdown on child predators in Dallas county led to charges against eleven suspects. Police expect charges against another seven suspects. Buffalo Police Chief Chris Twitchel said this threat could also happen in your neighborhood. ”It was surprising when we first started; I didn’t know...
On Your Side: How scammers steal from your money transfer app
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - If you sell anything online, you’ve got to watch out. Scammers are out to get your money. A Lawrence County woman nearly lost $300 trying to sell an exercise bike on Facebook. Julie Stolting did not want the bike anymore. “Just sitting in the...
Missouri logger is recognized with master certification
STOCKTON, Mo. — The Missouri Logging Council (MLC) announced the Master Logger Certification of local logger Daniel Turner of Turner Logging in Stockton, Mo. Turner followed his ancestors in the logging business. His grandfather started the company in 1932. Different from his predecessors, Turner is making the public more aware of logging on different social platforms such as YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, his own app, and his own website. Not only that— he also has his own clothing line.
Police warn of fake Facebook posts circulating in Branson area
BRANSON, Mo. – The Branson Police Department is warning residents of fake Facebook posts circulating throughout the community. The posts concern topics like attempted kidnappings at a store, a baby being found somewhere in a neighborhood, or being followed home. The police department says that the best way to tell if these posts are legitimate […]
Hospitals and health departments use a new strategy to detect viruses
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Hospitals and health departments in the Ozarks are using a new strategy to detect viruses. Doctors say it’s faster and easier on the patient. They call it the “Quad Swab.”. Webster County, along with Springfield and Joplin areas, can test for respiratory illnesses all...
Hollister Police save abandoned puppies, looking for new home
HOLLISTER, Mo. – Hollister Police received a call Monday morning to rescue a box full of puppies in the middle of a busy street. According to the Hollister Police Department Facebook page, ten puppies were left in a box in the middle of a street with high traffic. “All 10 puppies will be taken to […]
A hunter is rescued from a tree stand in Barry County, Mo.
NEAR SHELL KNOB, Mo. (KY3) -A deer hunter is okay after a rescue in Barry County that took almost two hours. The Central Crossing Fire Protection District reports the hunter’s tree stand failed Sunday morning. The stand is about 20 to 25 feet up in the air. Newly acquired...
On Your Side Investigation: Bankrupt solar company leaves customers in the dark
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A bankrupt solar company has left thousands of customers across the country in the dark. Homeowners are stuck with expensive systems that they say do not work. After months of getting nowhere, a Springfield couple reached out to On Your Side. “There are so many things...
Ozarks Unsolved: Who killed Shirley Jane Rose
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Is Shirley Jane Rose’s killer out there? Detectives working the case think so. The 9-year-old was walking home from her grandma’s house in Springfield on October 17, 1975. This was the last time she was ever seen alive. Decades later, no one has ever been arrested for her death.
United State Postal Service warns against using blue boxes during the holidays
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The holidays are right around the corner, and soon, many people will be mailing Christmas gifts. Before you drop an envelope in one of those blue boxes, United States Postal workers want you to keep a few things in mind. USPS reported an increase in thefts...
Circumstances surrounding Dallas County drowning under investigation
DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a drowning early Monday morning in Dallas County, Mo. An online report shows the body of Dennis Steckline, 75, from Lee’s Summit, was located in the Barclay Spring access of the Niangua River around 8:45 am. Because...
2 children, 1 teen are hurt in an ATV crash near Bolivar, Mo.
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) -Two children from Bolivar are in the hospital with serious injuries after an ATV crash near their hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the 13-year-old driver ran off Buffalo Road at 1:30 Thursday morning, and the ATV overturned. The driver is being treated for minor injuries. The children are 10 and 12 years old.
Touring Marvel Cave at Silver Dollar City
Branson, Mo. - If you've ever visited Silver Dollar City before, there's a chance that you might have just strolled on by the theme park's original (as well as its largest) attraction -- a National Natural Landmark called Marvel Cave, which is also Missouri's deepest cave.
