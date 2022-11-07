ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Los Angeles

High-Speed Chase Ends in Multi-Vehicle Crash in Long Beach Area

A high-speed chase in southern Los Angeles County ended in a horrific crash at an intersection in the Long Beach area. The driver was swerving in and out of freeway lanes before exiting onto streets. The driver ran several red lights in the Long Beach and Lakewood areas before slamming into the passenger side of another car entering the intersection at Del Amo and Norwalk boulevards.
LONG BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Hit by SUV and Killed in Huntington Beach

A Laguna Beach man was fatally struck by an SUV Monday in Huntington Beach. Officers went to Beach Boulevard north of Slater Avenue about 2:30 a.m., the Huntington Beach Police Department reported. The 30-year-old man died at the scene, police said. His name was withheld pending notification of his relatives.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Woman convicted of fatal DUI in Orange County

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 50-year-old La Mirada woman was convicted Tuesday of second-degree murder for the alcohol-fueled collision that killed a pedestrian near Disneyland. Stefanie Lyn Bieser was convicted for the collision that killed 54- year-old Louis Rosales of Fresno who was walking south on Disneyland Drive, north of Katella Avenue, at 11:04 p.m. Feb. 9, 2019, when he was hit by the 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser driven by Bieser, according to police and prosecutors.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Fountain Valley man hit, killed by SUV in Orange County

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – A Laguna Beach man was fatally struck by an SUV Monday in Huntington Beach. Officers went to Beach Boulevard north of Slater Avenue about 2:30 a.m., the Huntington Beach Police Department reported. The 30-year-old man died at the scene, police said. His name was withheld...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Orange County dance studio owner accused of molesting two girls

ANAHEIM, Calif. – A 66-year-old Anaheim dance studio owner has been charged with sexually assaulting two students, and police Wednesday said they suspect there might be more victims and called on any to come forward. Richard Hirschl was charged Nov. 3 with four felony counts of lewd or lascivious...
ANAHEIM, CA
foxla.com

Police chase ends up horrific crash in LA County

LOS ANGELES - Authorities were in pursuit of a vehicle in Los Angeles County Wednesday morning. Stu Mundel reports from up in SkyFOX. The pursuit started in Lakewood as the suspect led authorities through Artesia, Cerritos, Downey, Paramount and Lynwood. The white pickup truck was traveling at a high rate...
LOS ANGELES, CA
sgvcitywatch.com

​Coroner Names Victims of West Covina Homicide

LOS ANGELES - The men killed by gunfire at a West Covina apartment complex were identified recently. Maliki Foust, Jr., 22, was found shot to death in a vehicle. Majarion Foust, 19, was wounded and later died at a hospital, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.
WEST COVINA, CA
danapointtimes.com

Pedestrian Struck by Train at Palisades Drive

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
Key News Network

Victim Found Shot Near Fast Food Restaurant

North Hills, Los Angeles, CA: The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a shooting on the 15600 block of Nordhoff Street in North Hills where one victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach around 10:45 p.m. Monday, Nov.7. Los Angeles City Fire Department transported the victim...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Woman killed by truck in Orange County

IRVINE, Calif. – A 76-year-old woman was struck and killed by a truck in Irvine, authorities said Saturday. The fatal injury occurred at about 6:15 p.m. Friday on East Yale Loop, just before the intersection at Witherspoon, according to Sgt. Karie Davies of the Irvine Police Department. A white...
IRVINE, CA
orangecountytribune.com

K-9 puts the bite on suspect

Garden Grove police used a K-9 to apprehend the suspect in a carjacking Monday morning. According to Sgt. Thi Huynh of the GGPD a 35-year-old Anaheim man was arrested in the incident reported around 7 a.m. in the 11000 block of Magnolia Street (near Chapman Avenue). Officers arriving to investigate...
GARDEN GROVE, CA

