Embattled interim director defends herself and the Office of Unified Communications
WASHINGTON — Amid calls for D.C.'s 911 call center to make changes, the embattled interim director is defending herself and her agency. Karima Holmes returned to the Office of Unified Communications in March. Since then, OUC has been plagued with a series of mistakes, including ambulances being sent to the wrong addresses and at least five D.C. residents dying while waiting for help to arrive.
Hackers publish abortion records on dark web in bid to extort £8m from health insurer
Hackers put stolen medical records relating to abortions on the dark web on Thursday after Australia’s largest health insurer refused to pay them ransom.The extortionists, described by a government minister as “scumbags” are demanding AUS$14m (£8m) from Medibank to stop leaking stolen information about clients.The hackers posted a file labelled “abortions” on a dark web blog that is linked to ransomware crime group REvil, which some experts say has links to Russia.The data in the file is understood to include procedures claimed by a policyholder related to the termination of pregnancy, including non-viable pregnancy, ectopic pregnancy, molar pregnancy, miscarriages, and...
We are not a Chinese military company, drone giant DJI releases new statement
Last month, DJI found itself on the US Department of Defense’s official blacklist for seemingly having close ties to China’s military. The tech giant has since denounced those allegations, stressing it would formally challenge its inclusion on the list. And now, the world’s largest consumer drone maker has released another, detailed statement on the matter, explaining how it cannot influence how its products are used once they leave the company’s compounds.
IT Security Challenges Faced in the Modern Workplace
Building a customized network requires a thorough understanding of businesses’ current network architecture, computing environment, and expected demands. Internal IT leaders lack the required resources, frequently responding to minor support issues rather than important business objectives. As a result, without a plan, their infrastructure grows, creating ineffective systems that might not meet business requirements. Below are some IT challenges that businesses face-
How a Data Privacy API Abstracts and Simplifies Privacy and Compliance
Navigating the world of privacy and compliance is no trivial task. On one side, we see a world that is becoming more and more privacy-conscious. On the other side, we see a proliferation of applications that compromise user privacy. In this tug-of-war, the landscape of what you can do with people’s sensitive personal data is continually changing.
Skydio intros new service to help drone users secure FAA waivers
Skydio is introducing a new service to help its enterprise customers streamline their drone program documentation and secure waivers and exemptions from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for advanced operations. Getting approvals from the FAA for advanced operations such as beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) flights is no cakewalk....
Data from short-term accommodation rentals to be shared with public authorities
Short-term rentals (STRs) in the European Union will soon have more rules aimed at increasing transparency in the field and to help public authorities to ensure a fair and balanced development within the tourism sector. 1. Increased opportunities. The European Commission tabled its proposal to regulate STRs yesterday, hoping to...
Insider Threat 101: Understanding The Insider Threat Ecosystem And Best Practices
As organizations continue the fight to keep outside adversaries from penetrating networks, it’s also become critical for security teams to make sure employees, partners and contractors are also not threatening the enterprise. An insider data breach costs companies an average of $15.38 million and takes 85 days to contain....
KnowBe4 Announces New SecurityCoach to Reduce Risky Behavior With Real-Time Security Coaching
KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced it is introducing SecurityCoach, a new, first of its kind product which offers real-time security coaching aimed at reducing risky behavior. HDR correlates, identifies and responds to the tens of thousands of detected events related to the risky security behavior of an organization’s users being generated within their existing security infrastructure.
