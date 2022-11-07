Read full article on original website
High-Speed Chase Ends in Multi-Vehicle Crash in Long Beach Area
A high-speed chase in southern Los Angeles County ended in a horrific crash at an intersection in the Long Beach area. The driver was swerving in and out of freeway lanes before exiting onto streets. The driver ran several red lights in the Long Beach and Lakewood areas before slamming into the passenger side of another car entering the intersection at Del Amo and Norwalk boulevards.
Police chase suspect swaps cars multiple times in pursuit across Orange, LA counties
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - A police chase suspect went on a dangerous 2-county crime spree, including breaking into multiple vehicles, backing into a cop car and breaking into someone's house – all to avoid getting in handcuffs. The suspect, initially wanted by police in Fullerton, led officers on a...
Driver in stolen vehicle pursuit arrested after crash in Cerritos, authorities say
The suspect was arrested after he collapsed while apparently trying to flee the crash scene on foot. The post Driver in stolen vehicle pursuit arrested after crash in Cerritos, authorities say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Man Hit by SUV and Killed in Huntington Beach
A Laguna Beach man was fatally struck by an SUV Monday in Huntington Beach. Officers went to Beach Boulevard north of Slater Avenue about 2:30 a.m., the Huntington Beach Police Department reported. The 30-year-old man died at the scene, police said. His name was withheld pending notification of his relatives.
Family Confronts Pursuit Driver Who Runs Into Home and Steals Their Truck
A family confronts a driver involved in a dangerous police pursuit as he runs in their home and steals their truck. A driver which led multiple police units on a pursuit which began in Anaheim ran out of a vehicle he had carjacked in Whittier and ran onto their property.
Woman convicted of fatal DUI in Orange County
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 50-year-old La Mirada woman was convicted Tuesday of second-degree murder for the alcohol-fueled collision that killed a pedestrian near Disneyland. Stefanie Lyn Bieser was convicted for the collision that killed 54- year-old Louis Rosales of Fresno who was walking south on Disneyland Drive, north of Katella Avenue, at 11:04 p.m. Feb. 9, 2019, when he was hit by the 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser driven by Bieser, according to police and prosecutors.
Orange County dance studio owner accused of molesting two girls
ANAHEIM, Calif. – A 66-year-old Anaheim dance studio owner has been charged with sexually assaulting two students, and police Wednesday said they suspect there might be more victims and called on any to come forward. Richard Hirschl was charged Nov. 3 with four felony counts of lewd or lascivious...
Police chase ends up horrific crash in LA County
LOS ANGELES - Authorities were in pursuit of a vehicle in Los Angeles County Wednesday morning. Stu Mundel reports from up in SkyFOX. The pursuit started in Lakewood as the suspect led authorities through Artesia, Cerritos, Downey, Paramount and Lynwood. The white pickup truck was traveling at a high rate...
Coroner Names Victims of West Covina Homicide
LOS ANGELES - The men killed by gunfire at a West Covina apartment complex were identified recently. Maliki Foust, Jr., 22, was found shot to death in a vehicle. Majarion Foust, 19, was wounded and later died at a hospital, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.
Vehicle Crashes Through Circle K Storefront
San Bernardino, CA: A vehicle crashed into a Circle K storefront Monday evening taking out a wall, shattering glass and toppling displays of merchandise. At 7:29 p.m.,… Read more "Vehicle Crashes Through Circle K Storefront"
Orange County Sheriff's investigators ask for help identifying homicide victim
Orange County sheriff’s investigators today released a rendering of an unknown homicide victim in the hopes it will spur leads in the case.
Pedestrian Struck by Train at Palisades Drive
2 suspects in deadly Covina Halloween party shooting plead not guilty
Two young men suspected in a shooting at a Covina Halloween party that left two people dead pleaded not guilty today to murder and other charges.
33-Year-old Man Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Irvine (Irvine, CA)
The Irvine Police Department reported a pedestrian accident on Thursday night. The accident occurred near Von Karman Avenue and Dupont Drive just past 9.05 p.m. The officials reported that a vehicle had struck a man and then continued southbound on Von Karman.
A DUI suspect was arrested after a fatal hit-and-run involving a transient in Garden Grove
A 53-year-old transient was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Garden Grove on Sunday. The driver was arrested after fleeing the scene on suspicion of DUI according to the Garden Grove Police. The victim was struck by a white 2020 Toyota Tacoma at about 1:55 a.m. at the 12000 block...
Victim Found Shot Near Fast Food Restaurant
North Hills, Los Angeles, CA: The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a shooting on the 15600 block of Nordhoff Street in North Hills where one victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach around 10:45 p.m. Monday, Nov.7. Los Angeles City Fire Department transported the victim...
Driver Gets Plea Bargain in DUI Crash in Santa Ana
A 27-year-old man involved in a crash in Santa Ana that left one victim in critical condition pleaded guilty Tuesday to drunken driving and was sentenced to 10 days in jail.
Woman killed by truck in Orange County
IRVINE, Calif. – A 76-year-old woman was struck and killed by a truck in Irvine, authorities said Saturday. The fatal injury occurred at about 6:15 p.m. Friday on East Yale Loop, just before the intersection at Witherspoon, according to Sgt. Karie Davies of the Irvine Police Department. A white...
K-9 puts the bite on suspect
Garden Grove police used a K-9 to apprehend the suspect in a carjacking Monday morning. According to Sgt. Thi Huynh of the GGPD a 35-year-old Anaheim man was arrested in the incident reported around 7 a.m. in the 11000 block of Magnolia Street (near Chapman Avenue). Officers arriving to investigate...
