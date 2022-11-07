ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland needs to move to ‘care response’ model for emergency crisis calls

I am encouraged by the Bibb administration’s desire to modernize the Cleveland fire department and EMS services, as described an Oct. 18 cleveland.com story. As the article mentions, one way to achieve this is by taking a health-first approach to helping people in crisis. Known as a “care response,” this approach involves sending unarmed mental health professionals or peers, rather than law enforcement, to provide help and connect those in crisis with appropriate resources, such as the Cuyahoga County Diversion Center or other behavioral health support.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

High fire risk in Ohio / Wildfire breaks out at wooded area in Mentor

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Mentor Fire Department dispatched crews to a wildfire that originated early Wednesday morning in Lake County. The fire activity was first reported at the Painesville and Mentor border at around 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of Heisley Road and Pinecone Drive. Firefighters remained on scene...
MENTOR, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Orchestra ends fiscal 2022 in black despite slumping economy, other post-pandemic challenges

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Success during flush times is one thing. Success in 2022 is quite another. That’s what makes the Cleveland Orchestra’s latest annual report so notable. On its own, the balanced budget released at the group’s annual meeting Wednesday wouldn’t be all that special. During a pandemic and a slumping economy, however, it’s remarkable.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Ronayne wins Cuyahoga County executive, while Republicans sweep statewide races: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. No upsets here. The winners on Election Night were as predictable as cold newsroom pizza. The Cleveland Metroparks handily won a tax increase. Democrat Chris Ronayne soundly defeated Republican Lee Weingart. Gov....
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

City BBQ planned for Medina in early 2023

MEDINA, Ohio -- In early 2023, City BBQ will open a smokin’ joint in Medina. The Dublin, Ohio, chain has 59 stores – all corporate-owned -- throughout Ohio. This will be its fifth spot in Northeast Ohio. Others are in Beachwood, Strongsville, Solon and Fairlawn. The joints offer...
MEDINA, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland makes it easier to save sidewalk-busting trees

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland City Council on Monday night approved a new rule that’s intended to make it easier to save mature trees during city-led sidewalk projects. The rule-change, proposed by council, will allow city crews and residents to skip a cumbersome bureaucratic process each time a homeowner wants to save a tree in the public right-of-way that would otherwise need to be felled when laying new sidewalk or replacing existing sidewalk.
CLEVELAND, OH
