ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
921news.com

Community Blood Center declares 2nd blood Drive

WILLING AND ACTIVE BLOOD DONORS WIDENS. Community Blood Center declares 2nd blood emergency in 75 days;. 4th blood emergency in 2022. KANSAS CITY – Community Blood Center (CBC) announced another blood emergency today, their second in 75 days and 4th in 2022, as the region’s blood supply is once again at a 1-2 day supply. “It isn’t that folks are not donating blood,” explains Patsy Shipley, Vice President of Community Blood Center, “but that there is a small group of loyal blood donors who are representing the entire community and shouldering the burden for all.” Despite new and innovative strategies to encourage the scheduling of more community blood drives, to inspire new and youth donors, and to regain lapsed blood donors, the gap between what hospital patients need and the available blood supply is growing.
KANSAS CITY, KS
921news.com

Bates County Public Notice

Filing will be open from December 6, 2022 to December 27, 2022 for two. positions on the Bates County Health Center Board of Trustees. The positions will. Interested persons who are qualified may file at the County Clerk’s office in the in. the Bates County Administration Building at 103...
BATES COUNTY, MO
921news.com

The Carpenters Cup Thanksgiving Meal Update

The Community Fundraiser for this year’s Thanksgiving meal has been a tremendous success. The Carpenters Cup and Judge Julie Highley express their gratitude for your generous donations. They are anticipating feeding around 500 people countywide. If you haven’t signed up for home delivery, a carry-out meal, or a Thanksgiving Basket to cook at home, they ask that you do so as soon as possible.
BUTLER, MO
921news.com

Public Notice Filing for 5-Year Term

Filing will be open from December 6, 2022 to December 27, 2022 for. one position on the Bates County Memorial Hospital Board of. Trustees for a 5-year term. Interested persons who are qualified may file at the County Clerk’s. office in the Bates County Administration Building at 103 W....
BATES COUNTY, MO
921news.com

Bates County Memorial introduces Dr. Kiron Nair

Bates County Memorial Hospital (BCMH) is pleased to announce the addition of Kiron Nair, MD to its Oncology. Clinics. Dr. Nair is an oncologist-hematologist and is part of the Mid America Cancer Care oncology group currently. serving patients through BCMH Outpatient Specialty Clinics. “I believe that cancer patients need much...
BATES COUNTY, MO
921news.com

UNOFFICIAL GENERAL ELECTION RESULTS FOR BATES COUNTY, NOVEMBER 8TH 2022

MISSOURI COURT OF APPEALS JUDGES, WESTERN DIST. Shall Judge Karen King Mitchell be retained in office?. Shall Judge Mark D. Pfeiffer be retained in office?. Do you want to amend the Missouri Constitution to:. Allow the General Assembly to override current constitutional restrictions of state investments by the state treasurer;...
BATES COUNTY, MO
northeastnews.net

Rocks thrown at passenger train prompts homeless camp clearing

Officials with the Union Pacific Railroad Police and the Kansas City Missouri Police Department were on hand with grading contractors as a large homeless camp on railroad property abutting the west end of the 12 foot bridge, on the south side of the 5900 block of Independence Avenue was cleared on Wednesday morning.
KANSAS CITY, MO
northeastnews.net

Northeast Kansas City Election Results

This page will be updated as election results are updated by City, County and State election offices. The polls closed at 7 p.m. Following are the unofficial election results. The election results will not be come official until they are certified by the various election boards. Update: As of 8:30...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Kansas City and Jackson County voters to decide big issues Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Voters in Kansas City and in Jackson County will see several questions on the ballot Tuesday ranging from affordable housing to funding for children's services. Here's a breakdown of all the questions on the Kansas City and Jackson County, Missouri, ballot. Kansas City Question 1:
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
kcur.org

The race for Jackson County Executive

Frank White has been Jackson County Executive since 2016. This year, he's being challenged by Republican Theresa Galvin, the 6th District Legislator who was elected in 2014. One of the biggest issues in the race has been White's handling of the 2019 property value assessments. Many citizens, including Galvin, criticized his administration’s lack of action to correct assessment errors.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy