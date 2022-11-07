ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, UT

Film studio housing project returns to Park City Planning Commission

The Park City Planning Commission could vote on a project Wednesday that would build hundreds of housing units adjacent to the Utah Film Studios in Quinn’s Junction. The past decade has brought soaring home prices and growing worker shortages to the Wasatch Back. As times change, so have some developers’ ideas for how to meet community needs.
PARK CITY, UT
Wasatch Crest facility approved with changes, appeal still possible

The Snyderville Basin Planning Commission unanimously approved the Wasatch Crest substance abuse treatment facility in the Highland Estates neighborhood on Tuesday. But the commission added several conditions. The facility will only be allowed to house a maximum of 16 patients, a sharp decrease from the 32 Wasatch Crest initially proposed.
Park City Board of Education appears poised for change

In Park City's district 4, challenger Meredith Reed holds a 593 vote lead over incumbent Mandy Pomeroy, who was appointed to the board in the spring to serve out the remainder of late board member Kara Hendrickson’s term. Reed has 1,157 votes, or 67% compared to Pomeroy's 564 votes,...
PARK CITY, UT
Park City holiday lights face new dark sky rules

It’s that time of year again. Halloween is over, Thanksgiving is around the corner, and holiday lights, also known as winter lights, are popping up all over. Some local homeowners put up tens of thousands of lights around their property. According to environmental experts, light pollution negatively impacts the...
PARK CITY, UT
Dakota Pacific proposes 727 housing units in new application

Dakota Pacific has submitted a new application for a mixed-use development at Kimball Junction. According to Summit County Development Director Pat Putt, Dakota Pacific’s new proposal is roughly 1.3 million square-feet of density compared to 1.7 million in its first application. They have submitted plans for 727 housing units,...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
Challengers oust incumbents on Park City school board

Vote counts are preliminary, with around 1,500 ballots yet to be tabulated. But Wednesday afternoon, races for two seats on the school board looked to be settled enough that incumbents conceded and send emails congratulating their opponents. Meredith Reed held a 764-vote lead over Mandy Pomeroy in the district 4...
PARK CITY, UT
Wasatch Crest treatment facility could get decision Tuesday

The Snyderville Basin Planning Commission could make a final decision on the controversial Wasatch Crest substance abuse treatment facility at its meeting Tuesday. The proposed residential treatment facility on 241 Highland Dr. has drawn the opposition of neighbors, who say it doesn’t fit with the rural residential neighborhood. Since...
PARK CITY, UT
Robinson, Harte maintain lead in Summit County Council race

Incumbent Summit County Council Chair Chris Robinson leads his challenger Holly McClure by 2,926 votes, a 58% - 42% split. The race between Canice Harte and John "Jack" Murphy was very similar, at a 57% - 43% split in favor of Harte. Harte leads by 2,608 votes according to preliminary results released early Wednesday morning.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
RAP Tax passes overwhelmingly in Wasatch County

A sales tax that failed in Wasatch County by a razor-thin margin in the 2021 election passed easily this year. In its second try, Wasatch County residents overwhelmingly supported the recreation, arts and parks tax. This year, 6,968 voted yes for the sales tax, and 5,760 voted no, out of...
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
Heber’s commercial building standards up for public comment

A public hearing in the Heber City Planning Commission meeting tonight will cover land use and building designs around town. The public is invited to weigh in on the look of buildings in Heber City commercial areas. A public hearing at Tuesday’s planning commission meeting will ask whether to relax...
HEBER CITY, UT
Christmas tree cutting permits available next week

As the holiday season approaches, cutting down a Christmas tree is one way to get into the spirit — and people can soon do that in forests in and around the Wasatch Back. Cutting trees and plants in national forests requires permits. Those become available this week. Permits to...
HEBER CITY, UT
Heberites near site of future road invited to give feedback

Heber City wants residents’ input on a new bypass. Heber City residents are invited to give suggestions about the future eastern bypass. It’s designed to connect U.S. Highway 40 on the northern edge of downtown to Center Street on the eastern edge. It’s still in planning phases, and Heber City Planning Director Tony Kohler recently told KPCW it’s not expected to open for another year or two.
HEBER CITY, UT
Park City Council may extend Park Silly Sunday Market contract one more year

The Park City Council talked about the future of the Park Silly Sunday Market Thursday. The council expressed support for the event, but said major changes may be necessary. A majority of the council said they could get behind extending the market’s current contract by one year, but next summer it would only be held 11 Sundays instead of the usual 14.
Daytime parking rates in Old Town to increase starting Nov. 18

Starting November 18, day time parking rates will increase in Old Town. Under the plan, parking at China Bridge will cost $1 per hour from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The evening rate from 6 p.m. to midnight will be $3 per hour. However, parking longer than four hours is considered all day, and that will cost people a maximum of $30.
PARK CITY, UT
Brighton Resort is set to open Friday morning

Brighton resort has received five feet of snow since October 22 and more is expected throughout the day. Brighton Director of Marketing Jared Winkler said 50 to 200 snowboarders and skiers have been coming up every day to ride the trails over the last couple of weeks. Starting Friday, Majestic,...
BRIGHTON, UT
Park City, UT
KPCW is THE source for local news and great music in Summit and Wasatch counties. Find out what's happening in Park City, Heber City, and nearby neighborhoods and Listen Like A Local! You can stream us, too, at kpcw.org or download the KPCW app on your smartphone or tell your smart speaker to "Play KPCW!"

 https://www.kpcw.org/

