Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Costco set to open another new "bigger" store location in Ohio this monthKristen WaltersLiberty Township, OH
Two Ohio towns made the top 10 "best cities to own a vacation rental," according to studyEllen EastwoodCincinnati, OH
Cincinnati is more than WKRPJourneyswithsteveCincinnati, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
Related
Browns sign former speedy Tampa Bay wideout
The Cleveland Browns have signed wide receiver Cyril Grayson to the practice squad.
Why Cincinnati Bengals won't face Pittsburgh Steelers in primetime after bye week
The NFL is moving the Bengals (5-4) vs Steelers (2-6) out of the "Sunday Night Football" slot for Week 11, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Taking the place of the AFC North rivalry matchup will be the Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) vs Los Angeles Chargers (5-3), Schefter tweeted Tuesday. ...
Mike Hilton laughs off quitter label in plotting return to Bengals’ lineup following bye week
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals defensive back Mike Hilton was surprised to see a small yet vocal contingent of fans questioning his commitment to the team last week. The comments filled Hilton’s timeline on Twitter after the Bengals announced he would be sidelined against Carolina with an injured finger in the days leading up to the game.
Bengals eye life without Jessie Bates in new mock draft
The Cincinnati Bengals focused on the defensive secondary over the first two rounds of last year’s NFL draft, partially due to the uncertainty that safety Jessie Bates signs a long-term extension. But a new mock draft has them addressing the same unit again while eyeing that future without Bates.
Fox 19
Bengals vs Steelers flexed out of Sunday Night Football
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The NFL is moving the Bengals (5-4) vs Steelers (2-6) out of the Sunday Night Football slot for Week 11, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Taking the place of the AFC North rivalry matchup will be the Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) vs Los Angeles Chargers (5-3), Schefter tweeted Tuesday.
numberfire.com
Gus Edwards (hamstring) ruled out Monday for Baltimore
Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards will not play Monday in the team's game against the New Orleans Saints. As expected, Edwards has been ruled out due to hamstring injury after entering the day with a doubtful tag. The Ravens will now turn to a mix of Kenyan Drake, Justice Hill and Mike Davis to lead the backfield.
atozsports.com
NFL insider thinks one of the Bengals’ rivals could be best fit for coveted free agent
ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler thinks one of the Cincinnati Bengals‘ biggest rivals could be the best fit for free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Fowler thinks the Baltimore Ravens, despite not being a pass first team, could be a good fit for OBJ. From ESPN:. Beckham is...
ESPN
'I feel like it's only going to get crazier': What Joe Mixon's career day means for the Bengals
CINCINNATI -- Everything about the Cincinnati Bengals was under scrutiny through a topsy-turvy first eight weeks of the season. Running back Joe Mixon was at the top of the list. Less than 10 months after reaching his first Pro Bowl, Mixon was mired in an unproductive season. It featured a lack of big plays in the running game, clear levels of underperformance and even a meeting with the offensive line to make sure everyone was on the same page.
Mike Hilton bounces right back from finger surgery; Bengals considering change at punter
Last Friday afternoon, after Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said cornerback Mike Hilton would miss the game against the Carolina Panthers with a pinky injury, Hilton started getting direct messages on social media. Fans were asking him why he was going to miss a game because of a pinky...
UC Reveals Nipp at Night Uniform Combo
Cincinnati is battling the East Carolina Pirates at Nippert Stadium this Friday.
Bengals Sign Defensive Tackle to Practice Squad
Cincinnati might get DJ Reader back at practice following the bye.
numberfire.com
Ravens expect Gus Edwards (hamstring) back for Week 11
Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (hamstring) is expected to be available for Week 11's game against the Carolina Panthers. Edwards sat out Week 9's win over the New Orlean Saints with a hamstring injury but is expected to return to action on the other side of the Ravens' Week 10 bye. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, John Harbaugh said "Gus will be back next game, that's the plan." If Edwards is back in Week 11, he would likely form a committee with Kenyan Drake.
Top 2023 UC Target Playing Scrimmage in Cincinnati
The Bearcats are hoping he joins the program in 2023.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals Reacts Survey Week 10
Finally, the Cincinnati Bengals have hit a much-needed bye week to rest and recover heading into the biggest stretch of the regular season. And thankfully, it will come following a victory, as the Bengals just manhandled the Carolina Panthers en route to a 42-21 victory that frankly wasn’t as close as the final score suggests.
Comments / 0