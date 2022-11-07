Read full article on original website
Film studio housing project returns to Park City Planning Commission
The Park City Planning Commission could vote on a project Wednesday that would build hundreds of housing units adjacent to the Utah Film Studios in Quinn’s Junction. The past decade has brought soaring home prices and growing worker shortages to the Wasatch Back. As times change, so have some developers’ ideas for how to meet community needs.
Wasatch Crest facility approved with changes, appeal still possible
The Snyderville Basin Planning Commission unanimously approved the Wasatch Crest substance abuse treatment facility in the Highland Estates neighborhood on Tuesday. But the commission added several conditions. The facility will only be allowed to house a maximum of 16 patients, a sharp decrease from the 32 Wasatch Crest initially proposed.
Park City Board of Education appears poised for change
In Park City's district 4, challenger Meredith Reed holds a 593 vote lead over incumbent Mandy Pomeroy, who was appointed to the board in the spring to serve out the remainder of late board member Kara Hendrickson’s term. Reed has 1,157 votes, or 67% compared to Pomeroy's 564 votes,...
Park City holiday lights face new dark sky rules
It’s that time of year again. Halloween is over, Thanksgiving is around the corner, and holiday lights, also known as winter lights, are popping up all over. Some local homeowners put up tens of thousands of lights around their property. According to environmental experts, light pollution negatively impacts the...
Dakota Pacific proposes 727 housing units in new application
Dakota Pacific has submitted a new application for a mixed-use development at Kimball Junction. According to Summit County Development Director Pat Putt, Dakota Pacific’s new proposal is roughly 1.3 million square-feet of density compared to 1.7 million in its first application. They have submitted plans for 727 housing units,...
Park City Mountain base parking reservations go live Wednesday at noon
For the first time this season, reservations will be required for the Main, First Time, and Silver King lots between 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. The Canyons Village Cabriolet lot will remain free. The reservation period that opens Wednesday is for November 18 through December 11, when parking will still...
Challengers oust incumbents on Park City school board
Vote counts are preliminary, with around 1,500 ballots yet to be tabulated. But Wednesday afternoon, races for two seats on the school board looked to be settled enough that incumbents conceded and send emails congratulating their opponents. Meredith Reed held a 764-vote lead over Mandy Pomeroy in the district 4...
Incumbents cruise to reelection in Wasatch County school board, council elections
Wasatch County Council and school board incumbents won new terms after Tuesday’s election. In the race for Heber South seat D, Wasatch County School District Board of Education Vice President Tyler Bluth was reelected with a margin of more than 1,000 votes over write-in totals. He’ll continue to represent a district of 4,074 people.
Wasatch Crest treatment facility could get decision Tuesday
The Snyderville Basin Planning Commission could make a final decision on the controversial Wasatch Crest substance abuse treatment facility at its meeting Tuesday. The proposed residential treatment facility on 241 Highland Dr. has drawn the opposition of neighbors, who say it doesn’t fit with the rural residential neighborhood. Since...
Robinson, Harte maintain lead in Summit County Council race
Incumbent Summit County Council Chair Chris Robinson leads his challenger Holly McClure by 2,926 votes, a 58% - 42% split. The race between Canice Harte and John "Jack" Murphy was very similar, at a 57% - 43% split in favor of Harte. Harte leads by 2,608 votes according to preliminary results released early Wednesday morning.
RAP Tax passes overwhelmingly in Wasatch County
A sales tax that failed in Wasatch County by a razor-thin margin in the 2021 election passed easily this year. In its second try, Wasatch County residents overwhelmingly supported the recreation, arts and parks tax. This year, 6,968 voted yes for the sales tax, and 5,760 voted no, out of...
Heber’s commercial building standards up for public comment
A public hearing in the Heber City Planning Commission meeting tonight will cover land use and building designs around town. The public is invited to weigh in on the look of buildings in Heber City commercial areas. A public hearing at Tuesday’s planning commission meeting will ask whether to relax...
Christmas tree cutting permits available next week
As the holiday season approaches, cutting down a Christmas tree is one way to get into the spirit — and people can soon do that in forests in and around the Wasatch Back. Cutting trees and plants in national forests requires permits. Those become available this week. Permits to...
Wasatch Mountain Institute invites community to film festival, volunteer day
The Wasatch Mountain Institute provides field science days for sixth graders as well as fifth grade snow school day programs at the Rock Cliff Nature Center on the east side of Jordanelle State Park. According to the institute’s outreach coordinator, Lara Chho, more than 1,400 Utah students participated over the...
Heberites near site of future road invited to give feedback
Heber City wants residents’ input on a new bypass. Heber City residents are invited to give suggestions about the future eastern bypass. It’s designed to connect U.S. Highway 40 on the northern edge of downtown to Center Street on the eastern edge. It’s still in planning phases, and Heber City Planning Director Tony Kohler recently told KPCW it’s not expected to open for another year or two.
Park City Council may extend Park Silly Sunday Market contract one more year
The Park City Council talked about the future of the Park Silly Sunday Market Thursday. The council expressed support for the event, but said major changes may be necessary. A majority of the council said they could get behind extending the market’s current contract by one year, but next summer it would only be held 11 Sundays instead of the usual 14.
Summit County ballot counting continues, some races already decided
More people voted in person this week than in past elections, and the Summit County Clerk’s Office still has to process all of their ballots. Summit County Clerk Eve Furse said Wednesday that around 1,300 in-person votes remain to be counted. As of Wednesday evening, her office has processed close to 19,000 ballots.
Daytime parking rates in Old Town to increase starting Nov. 18
Starting November 18, day time parking rates will increase in Old Town. Under the plan, parking at China Bridge will cost $1 per hour from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The evening rate from 6 p.m. to midnight will be $3 per hour. However, parking longer than four hours is considered all day, and that will cost people a maximum of $30.
Brighton Resort is set to open Friday morning
Brighton resort has received five feet of snow since October 22 and more is expected throughout the day. Brighton Director of Marketing Jared Winkler said 50 to 200 snowboarders and skiers have been coming up every day to ride the trails over the last couple of weeks. Starting Friday, Majestic,...
Park City Council to discuss Park Silly Market, winter parking, and pickleball Thursday
The Park City Council meets Thursday, and the future of the Park Silly Sunday Market is on the agenda. The Park Silly Market started on lower Main Street in 2006 on what was historically the slowest business day of the week, and has since grown tremendously in size and popularity.
