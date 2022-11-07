Read full article on original website
Cleveland needs to move to ‘care response’ model for emergency crisis calls
I am encouraged by the Bibb administration’s desire to modernize the Cleveland fire department and EMS services, as described an Oct. 18 cleveland.com story. As the article mentions, one way to achieve this is by taking a health-first approach to helping people in crisis. Known as a “care response,” this approach involves sending unarmed mental health professionals or peers, rather than law enforcement, to provide help and connect those in crisis with appropriate resources, such as the Cuyahoga County Diversion Center or other behavioral health support.
cleveland19.com
High fire risk in Ohio / Wildfire breaks out at wooded area in Mentor
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Mentor Fire Department dispatched crews to a wildfire that originated early Wednesday morning in Lake County. The fire activity was first reported at the Painesville and Mentor border at around 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of Heisley Road and Pinecone Drive. Firefighters remained on scene...
While Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine won big statewide, how did he do in Democratic-rich Cuyahoga County? (map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Ohio Republican Mike DeWine rolled to an easy victory statewide in being re-elected, losing in just three of Ohio’s 88 counties, including the two largest - Cuyahoga and Franklin. Here’s a look at how those votes shook out, precinct-by-precinct and city-by-city in Cuyahoga County, according to...
Amoxicillin shortage impacting Northeast Ohio hospitals
Local hospital systems are adapting to the national shortage of the antibiotic amoxicillin, expected to continue to early next year, representatives told FOX 8 in statements Friday.
Cleveland Orchestra ends fiscal 2022 in black despite slumping economy, other post-pandemic challenges
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Success during flush times is one thing. Success in 2022 is quite another. That’s what makes the Cleveland Orchestra’s latest annual report so notable. On its own, the balanced budget released at the group’s annual meeting Wednesday wouldn’t be all that special. During a pandemic and a slumping economy, however, it’s remarkable.
Cuyahoga judge race may be headed for a recount
Sixteen-year Common Pleas Judge Joan Synenberg was defeated Tuesday by challenger Brian Mooney, according to unofficial election results in Cuyahoga County.
Frustration continues for Cleveland veteran still experiencing power outages due to tree and line issues
CLEVELAND — A Cleveland resident has reached out to 3News about her neighbor who is having intermittent power outages. The city has been there before, but the problem persists. Back in the summer, Moses Garner was having problems with trees and his power lines. Both were causing problems at...
Red flag fire warnings in Ohio: What you need to know about who's impacted and what's next
CLEVELAND — Although there's an increased risk of fires spreading across the state due to dry and windy conditions, 3News' meteorologists are predicting that the higher risk won't last too long for those in Northeast Ohio. From firefighters, to Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, to ODOT signs, the message is...
Ronayne wins Cuyahoga County executive, while Republicans sweep statewide races: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. No upsets here. The winners on Election Night were as predictable as cold newsroom pizza. The Cleveland Metroparks handily won a tax increase. Democrat Chris Ronayne soundly defeated Republican Lee Weingart. Gov....
Parma schools request for tax to fund $195.5M in improvements headed for defeat
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Voters in the Parma school district on Tuesday were rejecting an issue that would let the district borrow up to $195.5 million to build a new high school and make other building improvements. With nearly all precincts reporting, the 3.95-mill bond issue was failing 47% to...
East Cleveland Mayor Brandon L. King narrowly surviving recall vote after partial returns
CLEVELAND, Ohio – East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King is narrowly surviving a recall vote, based on current returns posted on the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections website. At the same time, Ward 3 Councilman Ernest Smith is losing his recall vote.
Issue to fund $58M in improvements for North Olmsted schools leading with most precincts reporting
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Voters in the North Olmsted school district on Tuesday were approving an issue that would let the district borrow up to $58 million for building improvements and raise money for operating expenses. With about 80% of the precincts tallied, the combined 7.8-mill issue was passing 51%...
Bond issue fails: Plans for new high school scrapped in Parma
Voters rejected the Parma City School District bond issue with 52 percent of people voting against it compared to 48 percent who supported building a new high school.
Cuyahoga County voters pass Cleveland Metroparks issue 5
Voters in Cuyahoga County have passed issue 5, which is a 2.7 mill levy replacement for the Metroparks.
Justice Department requires Elyria to spend $250 million to fix sewer system that has dumped sewage into Black River, an issue dating back 37 years
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday entered into a settlement agreement with Elyria over the city’s sewer system, which has dumped raw sewage into the Black River, an issue that has been ongoing for nearly four decades. The Justice Department’s filing in U.S. District...
City BBQ planned for Medina in early 2023
MEDINA, Ohio -- In early 2023, City BBQ will open a smokin’ joint in Medina. The Dublin, Ohio, chain has 59 stores – all corporate-owned -- throughout Ohio. This will be its fifth spot in Northeast Ohio. Others are in Beachwood, Strongsville, Solon and Fairlawn. The joints offer...
Cleveland makes it easier to save sidewalk-busting trees
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland City Council on Monday night approved a new rule that’s intended to make it easier to save mature trees during city-led sidewalk projects. The rule-change, proposed by council, will allow city crews and residents to skip a cumbersome bureaucratic process each time a homeowner wants to save a tree in the public right-of-way that would otherwise need to be felled when laying new sidewalk or replacing existing sidewalk.
cleveland19.com
New information on Tuesday’s massive fire in Cleveland’s Warehouse District
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland firefighters released new information Wednesday on yesterday’s massive fire at the Bridgeview Apartments in the Warehouse District. The fire started around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the W. 9th Street building and smoke and flames could be seen for miles. According to Cleveland Fire Lt....
cleveland19.com
Patients concerned East Cleveland dialysis center is temporarily closing
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dialysis patients at Fresenius Kidney Care in East Cleveland are worried about the center closing in less than a month. Fresenius Medical Care said this location is temporarily closing because of short staffing. Rev. Terry Paul has been a patient at this facility for nearly three...
wksu.org
Mayor Justin Bibb says 'Cleveland's kids can't wait' in education listening tour report
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb last week released the results of a “listening tour” on education in the city, calling it the beginning of an ambitious plan to solve long-time, entrenched issues facing the city's students, educators and families. Through information gathered through research and interviews conducted with 250...
