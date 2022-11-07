ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City Council Continues Evaluation of American Rescue Plan Projects

The Greensboro City Council continues to evaluate funding priorities based on US Treasury guidance, its own priorities, and an assessment of City and community economic recovery needs. In September 2021, City staff sought feedback from residents on their funding priorities and based on this feedback and evaluation process, the City...
Thanksgiving Holiday Affects Thursday's Trash and Recycling Collections

City of Greensboro offices and facilities are closed Thursday, November 24, and Friday, November 25, in observance of Thanksgiving. The City’s trash and recycling crews will operate on a holiday schedule:. No garbage, recycling, bulk trash, yard waste, or appliance collections take place on Thursday, November 24. That day’s...
