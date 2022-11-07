Read full article on original website
Ime Udoka Loses Nets Head Coach Job
The Nets were originally supposed to hire Ime Udoka. Ime Udoka became the king of NBA headlines last month after a cheating scandal was exposed by the Boston Celtics. The Celtics head coach was ultimately suspended for a year after being exposed for having an affair with a team staff member. It was a huge scandal that seemingly didn’t faze the Brooklyn Nets.
What hiring Jacque Vaughn over Ime Udoka could mean for Kevin Durant's Nets future
Although they were expected to hire suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka, the Nets will instead elevate interim Jacque Vaughn to head coach. Udoka’s hire was originally considered a “meme formality” considering that he was the “preferred choice” of both Durant and Nets executive Sean Marks, per Marc Stein. Durant is reportedly a “huge fan” of Udoka, per SNY’s Ian Begley.
Report reveals why Nets did not hire Ime Udoka
The Brooklyn Nets surprised many on Wednesday by naming Jacque Vaughn as their permanent head coach. That meant they opted against hiring Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka, who had been a heavy favorite for the position. Why did the Nets not hire Udoka after most reporting indicated he was clearly...
NBA Insider Says Ime Udoka Is Kevin Durant's Preferred Head Coach For The Nets
Kevin Durant reportedly wants Ime Udoka as his next head coach.
FOX Sports
Nets make Jacque Vaughn coach, decide against Udoka pursuit
NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets made Jacque Vaughn their head coach Wednesday, promoting Steve Nash's replacement instead of hiring suspended Boston coach Ime Udoka. Vaughn has gone 2-2 as acting coach since the Nets and Nash parted ways on Nov. 1. His first game as the head coach will be Wednesday night at home against the New York Knicks.
iheart.com
Brooklyn Nets Make Surprising Coaching Decision
The Brooklyn Nets have officially named acting head coach Jacque Vaughn as their full-time head coach, general manager Sean Marks announced in a statement obtained by ESPN on Wednesday (November 9). "Jacque's basketball acumen, competitiveness and intimate knowledge of our team and organization make him the clear-cut best person to...
BET
Brooklyn Nets Tap Jacque Vaughn To Replace Steve Nash As New Head Coach
The Brooklyn Nets named Jacque Vaughn head coach on Wednesday (Nov. 9) to replace former coach Steve Nash. “He's been a part of this Brooklyn Nets family for quite some time,” Nets general manager Sean Marks said of Vaughn during a Wednesday press conference. Marks added that “JV,” as...
Nets make decision at head coach, won’t hire suspended coach Ime Udoka despite rumors
The Brooklyn Nets officially named Jacque Vaughn as head coach one week after parting ways with Steve Nash just seven games into the 2022-2023 NBA season.
Brooklyn Nets reject Ime Udoka after public pressure, hire another coach
The Brooklyn Nets bowed to intense public pressure after it announced its intention to hire Boston Celtics exiled coach Ime Udoka. The Nets fired coach Steve Nash on Nov. 1, 2022, following a tumultuous offseason where franchise star Kevin Durant called for Nash and the general manager’s ouster. This, of course, came after the Nets were humiliated by being swept in the opening round of the playoffs in the spring of 2022.
