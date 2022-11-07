ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

ocfl.net

Orange County’s Sandbag Operation Shutting Down for Storm

– Orange County Public Works continues to make sandbags available to residents preparing for potential impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole. The County’s self-serve sandbag distribution will be open until noon at the following locations:. 7149 W. Colonial Dr. (old Gooding Grocery Store) Sites may close earlier contingent on impacts...
Orange County Providing Sandbags Ahead of Subtropical Storm

Four locations open Tuesday at 8 a.m. for Orange County Residents. – As Orange County residents make their preparations in advance of Subtropical Storm Nicole, Public Works is making free self-serve sandbags available to residents. All four locations will open to the public at 8:00 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday and...
