Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings to Provide Tropical Storm Nicole Update
Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings will provide a Tropical Storm Nicole update and discuss the County’s storm readiness and preparations. Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 3 p.m. WHERE:. Orange County Emergency Operations Center. 6590 Amory Court, Winter Park, FL 32792. 1st Floor Media Room. PARTICIPANTS:. Jerry L. Demings,...
Orange County’s Sandbag Operation Shutting Down for Storm
– Orange County Public Works continues to make sandbags available to residents preparing for potential impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole. The County’s self-serve sandbag distribution will be open until noon at the following locations:. 7149 W. Colonial Dr. (old Gooding Grocery Store) Sites may close earlier contingent on impacts...
Orange County Providing Sandbags Ahead of Subtropical Storm
Four locations open Tuesday at 8 a.m. for Orange County Residents. – As Orange County residents make their preparations in advance of Subtropical Storm Nicole, Public Works is making free self-serve sandbags available to residents. All four locations will open to the public at 8:00 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday and...
Statement from Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings | November 8, 2022
My friends, I am sad to report that the 1-penny sales surtax for transportation did not garner enough votes for passage. I want to thank everyone who worked so hard to get the measure on the ballot and those who hit the campaign trail. Despite this outcome, Orange County is...
