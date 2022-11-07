ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Trevor Marshall
2d ago

He shouldn't go near none of these sell out fools. I'd retire then sue all their 🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑es.He should resign from league, sue the nets, nba, nike etc. instagram, TNT and all these 🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑 holes for creating a hostile environment, infringing on his rights, racial and religious discrimination, breach of contract and whatever else you can get them for this is a violation of the mans rights. Plus he stated where he stands, he loves his people and wants to share love towards everyone and their beliefs.

oticimo wallo
2d ago

stand strong kyrie. tell your truth amd dont be bullied. maybe people will start to actually do research n get to the real truth. but do people even want the truth if its different than what we have been taught. only those who have not been oppressed will not want to go digging but those who have will want to see y one group of people os the most targetted everywhere in the world and that same group of people have the hardest time researching their ancestral history. seems to be way to big of a coincidence.

Dale Traverso
2d ago

I'd be concerned for Kyrie signing with the Lakers too...LeBron is too toxic now

