Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss
Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
How to Watch Seahawks Vs. Buccaneers in Munich
How to watch Seahawks vs. Buccaneers in Munich originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The next stop on the NFL international showdown train is brand new. The Seattle Seahawks (6-3) are taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) for a Week 10 faceoff in Munich, marking the league’s first regular season contest in Germany. Next Sunday will be the fourth time the Bucs will take part in the NFL’s International Series and the second time for the Seahawks.
Mike McDaniel Explains Why He Yelled ‘Stop It!' at Bears' Fields
Mike McDaniel explains why he yelled 'Stop it!' at Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Mike McDaniel tried an interesting defensive tactic against Justin Fields on Sunday. "Stop it!" the Dolphins' head coach exclaimed at Fields after he ran out of bounds on Miami's sideline. On Monday, he explained...
NBC Chicago
How to Watch Seahawks Vs. Buccaneers Week 10: TV Channel, Start Time, Odds
Frank Reich Sends Clear Message After Being Fired By Colts
Following a disappointing start to the 2022 season, the Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich. An embarrassing loss to the New England Patriots was the final nail in the coffin for the head coach. Despite his past success, owner Jim Irsay decided it was time to move on from Reich.
NFL Fans React To Dolphins Coach Mike McDaniels' Sarcastic Explanation Of Why He Told Bears QB Justin Fields To 'Stop It'
Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel was spotted talking to Fields mid-game, although no one could actually tell what was said.
Parkins would probably fire Bears coach Matt Eberflus if that's what it took to keep play-caller Luke Getsy
While acknowledging that Bears coach Matt Eberflus has done a “nice job” early in his Chicago tenure, Score afternoon host Danny Parkins would probably fire Eberflus if that’s what it took to keep offensive coordinator Luke Getsy around long term.
Bears Overreactions: Is Justin Fields Better Than Lamar Jackson?
Bears overreactions: Is Fields already better than Lamar? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears' 35-32 Week 9 loss to the Miami Dolphins felt like a win. That happens when your second-year quarterback sets an NFL single-game rushing record and looks to be the best quarterback in his draft class.
Dan Orlovsky Labels Aaron Rodgers, Packers Loss Vs. Lions QB's ‘Worst' Ever
Aaron Rodgers, Packers suffer roughest loss of the season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. An ugly season for the Green Bay Packers just continues to get worse for Aaron Rodgers and Co. With their 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday, the team dropped their fifth straight game...
How Justin Fields Is Dealing With ‘So-Called Hype' as Expectations Rise
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Early in his career, Justin Fields has been adept at keeping his head down and not letting the noise penetrate his bubble. That noise, by and large, has been negative. It focused on his early-career struggles while wondering loudly if the Bears had whiffed on another potential franchise quarterback.
Bears' Justin Fields Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week
Justin Fields named NFC offensive player of the week originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL named Justin Fields the NFC offensive player of the week after his stellar, multi-record-breaking performance against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Fields turned it up a notch on Sunday. He threw for 123...
Just how fast is Bears QB Justin Fields? This stat shows his elite speed
Bears quarterback Justin Fields had his breakout game in Sunday’s 35-32 loss to the Dolphins, which also happened to be a record-setting afternoon for the second-year QB. Fields made things difficult for the Dolphins defense in Sunday’s game, particularly in the run game. Fields rushed for 178 yards, the most ever by a quarterback in the regular season. He broke the record previously held by Michael Vick.
Chicago Bears Injury Report: Kindle Vildor, Al-Quadin Muhammad DNP
Kindle Vildor DNP at Bears practice with ankle anjury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kindle Vildor is still nursing the ankle injury that he sustained during the Bears’ Week 9 loss to the Dolphins. Vildor did not participate in Wednesday’s practice as he continues to rehab from the injury. With Vildor out the Bears used Jaylon Jones on the outside in nickel packages, opposite Jaylon Johnson. In those packages, Kyler Gordon kept his job as the slot corner.
WATCH: Mike McDaniel reveals hilarious in-game moment with Justin Fields
The Miami Dolphins defeated the Chicago Bears 35-32 in Week 9 inside Soldier Field. However, Justin Fields did explode on the Dolphin’s defense with an NFL regular season record for quarterback rushing yards with 178. There even reached a point where Fields ran out on the Miami sideline and Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel comically asked him to stop scrambling. On Monday, McDaniel kept the bit going when asked about the moment with Fields.
Justin Fields' Growth Leading Bears Offense Boils Down to Experience
How experience helped Justin Fields take big leap originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Over the past three weeks, Justin Fields has taken an enormous leap leading the Bears offense. The most obvious area of growth has been as a runner. Fields has always been a big playmaker, but he’s acted more decisively of late, and it’s turned into more big gains, more consistently, culminating in his NFL record-breaking 178 rushing yards against the Dolphins. Fields has also improved as a passer. Over the first six weeks, he completed 54.8% of his passes for 144 yards, 0.7 touchdowns, 0.8 interceptions and a 72.7 QB rating on a per game basis. Over the last three weeks each of those categories has improved. He completed 65.3% of his passes for 151 yards, 2 touchdowns, 0.3 interceptions and a 104.7 QB rating.
Bears' Matt Eberflus Disagrees With Pass Interference Calls
Eberflus disagrees with pass interference calls originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Bears players, fans, and pretty much anyone who watched the end of Sunday’s game agrees: there should’ve been a defensive pass interference penalty thrown when Chase Claypool was hugged to the ground before he had an opportunity to catch a deep pass from Justin Fields. After watching the tape on Monday, Matt Eberflus agreed with the rest of the world’s assessment.
Bulls' Andre Drummond Excited for Return From Left Shoulder Injury
Drummond excited for return from left shoulder injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Don't ask Andre Drummond how he returned to the Chicago Bulls' Oct. 28 loss to the San Antonio Spurs after spraining his left shoulder in the third quarter. "That was pure adrenalin," he said Wednesday of...
FOX Sports
How avoiding sacks, entrusting QB Justin Fields has injected life into Bears offense
After a home loss on Thursday night to Carson Wentz in Week 6, the Chicago Bears dropped to 2-4 on the season. Aside from a fluky fourth-quarter comeback against Trey Lance and the San Francisco 49ers in a monsoon in Week 1, the Bears had just one win on the season — and that was at home against the lowly Houston Texans.
Source: League Admits Two Missed Penalties in Bears-Dolphins Game
Source: League admits two missed calls in Dolphins game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL admitted officials made a couple of mistakes in the Bears’ Week 9 loss to the Dolphins, according to a team source. After the game, the Bears sent plays into the league office for review, as they do after every game. Those plays include some where they believed the refs missed a call, and plays where they believe refs made the right call. But two decisions in particular caught the attention of everyone watching the shootout between Justin Fields and Tua Tagovailoa: a defensive pass interference called against Eddie Jackson in the fourth quarter, and the decision not to throw a flag on Keion Crossen for interfering with Chase Claypool on a deep ball a few minutes later.
Yardbarker
Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel explains his funny interaction with Bears QB Justin Fields
Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel clarified what he was doing in his amusing interaction with Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields during Sunday’s game. Broadcast cameras caught McDaniel walking over to Fields at the end of a play Sunday and seemingly chastising him for gashing the Miami defense. The interaction was clearly light-hearted, and Fields walked away smiling.
NBC Chicago
