ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KYTV

Renewed caution for space heater use

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With colder temperatures in the forecast for the coming weekend, some homeowners may bring out their space heaters as an additional source for heat. With that possibility, homeowners need to be aware of the risks of improperly using space heaters. According to the United States Fire...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Two more days of heat

Branson, Mo. Police warn of fake social media post circulating; red flags to look out for. United State Postal Service warns against using blue boxes during the holidays. Eric Schmitt gives acceptance speech after winning Missouri senate race against Trudy Busch Valentine.
BRANSON, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Low lake levels show hidden dangers on Table Rock Lake

Lower water levels on Table Rock Lake are giving the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers the opportunity to show residents why they issue warnings about jumping from cliffs along the lake. The decreased water level showed evidence of constructs used in the creation of Table Rock Dam. A path of...
BRANSON, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Missouri logger is recognized with master certification

STOCKTON, Mo. — The Missouri Logging Council (MLC) announced the Master Logger Certification of local logger Daniel Turner of Turner Logging in Stockton, Mo. Turner followed his ancestors in the logging business. His grandfather started the company in 1932. Different from his predecessors, Turner is making the public more aware of logging on different social platforms such as YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, his own app, and his own website. Not only that— he also has his own clothing line.
STOCKTON, MO
KOLR10 News

Police warn of fake Facebook posts circulating in Branson area

BRANSON, Mo. – The Branson Police Department is warning residents of fake Facebook posts circulating throughout the community. The posts concern topics like attempted kidnappings at a store, a baby being found somewhere in a neighborhood, or being followed home. The police department says that the best way to tell if these posts are legitimate […]
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

A hunter is rescued from a tree stand in Barry County, Mo.

NEAR SHELL KNOB, Mo. (KY3) -A deer hunter is okay after a rescue in Barry County that took almost two hours. The Central Crossing Fire Protection District reports the hunter’s tree stand failed Sunday morning. The stand is about 20 to 25 feet up in the air. Newly acquired...
BARRY COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Ozarks Unsolved: Who killed Shirley Jane Rose

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Is Shirley Jane Rose’s killer out there? Detectives working the case think so. The 9-year-old was walking home from her grandma’s house in Springfield on October 17, 1975. This was the last time she was ever seen alive. Decades later, no one has ever been arrested for her death.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

2 children, 1 teen are hurt in an ATV crash near Bolivar, Mo.

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) -Two children from Bolivar are in the hospital with serious injuries after an ATV crash near their hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the 13-year-old driver ran off Buffalo Road at 1:30 Thursday morning, and the ATV overturned. The driver is being treated for minor injuries. The children are 10 and 12 years old.
BOLIVAR, MO
Evan Crosby

Touring Marvel Cave at Silver Dollar City

Branson, Mo. - If you've ever visited Silver Dollar City before, there's a chance that you might have just strolled on by the theme park's original (as well as its largest) attraction -- a National Natural Landmark called Marvel Cave, which is also Missouri's deepest cave.
BRANSON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy