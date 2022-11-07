Read full article on original website
Related
921news.com
Community Blood Center declares 2nd blood Drive
WILLING AND ACTIVE BLOOD DONORS WIDENS. Community Blood Center declares 2nd blood emergency in 75 days;. 4th blood emergency in 2022. KANSAS CITY – Community Blood Center (CBC) announced another blood emergency today, their second in 75 days and 4th in 2022, as the region’s blood supply is once again at a 1-2 day supply. “It isn’t that folks are not donating blood,” explains Patsy Shipley, Vice President of Community Blood Center, “but that there is a small group of loyal blood donors who are representing the entire community and shouldering the burden for all.” Despite new and innovative strategies to encourage the scheduling of more community blood drives, to inspire new and youth donors, and to regain lapsed blood donors, the gap between what hospital patients need and the available blood supply is growing.
921news.com
Bates County Public Notice
Filing will be open from December 6, 2022 to December 27, 2022 for two. positions on the Bates County Health Center Board of Trustees. The positions will. Interested persons who are qualified may file at the County Clerk’s office in the in. the Bates County Administration Building at 103...
921news.com
The Carpenters Cup Thanksgiving Meal Update
The Community Fundraiser for this year’s Thanksgiving meal has been a tremendous success. The Carpenters Cup and Judge Julie Highley express their gratitude for your generous donations. They are anticipating feeding around 500 people countywide. If you haven’t signed up for home delivery, a carry-out meal, or a Thanksgiving Basket to cook at home, they ask that you do so as soon as possible.
KCK Catholic school closes after spike in sick staff, students
Kansas City, Kansas' Christ the King Catholic School will be closed through Friday to allow crews to clean after spike in flu and RSV cases.
921news.com
Public Notice Filing for 5-Year Term
Filing will be open from December 6, 2022 to December 27, 2022 for. one position on the Bates County Memorial Hospital Board of. Trustees for a 5-year term. Interested persons who are qualified may file at the County Clerk’s. office in the Bates County Administration Building at 103 W....
921news.com
Bates County Memorial introduces Dr. Kiron Nair
Bates County Memorial Hospital (BCMH) is pleased to announce the addition of Kiron Nair, MD to its Oncology. Clinics. Dr. Nair is an oncologist-hematologist and is part of the Mid America Cancer Care oncology group currently. serving patients through BCMH Outpatient Specialty Clinics. “I believe that cancer patients need much...
921news.com
UNOFFICIAL GENERAL ELECTION RESULTS FOR BATES COUNTY, NOVEMBER 8TH 2022
MISSOURI COURT OF APPEALS JUDGES, WESTERN DIST. Shall Judge Karen King Mitchell be retained in office?. Shall Judge Mark D. Pfeiffer be retained in office?. Do you want to amend the Missouri Constitution to:. Allow the General Assembly to override current constitutional restrictions of state investments by the state treasurer;...
bluevalleypost.com
Kansas House results in Blue Valley area — See results in your district
Incumbents from both parties held on to their seats in Kansas House contests in the Blue Valley area on the Nov. 8 general election ballot. The polls in Johnson County closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday, and the Johnson County Election Office has released unofficial final results later in the evening.
northeastnews.net
Rocks thrown at passenger train prompts homeless camp clearing
Officials with the Union Pacific Railroad Police and the Kansas City Missouri Police Department were on hand with grading contractors as a large homeless camp on railroad property abutting the west end of the 12 foot bridge, on the south side of the 5900 block of Independence Avenue was cleared on Wednesday morning.
Gates Bar-B-Q location temporarily closed by KC health inspectors
Kansas City's health department inspectors temporarily shut down Gates Bar-B-Q's Main Street location due to health code violations.
northeastnews.net
Northeast Kansas City Election Results
This page will be updated as election results are updated by City, County and State election offices. The polls closed at 7 p.m. Following are the unofficial election results. The election results will not be come official until they are certified by the various election boards. Update: As of 8:30...
KMBC.com
Kansas City and Jackson County voters to decide big issues Tuesday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Voters in Kansas City and in Jackson County will see several questions on the ballot Tuesday ranging from affordable housing to funding for children's services. Here's a breakdown of all the questions on the Kansas City and Jackson County, Missouri, ballot. Kansas City Question 1:
Fire crews respond to fire at abandoned school building in KCMO
Fire crews with the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department are responding to an old elementary school that’s been closed since 2019 in the Hickman Mills School District.
Which Missouri ballot measures passed?
Expanding the state treasurer's investment options, legalizing marijuana, giving the Missouri National Guard its own department, increasing funding for the Kansas City Police Department, and the matter of a new constitutional convention were on the ballot for voters across the state.
New tradition welcomes newborns at Overland Park hospital
Overland Park Regional Hospital in Kansas will now play "Twinkle Twinkle Little Star" through the overhead system every time a baby is born.
Kansas City mayor files motion after Missouri passes Amendment 4
One day after Amendment 4 passed in Missouri, forcing Kansas City to boost funding to its police department, the mayor is seeking a swift resolution.
Frank White wins reelection, but Jackson County Legislature will look much different
Jackson County, Kansas City voters reelect Frank White as county executive, but there will be six new representatives on the Legislature.
kcur.org
The race for Jackson County Executive
Frank White has been Jackson County Executive since 2016. This year, he's being challenged by Republican Theresa Galvin, the 6th District Legislator who was elected in 2014. One of the biggest issues in the race has been White's handling of the 2019 property value assessments. Many citizens, including Galvin, criticized his administration’s lack of action to correct assessment errors.
KCTV 5
Jackson County leaders consider redirecting $1 million for women traveling for abortions
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Jackson County Legislature will meet Monday for the first time since the county executive unveiled a proposal to redirect $1 million for women who want to travel out-of-state for abortion procedures. County Executive Frank White’s proposal would create the Jackson County Reproductive Equity Fund,...
KCTV 5
3 grocers with stores in KC metro say they’ll be open for half of Thanksgiving Day
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Three grocers with locations in the Kansas City metro say their stores will be open for half of Thanksgiving Day. A press release says that all Price Chopper, Hen House Market, and Sun Fresh grocery stores will be open on Nov. 24 from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Comments / 0