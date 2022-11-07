ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox 19

Bengals vs Steelers flexed out of Sunday Night Football

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The NFL is moving the Bengals (5-4) vs Steelers (2-6) out of the Sunday Night Football slot for Week 11, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Taking the place of the AFC North rivalry matchup will be the Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) vs Los Angeles Chargers (5-3), Schefter tweeted Tuesday.
numberfire.com

Gus Edwards (hamstring) ruled out Monday for Baltimore

Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards will not play Monday in the team's game against the New Orleans Saints. As expected, Edwards has been ruled out due to hamstring injury after entering the day with a doubtful tag. The Ravens will now turn to a mix of Kenyan Drake, Justice Hill and Mike Davis to lead the backfield.
ESPN

'I feel like it's only going to get crazier': What Joe Mixon's career day means for the Bengals

CINCINNATI -- Everything about the Cincinnati Bengals was under scrutiny through a topsy-turvy first eight weeks of the season. Running back Joe Mixon was at the top of the list. Less than 10 months after reaching his first Pro Bowl, Mixon was mired in an unproductive season. It featured a lack of big plays in the running game, clear levels of underperformance and even a meeting with the offensive line to make sure everyone was on the same page.
numberfire.com

Ravens expect Gus Edwards (hamstring) back for Week 11

Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (hamstring) is expected to be available for Week 11's game against the Carolina Panthers. Edwards sat out Week 9's win over the New Orlean Saints with a hamstring injury but is expected to return to action on the other side of the Ravens' Week 10 bye. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, John Harbaugh said "Gus will be back next game, that's the plan." If Edwards is back in Week 11, he would likely form a committee with Kenyan Drake.
Cincy Jungle

Bengals Reacts Survey Week 10

Finally, the Cincinnati Bengals have hit a much-needed bye week to rest and recover heading into the biggest stretch of the regular season. And thankfully, it will come following a victory, as the Bengals just manhandled the Carolina Panthers en route to a 42-21 victory that frankly wasn’t as close as the final score suggests.
