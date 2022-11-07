WILLING AND ACTIVE BLOOD DONORS WIDENS. Community Blood Center declares 2nd blood emergency in 75 days;. 4th blood emergency in 2022. KANSAS CITY – Community Blood Center (CBC) announced another blood emergency today, their second in 75 days and 4th in 2022, as the region’s blood supply is once again at a 1-2 day supply. “It isn’t that folks are not donating blood,” explains Patsy Shipley, Vice President of Community Blood Center, “but that there is a small group of loyal blood donors who are representing the entire community and shouldering the burden for all.” Despite new and innovative strategies to encourage the scheduling of more community blood drives, to inspire new and youth donors, and to regain lapsed blood donors, the gap between what hospital patients need and the available blood supply is growing.

KANSAS CITY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO