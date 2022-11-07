Read full article on original website
This former Utah Jazz point guard has been named head coach of the Brooklyn Nets
Jacque Vaughn, who played for the Utah Jazz from 1997-2001, was named head coach of the Brooklyn Nets
Lakers sans LeBron James, Patrick Beverley at Utah
LeBron James was ruled out of Monday’s game when the Los Angeles Lakers visit the Utah Jazz. James was listed
Bleacher Report
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Out vs. Thunder with Knee Injury Described as Soreness
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss Wednesday's game at the Oklahoma City Thunder because of left knee soreness. The two-time NBA MVP missed Milwaukee's 108-94 win over the Thunder last Saturday for the same reason. He was originally considered questionable, so the team erred on the side of caution.
NBA Twitter goes wild as Paul George, Clippers halt Cavs’ win streak with miracle comeback
The Los Angeles Clippers entered Monday night’s game against the streaking Cleveland Cavaliers in need of a victory after losing the first game of a back-to-back against the Utah Jazz, now owners of the Western Conference’s best record after dispatching the Los Angeles Lakers. However, the Clippers appeared destined to lose their second game in as many nights in spite of Paul George’s best efforts after they went down by 13, 111-98, with five minutes left to go in the contest.
ESPN
Jazz roll past Lakers again, 139-116 with LeBron sitting
SALT LAKE CITY -- — Lauri Markkanen scored 23 points, Jordan Clarkson added 22 and the Utah Jazz beat Los Angeles 139-116 on Monday night, their second victory over the short-handed Lakers in four days. Utah set season highs in points scored, field goals made, and field goal percentage....
Yardbarker
LeBron James exits Lakers' loss due to sore leg
LeBron James exited the Los Angeles Lakers' defeat to the Los Angeles Clippers in the fourth quarter on Wednesday due to a sore left leg. The four-time NBA Most Valuable Player will be examined by team doctors on Thursday, Lakers coach Darvin Ham said after his team fell 114-101 to the Clippers. Ham added that the ailment was not new.
LeBron James Ruled Out Against Jazz
King James won’t be making the trip to face the Utah Jazz.
LeBron James and Anthony Davis Injury Status Revealed for Lakers vs Clippers
Both LeBron and Anthony Davis are looking likely to play.
Bleacher Report
Lakers' LeBron James Frustrated with Lack of Foul Calls: 'I Need to Learn to Flop'
While Lakers fans are most concerned with the state of LeBron James' health after he left Wednesday's 114-101 loss to the Clippers midway through the fourth quarter with a groin injury, the four-time NBA MVP is focused on his lack of foul calls. James expressed frustration with officials swallowing their...
Bleacher Report
NBA GM Believes Kyrie Irving 'Might Not Play in the NBA Again' After Nets Suspension
Kyrie Irving may not have a future in the NBA. "I think Kyrie might not play in the NBA again," one general manager told Sam Amick of The Athletic. Other executives polled by Amick were more confident Irving would get another chance, but only one of the five front-office heads and six other executives showed interest in adding the guard to their own team.
Bleacher Report
Report: Nets Didn't Name Ime Udoka Head Coach over Public 'Outcry,' More Factors
The Brooklyn Nets reportedly had interest in hiring suspended Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka to replace Steve Nash and fill the team's head coaching vacancy. But a number of factors led the Nets to bypass Udoka and instead hire Nash's assistant Jacque Vaughn for the role, per a report from Shams Charania and The Athletic:
Bleacher Report
Joel Embiid Drops 33, Praised for 'Best' Performance of Season in 76ers' Win vs. Suns
Welcome back, Joel Embiid. The free-throw line missed you. Embiid shot 16-of-16 from the charity stripe and led the Philadelphia 76ers to a 100-88 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Monday. Philadelphia snapped a two-game losing streak and improved to 5-6 as the big man returned after missing the previous three contests with a non-COVID-19 illness.
Bleacher Report
Ranking Every NBA Team's Starting Lineup So Far
Teams and analysts can preach the old "it's about who closes, not who starts" line as much as they want, but the prestige of being in that first five is something every basketball player intrinsically wants (at least at some point in their careers). The NBA teams with the best...
Bleacher Report
Former Lakers Center Dwight Howard Agrees to Contract with Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan
Dwight Howard is on the move again. The big man announced he will play overseas for the Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan. Howard, 36, was one of many Los Angeles Lakers to have a tough 2021-22 season. After winning a title with the team in the 2019-20 campaign, Howard spent a season as Joel Embiid's backup in Philadelphia before returning to the Lakers.
Bleacher Report
NBA Twitter Loves Kevin Durant, Nets Playing 'Beautiful Basketball' in Win vs. Knicks
If Jacque Vaughn's first game as head coach without an interim title attached is any indication, there are good things ahead for the Brooklyn Nets. Brooklyn cruised to a 112-85 victory over the New York Knicks on Wednesday at Barclays Center and improved to 5-7 on the season. Kyrie Irving missed the game because he is still suspended for promoting an antisemitic film on his social media accounts, but Kevin Durant provided more than enough star power to emerge with a win.
Bleacher Report
Lakers Rumors: LA Eyes 'Specific Player'; Won't Do Kyrie Irving or Pacers Trades
The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly waiting for a "specific player" to become available in order to trade point guard Russell Westbrook and their first-round draft picks in 2027 and 2029. Howard Beck of Sports Illustrated reported Tuesday on The Crossover NBA Show (via Peter Dewey of Lakers Daily) that...
Bleacher Report
Free-Agent DeMarcus Cousins Says He'd 'Love to Help' Kings Return to NBA Playoffs
Free-agent center DeMarcus Cousins wrote on Twitter Wednesday that he would "love" to help his old team, the Sacramento Kings, get back to the playoffs. Cousins' remarks were in response to a tweet from KHTK radio host and Kings fan Carmichael Dave about potential frontcourt bench options in support of Sacramento big man Domantas Sabonis:
Bleacher Report
2023 NBA Rookie of the Year Rankings: Who Will Challenge Paolo Banchero?
The (super) early returns on the 2022-23 NBA rookie class are wildly encouraging. The No. 1 pick, Paolo Banchero, already looks like the part of a franchise face, but he's not the only one flashing star-level skills. By utilizing everything from the eye test to analytical measures, let's rank the...
Bleacher Report
Jazz's Mike Conley Thought He Was Being Traded to Clippers Before LAC Got John Wall
Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley thought he was heading to the Los Angeles Clippers as part of Utah's offseason overhaul that featured the departures of Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. Conley told Tony Jones of The Athletic on Monday he received a message from a "person he trusted" suggesting...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Execs Believe Knicks Are 'Hoarding' Draft Picks for 'Megastar' Trade
The New York Knicks have a stockpile of eight first-round draft picks, and the team is reportedly being patient with how those picks will be used to bolster the roster. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Wednesday that executives around the NBA believe the Knicks are "kind of hoarding those first-round picks just waiting for that next megastar to become available" in a potential trade.
