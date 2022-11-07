The Brooklyn Nets bowed to intense public pressure after it announced its intention to hire Boston Celtics exiled coach Ime Udoka. The Nets fired coach Steve Nash on Nov. 1, 2022, following a tumultuous offseason where franchise star Kevin Durant called for Nash and the general manager’s ouster. This, of course, came after the Nets were humiliated by being swept in the opening round of the playoffs in the spring of 2022.

BOSTON, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO