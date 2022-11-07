ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Charles Oakley: ‘Mike Does Not Want to Be Your Friend, Isiah'

Charles Oakley: 'Mike does not want to be your friend, Isiah' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ex-Pistons guard Isiah Thomas made note of his disapproval of "The Last Dance," a documentary focused on the Bulls and Michael Jordan. In return, Charles Oakley swooped in to discredit Thomas and protect...
CHICAGO, IL
SB Nation

Luka Doncic and Kevin Durant had 2 best NBA crossovers this year. Whose was better?

Luka Doncic is one of the very best basketball players in the world, and he’s an amazing start to the 2022-2023 season. Still only 23 years old, Doncic has already established himself as a top-five player in the league, and currently leads the NBA in scoring by putting some Michael-Jordan-in-the-80s type of numbers. After his Dallas Mavericks lost Jalen Brunson in free agency over the offseason, Doncic has to do more than ever to carry his team right now, and he’s taking his game to new heights.
DALLAS, TX
ESPN

Jazz roll past Lakers again, 139-116 with LeBron sitting

SALT LAKE CITY -- — Lauri Markkanen scored 23 points, Jordan Clarkson added 22 and the Utah Jazz beat Los Angeles 139-116 on Monday night, their second victory over the short-handed Lakers in four days. Utah set season highs in points scored, field goals made, and field goal percentage....
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ESPN

Magic limit Luka Doncic to 24 points, beat Mavericks 94-87

ORLANDO, Fla. -- — Franz Wagner scored 22 points and the Orlando Magic held Luka Doncic under 30 points for the first time this season in a 94-87 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. Doncic, the NBA's leading scorer, finished with 24 points after scoring 30 or...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Chicago

Brandon Ingram Outduels Bulls, DeMar DeRozan in Fourth Quarter

10 observations: Ingram outduels DeRozan, Bulls in fourth originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The fourth quarter of the Chicago Bulls' Wednesday night home matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans was almost more boxing match than basketball game, with DeMar DeRozan and Brandon Ingram trading haymakers back and forth. But...
CHICAGO, IL
WCNC

Hornets blow 12-point lead in 105-95 loss to Trail Blazers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets were overpowered by the Portland Trailblazers as Damian Lillard scored 26 points and handed Charlotte their sixth loss in a row. Portland took over the game in the third quarter after coming back from 12 points down and sitting on the lead the rest of the way as Charlotte was unable to keep up offensive production in the fourth quarter.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Chicago, IL
