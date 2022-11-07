Read full article on original website
Related
10 shortest NBA players ever
Basketball players come in all shapes and sizes. This is proven by players such as ‘The Round Mound‘ and the
Charles Oakley: ‘Mike Does Not Want to Be Your Friend, Isiah'
Charles Oakley: 'Mike does not want to be your friend, Isiah' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ex-Pistons guard Isiah Thomas made note of his disapproval of "The Last Dance," a documentary focused on the Bulls and Michael Jordan. In return, Charles Oakley swooped in to discredit Thomas and protect...
Lakers sans LeBron James, Patrick Beverley at Utah
LeBron James was ruled out of Monday’s game when the Los Angeles Lakers visit the Utah Jazz. James was listed
How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Loss to the Jazz?
A look at where LeBron James stands in his pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's NBA scoring record following the Lakers' matchup with the Jazz. The post How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Loss to the Jazz? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
SB Nation
Luka Doncic and Kevin Durant had 2 best NBA crossovers this year. Whose was better?
Luka Doncic is one of the very best basketball players in the world, and he’s an amazing start to the 2022-2023 season. Still only 23 years old, Doncic has already established himself as a top-five player in the league, and currently leads the NBA in scoring by putting some Michael-Jordan-in-the-80s type of numbers. After his Dallas Mavericks lost Jalen Brunson in free agency over the offseason, Doncic has to do more than ever to carry his team right now, and he’s taking his game to new heights.
On this date: Scottie Pippen and Horace Grant made their NBA debuts for Chicago Bulls
On November 7, 1987, Horace Grant and Scottie Pippen debuted against the 76ers
How Bears Evaluated Chase Claypool's Debut in Loss Vs. Dolphins
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The Bears weren't planning to ask much of Chase Claypool in his debut Sunday vs. the Miami Dolphins, but the 24-year-old receiver saw more of the field than most expected. Claypool played 26 of 74 offensive snaps in the Bears' 35-32 loss to the Dolphins at...
ESPN
Jazz roll past Lakers again, 139-116 with LeBron sitting
SALT LAKE CITY -- — Lauri Markkanen scored 23 points, Jordan Clarkson added 22 and the Utah Jazz beat Los Angeles 139-116 on Monday night, their second victory over the short-handed Lakers in four days. Utah set season highs in points scored, field goals made, and field goal percentage....
Mike McDaniel Explains Why He Yelled ‘Stop It!' at Bears' Fields
Mike McDaniel explains why he yelled 'Stop it!' at Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Mike McDaniel tried an interesting defensive tactic against Justin Fields on Sunday. "Stop it!" the Dolphins' head coach exclaimed at Fields after he ran out of bounds on Miami's sideline. On Monday, he explained...
Bulls' Andre Drummond Excited for Return From Left Shoulder Injury
Drummond excited for return from left shoulder injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Don't ask Andre Drummond how he returned to the Chicago Bulls' Oct. 28 loss to the San Antonio Spurs after spraining his left shoulder in the third quarter. "That was pure adrenalin," he said Wednesday of...
ESPN
Magic limit Luka Doncic to 24 points, beat Mavericks 94-87
ORLANDO, Fla. -- — Franz Wagner scored 22 points and the Orlando Magic held Luka Doncic under 30 points for the first time this season in a 94-87 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. Doncic, the NBA's leading scorer, finished with 24 points after scoring 30 or...
10 best centers in the NBA – Nikola Jokic retains title of best big man in basketball
Some might say the big man is a dying breed in the NBA. Try telling that to Nikola Jokic or
Luka Doncic Snubbed? Paul George Wins NBA West Player of the Week
Despite going undefeated and joining Wilt Chamberlain in his historic start to the season, Luka Doncic missed out on winning Player of the Week.
Isiah Thomas Calls Out Michael Jordan for ‘Last Dance' Documentary
Isiah Thomas calls out MJ for 'Last Dance' documentary originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The beef is still live between Bulls' Michael Jordan and Pistons' Isiah Thomas. The Detroit guard remains upset about how Jordan and the Bulls' documentary, "The Last Dance," made him look to viewers. When asked...
2022-23 NBA MVP Race: Giannis Antetokounmpo Looks Unstoppable
Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the race for the 2022-23 MVP Award.
Brandon Ingram Outduels Bulls, DeMar DeRozan in Fourth Quarter
10 observations: Ingram outduels DeRozan, Bulls in fourth originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The fourth quarter of the Chicago Bulls' Wednesday night home matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans was almost more boxing match than basketball game, with DeMar DeRozan and Brandon Ingram trading haymakers back and forth. But...
WCNC
Hornets blow 12-point lead in 105-95 loss to Trail Blazers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets were overpowered by the Portland Trailblazers as Damian Lillard scored 26 points and handed Charlotte their sixth loss in a row. Portland took over the game in the third quarter after coming back from 12 points down and sitting on the lead the rest of the way as Charlotte was unable to keep up offensive production in the fourth quarter.
Clint Capela’s Rudy Gobert impersonation leaves questions for Nate McMillan amid loss to Jazz
Clint Capela had himself a solid game against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. The only problem was the Atlanta Hawks lost and he didn’t play much of the fourth quarter. Capela finished with 15 points and 19 rebounds and clearly was making an impact on the game through three quarters.
NBA Power Rankings: Bucks Remain Undefeated, Warriors Free-Fall
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee can’t seem to lose, while Golden State continues to struggle.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. San Antonio Spurs: live updates
The Memphis Grizzlies are back on the road after a three-game homestand. The Grizzlies (7-4) went 2-1 in the three-game stretch, and now they'll turn their attention to the San Antonio Spurs. Like most Spurs teams coached by Gregg Popovich, this group excels with ball movement. The Spurs (5-6) lead...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
99K+
Followers
79K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0